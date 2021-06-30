92nd: It’s past time to sing “happy birthday” to Betty Leadmon of Milton as she turned 92 years young June 26, but she wouldn’t want me to sing anyway. The Union Baptist Church member is a daily reader of this column and one of those special friends I hope to meet one day. Here’s praying this Christian lady had an enjoyable, fun-filled day as she looks forward to another one in a year.
ENSEMBLE: The 65-member Bluegrass Wind Ensemble presents a free concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Ashland’s Central Park bandstand. Directed by John Johnson, ensemble founder and current band director at Boyd County High School, the concert includes a tribute to the late Dr. Earle Louder, world-class euphonium player and retired faculty member at Morehead State University. Bring lawn chairs.
GREETINGS: Psst … if you see Dr. Charles “Chuck” Clements Wednesday, June 30, give him a happy birthday shout. A long-time faculty member of Marshall Family Medicine with wilderness medicine as a secondary specialty, he’s one of the best in whatever area. Here’s hoping he gets his prescription filled for a blessed day with many more to follow.
LAST: Sunday, June 30, is the last day for the Rev. Dr. Dana Sutton, interim pastor at Highlawn Presbyterian Church. He has been serving in that capacity for two-plus years despite the COVID-19 pandemic. This man of God will be missed from the congregation.
RECOGNIZED: Two Cabell County residents were recognized for achieving the dean’s list for the spring semester at Davis and Elkins College. Achieving the distinction are Anya Miller of Milton and Jackson Gibson of Ona. Full-time students with a semester grade point average of 3.6 to less than 4.0 are eligible to make the list.
LIST: Congratulations to Michael Kelly of Ashland. He was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Campbellsville University. This list recognizes students achieving a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours.
BABY: Audrey Rose Hampton was born May 12 to Tyler and Becca Hampton of New Baptist Church. She is granddaughter of Ray and Debbie Spencer. May this little princess add joy and happiness to all meeting her.
RECIPIENT: Rebecca Snyder, Cabell Midland High School Career Technical Education Student, was one of 25 chosen from 100 applicants to receive a $2,000 Albert Yanni Scholarship by the West Virginia Department of Education. Congratulations on this achievement.
CONCERT: The Pullman Square Summer Concert Series featuring City Heat from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the square. Bring blankets and camp chairs to the front lawn for the free concert.
90th: Bob Kiser leaves the 80s behind Wednesday, June 30, to try number 90. The Madison Avenue Christian Church member is being wished a great day filled with surprises, love, fond memories and good health, as well as a year filled with more of the same.
MUSIC: The Stringbenders, who began French Art Colony’s Hot Summer Nights Concert Series in late May, is featured at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Gallipolis, Ohio, facility. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5; free to FAC members.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rusty Armstrong, Braxton Cline, Greg Meadows, Vince Keys, Mindy Webber is short of 50 by three (47), Melaine Roberts, Braxton Cline, Janet Boley, Mark Boley, Rosanne Reese, Jessie Alford, Bennett Cooke, Grace Vanover, Noah and Eli Holley, twins, enjoy the last of the single digits at 9, Rita Kelley, Beth Court, Steven Dorsey, Renee Vickers, father-and-son duo, Randy and Corey Jackson, Carolyn Callopi.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Eric and Stephanie Fetty, Alan and Karen Cummings, Craig and Andrea Houston, Chip and Julie Merritt.
CHUCKLE: A repair technician got a call from a computer user. The user told her that his computer was not working. He described the problems he was having, and the technician told him his computer needed to be serviced. She told him, “Unplug the power cord and bring it here to get fixed.” Later, the man showed up at the repair shop with the power cord in his hand.