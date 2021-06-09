WISHES: Michelle Yvonne Byrd Shafer, firstborn daughter of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, turns 54 years old Friday, June 11. The Huntington East High School Class of 1985 graduate has been employed with Cabell Huntington Hospital 25-plus years and is scheduling coordinator with float pool department. May her birthday be a special and unforgettable one.
COMEDY: Alchemy Theatre Troupe performs “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)” at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Barboursville Park Amphitheater. Directed by Gene Anthony, the play also begins at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 18; Sunday, June 20; and 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Tickets are $15.
JAZZY: Queen City Vintage Vibe Ft. Phil DeGreg, Joe and Sally Lukasik perform in the Jazz Alley Series at 8 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $35.
GRADS: Congratulations to five individuals at Kenova United Methodist Church graduating from high school. Patrick Brown, Josh Brumfield, Alex Saunders and Ryleigh Wahl received diplomas from Spring Valley High, while Emma Huff received hers from Chesapeake High. As they begin a new journey, prayers are with them for a happy and blessed one.
CONCERT: 9th Street Live! Concert Series hosted by Kindred Communications continues Friday, June 11, on 9th Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues. Music is by Santa Cruz from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Presented by Yes Ford and Yes Chevrolet and others, sponsors include The Herald-Dispatch, Marshall Hall of Fame Café and others.
70TH: Joined in holy matrimony June 9, 1951, James and Barbara Blackburn of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, formerly of Kenova, celebrate their platinum (70th) wedding anniversary Wednesday. Their three daughters — Trudy Dingess of Ceredo, Judy Solar of North Carolina and Lindy Saunders of Virginia — recently visited them for a weekend. Platinum is precious, strong, enduring and doesn’t tarnish — much like the marriage of this faithful couple. May they look back fondly on all their greatest memories as continuing days are filled with heartfelt happiness, love, good health and time together.
BAND: French Art Colony’s Hot Summer Nights Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, with Fur Peace Ranch performing. Admission is $5; free to FAC members.
MUSIC: Pullman Square Summer Concert Series featuring My Only Cab Ride is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the square. Admission is free.
FUN: Heritage Farm Museum sponsors family fun night from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 11. Admission is $12; $10 seniors; $8 children.
CENTRAL: “Old Central City Days” is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at 555 14th St. W. Live music features Maggie Moore and Rick Fox, Fabulous Twang Masters, Billy D and Gretchen Lee Band and Huntington Blues Society.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dan Ingram, Aspen Hobbs, Jane Saunders, Rose Davis, Jeanne Burford, Lucy Brown, Celi Stuart, Keith Sayre, Charles Knapp, Linda Anderson, Emily Smith becomes a teenager at 13, Tracy Bourne, Kennedy Ferguson, Tanner Ruley.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Joan and Gene Gue.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jon Hoover, Roger and Delora Call, husband-and-wife team, celebrate same birth date, Dot Hicks, Lynne Fruth, Jane Brown, Robert Miller begins a new age division at 60, Kay Weingardt, Jean Horton, Lucas Cox, Melissa Marcum, Isabelle Jones, Tracie Ross, Jeff Townsend still in the 50s at 56, Jackson Thomas, Dave Irwin, Bethany Taylor, Tiffany Broce, Garry Adkins II, Josh Meredith, Mark Schell, Coen and Shannon Lilly, Joyce Davis leaves the 50s behind for number 60.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jim and Kim Schmidt, Bill and Leigh Anne Cutlip, Steve and Suzanne Powell, Phil and Gloria Holmes.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Betty Sargent, long-time area Realtor, Ken Guyer, Barbara Collins, Aimee Carr, Colton Davis, Mike Folio, Billy Grass Sr., Greta Huggins, Max Perry, Jan Ballengee, Robert Young, Drew Wells becomes the double 3 (33), Christopher Keith and Brianna Rose Evans, twins, spin the last of the teens at 19, Cassie Clatworthy, Cory Maynard becomes 43, Jesse Logan Hawks is one under the quarter mark (24). LaWanda Clark, Stephanie Esque still under 40 at 38, Kristen Lyttle.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeff and Lisa Riley, Roger and Tracy Waugh, Clyde and Dee Mount, Jack and Ann Riggs (1952).
CHUCKLE: Two boys sitting on swings began talking at the playground. “My name is Billy. What’s yours?” asked the first boy. “Tommy,” replied the second. “My daddy is an accountant. What does your daddy do for a living?” asked Billy. Tommy replied, “My daddy is a lawyer.” “Honest?” asked Billy. “No, just the normal kind,” replied Tommy.