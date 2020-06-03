Community News
POSTPONED: The Cream of the Crop biannual art display bonanza scheduled for June 27 through Aug. 25 at Southern Ohio Museum in Portsmouth has been postponed.
RECOGNIZED: Two local students were recognized for their academic distinction at Alderson Broaddus University. John Berry of Cabell County and Zachary Simpkins of Putnam County achieved a 3.40 to 3.59 grade point average to receive honorable mention at the Philippi, West Virginia, university.
MEETING: Nominations and the election of post officers take place during the regular meeting of American Legion Post 93 at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at the ballroom, 302 8th St., Kenova. Those attending must abide by the guidelines set by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and maintain 6-foot social distancing.
GOLDEN: Four Wayne County eighth-graders were among 223 middle school students across West Virginia honored as Knights of the Golden Horseshoe. Recognized for their achievement in knowledge of West Virginia history were Ava Coburn, Carley Jackson and Adam Thomas, all of Buffalo Middle School; and Brycen Queen of Wayne Middle School. Students will be honored at a later date.
CELEBRATION: The Rev. Father Paul Yuenger, pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, recently celebrated 20 years since his ordination. Thanks to this good pastor for ministering to the sick, the dying and the lost in the world. May his life continue to be blessed as he works in the community.
CINEMA: Putnam County Chamber of Commerce hosts a drive-in-style movie/carpool cinema Friday and Saturday, June 5-6, at Hurricane’s Valley Park. “Toy Story 4” begins at dusk. The event is made possible by Suddenlink, Putnam County Bank, Yeager Insurance, West Virginia American Water, Poca Valley Bank, Eric J. Tarr Family Businesses, Design Roofing and BelaStar Creative.
GRAD: Chase McKinney, son of Bobby and Mollie Bannister and Ryan McKinney, graduated from the University of Pikeville, where he attended on a baseball scholarship to receive a business administration degree. He played four years for the UPIKE Bears baseball team and achieved academic ALL-MSC for three years. Chase is employed with Esquire Golf Course and plans to pursue a career in business and sales. His family members are either members or attendees of Barboursville’s Steele Memorial United Methodist Church. Congratulations, Chase, on this accomplishment.
FRIEND: When it comes to friends, it’s difficult to find one any better than Athalene Harris. Formerly of South Point, Ohio, and a member of First Baptist Church of South Point, she moved to Florida several years ago. It always brightens my day to receive a note or card from this fine Christian lady. As she celebrates another birthday Wednesday, June 3, may she know she is loved and thought about with hopes of a happy and healthy day, followed by many others.
TOP: Caroline Leadmon is one of several top graduates recognized with West Virginia University’s highest student honor, the Order of Augusta. A member of the Honors College from Hurricane, Caroline graduated with degrees in biochemistry and animal and nutritional sciences. She also was president and student coach of the WVU Figure Skating Club, president of WVU Global Medical and Dental Brigades and was named 2019 Ms. Mountaineer. Teresa Hoang, also of Hurricane and a member of the Honors College, was one of the 41 WVU Outstanding Seniors.
SPECIAL: Carolyn Byrd Williamson, special friend I am waiting to meet in person, celebrates an anniversary Wednesday, June 3, with husband Alan Williamson. Carolyn, frequent birthday and anniversary contributor for this column, is being wished fond memories, love, happiness and good health as another year begins.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jeanna Spears, Meghan Bosley, Jerome Whitfield is still in the 50s at 56, Sue Bowen, Suzanne Cure, David Dille, Carolyn Marcelo, Catherine Marcelo.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Rick and Jennifer Brown (1995).
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Abigail Sanders, Callie Boley, Toni Pacioles, Lori Ferguson.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jeff and Crystal Welch (1988).
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Linda Reynolds, Avery Butler, Keenan Meredith, Danielle Quaranta, Lahoma Tomblin, Keeshawn Plumley, Libby Adkins, Jamie Davis.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Todd and Kacie Picklesimer (2010), Fred and Wanda Mayo, Bob and Nancy Force.
CHUCKLE: A son challenged his boastful father to a game of golf. The son was determined to beat his father in golf for the first time. On the very first swing, the father got a hole in one. “OK, nice shot, Dad,” said the son, thinking quickly on his feet. “Now I will take my practice shot and then we will start.”