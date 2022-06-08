MUSICAL: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theater continue the summer outdoor theater season with “Into The Woods” at 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, June 9-12, at Ritter Park Amphitheater. A pre-show begins at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15; $12 children and seniors; and $100 for group of 10, available at gate or www.ghprd.org. Additional performances are Thursday-Friday, June 16-17.
CONGRATS: Congratulations to Braden Austin, Christine Hilling and Jack O’Keefe for graduating from Huntington High School. Braden is son of Kristen and Travis Austin. Christine’s parents are Angel and Dave Hilling. Jack is son of Angela Dudek and Robin O’Keefe. These families are associated with St. John’s Episcopal Church in Huntington.
CONCERT: The local iHeartRadio Group presents The Heiner’s/Dutch Miller Automotive Group Summer Concert Series from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 8 at Pullman Square’s front lawn. Kelley and Julie Davis Band is featured Thursday, June 9. Bring blankets or camp chairs.
HOT SUMMER NIGHT: French Art Colony continues its “Hot Summer Nights” Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at its covered outdoor pavilion with Paul Doeffinger performing. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5; free to members.
VERY HIGH HONORS: Jackson Carson Fetty, son of Eric and Stephanie Fetty and grandson of Bill and Susan Wagoner of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated from Cabell Midland High School with very high honors. The member of Student Council and National Honor Society, he was also a starter on CMHS basketball, baseball and football teams, as well as named to All-Conference and All-State Team in football. He received the Promise and John Marshall scholarships and plans to major in pre-medicine at Marshall University.
PERFORMANCE: A concert featuring Abbafab begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $45 and $55. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
RETIREMENT: After 47 years of being a legal clerk for Lawrence County Common Pleas Court, Donna DePriest retired. One of the longest running employees of Lawrence County Clerk of Courts, she celebrated with cake, lunch, hugs, some near-tears, silver watch, photo blanket with pictures of office workers and two Blenko Glass sun catchers. May she have a relaxing and restful retirement while spending time with her daughter and grandchildren.
FORTS: Huntington Children’s Museum builds a life-size cardboard and blanket forts during Fort Friday from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, June 10, at Huntington Mall, Barboursville, by the new sand sculpture. Building materials and STEAM items are available for use and play. The event is free. Visit hcmkids.org/kidsfest.
GRADS: Anna Barker and Thomas Watson, both of Raceland, Ky., were among 115 students graduating from the spring session at Ohio University Southern in Ironton.
REPRESENTATIVES: Roberta Ferguson of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church is a lay delegate at the West Virginia United Methodist Church annual conference June 9-12 at West Virginia Wesleyan College. Barbara Hale also attends as a lay equalization delegate. The theme is “Building Bridges, Making Connections.”
ROCK BAND: “Kansas: Point of Know Return Tour,” rescheduled from Feb. 5, begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $49 to $125.
SCHOLAR: Katelynn Higginbotham, daughter of Britt and Jeremy Higginbotham of Bidwell, Ohio, was one of six named as this year’s recipients of the Ohio Valley 4-H Scholarship. She is a member of Sundance Kids 4-H Club and graduated from Ohio Valley Christian School. She plans to study digital photography at Columbus State Community College this fall. Recipients receive $3,000 over four years.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bill Jennings, Lynn McGinnis, Nora Tucker, Sharon Thompson, Janet Gardner, Karen Wolfe, Tim Dunkle, Tyler Hill, Drew Tufts, Ryan Fisher, Shane Johnson, Alexis Ward, Grant Matthews, Steve Karr, also known as “Pappy” to his 10 grandchildren.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jacob and Hannah Eastman, Jake and Ashley Sharp, Christopher and Alison Townson, Joe and Leigh Ann Ratcliff (1991).
CHUCKLE: Little Mary was visiting on her grandparents’ farm. Investigating the chicken lot, she came upon a peacock. She ran quickly to the house, shouting, “Granny come quick! One of your chickens is in bloom!”