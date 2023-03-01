BELATED 70TH: When the Rev. Buddie and Dorothy Merritt Mills said “I do” 70 years ago, that is exactly what they meant. On Feb. 20, this Christian couple celebrated seven decades of memories, 840 months of happiness, 3,652 weeks of love, 25,567 days of wisdom, 613,608 hours of laughter, three children, four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. The good minister retired from State Electric and along with his wife, pastored three local churches — Good Hope Baptist, Mount Zion Baptist and Mount Union Baptist — and evangelized at many revivals throughout the area. It’s not too late to send anniversary wishes to them at P.O. Box 12, Ona, WV 25545. Here’s hoping this milestone was exceptional and many more will follow.
PERFORMANCE: First Stage Theatre’s production of “Seussical Jr.” is performed Friday-Sunday, March 3-5, at Huntington High School. The performance is offered at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15; or $12 ages 12 and younger. Call 304-416-5437.
WINNERS: Putnam County Schools completed the Math Field Day Competition with high school students participating at Toyota Manufacturing in Buffalo. Award categories included Top Scoring Senior by School, Top Two Scorers by School, Winning Team, 9th Grade Winners, Grade 10-12 Winners and “Math Excellence Scholarship” from Louise Goode and Ava Crum of Keller Williams. The $200 scholarship is awarded to students in Grades 10-12 placing in the top 10 advancing and competing at the Feb. 28 Regional Math Field Day event. Top scoring senior by school were Courtney Luikart, Buffalo High; Joseph Swain, Calvary Baptist Academy; Presley Lucas, Hurricane High; AJ Dunbar, Poca High; and Walker Killian, Winfield High.
CLASSES: Basic photography classes begin Tuesday, March 7, at Huntington Museum of Art. “Photography with Larry Rees” is from 6 to 8 p.m. each Tuesday through April 11 in HMA’s Studio 3. The six-session event costs $120 or $150 nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
PLAYER: Morgan Zerkle, softball great from Cabell Midland High School, is back in the news. The daughter of Matt and Becky Zerkle and granddaughter of Jerry and Clara Zerkle of Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, played on the USA’s Women’s Softball Team that won a Gold Medal in the Pan American Games in Guatemala in November. Congratulations Morgan on this accomplishment.
RECEPTION: Sabrina Simpson, director of new student orientation and coordinator of tutoring services at Marshall University, is being honored with a retirement reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Smith Hall Atrium. Dr. Simpson is “throwing in the towel” after more than 30 years’ service. Thanks to Dr. Simpson for the dedication, hard work and knowledge given the university. May the new chapter in life be one of rest, relaxation and enjoyment.
PANEL: A panel discussion observing AIDS Awareness Week is from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Drinko Library, Room 402. Discussing “HIV/AIDS and Addiction” are Dr. Allison Carey, Dr. Margaret Sullivan, Dr. Cody Lumpkin and Tijah Bumgarner. The free event is sponsored by Marshall University Libraries.
LISTED: Jacob Adams, Brooklyn Adkins, Donald J. Adkins, Emily Adkins, Matthew D. Adkins, Matthew E. Adkins, Thomas Adkins, Lawrence Amburgey, Ashley Armstrong, Richmond Armstrong, Allie Arthur and Kayla Arthur were among the 200-plus students to be named to the dean’s list at Mountwest Community and Technical College for the fall semester. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at semester’s end.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jacque McClellan, Jon Brannon, Amy Hafertepen, Julie Pinson hits the quarter at 25, Sue Davis, Paisley Maynard, Hunter Adkins, Annabeth Adkins, Kevin Skaggs, Natalee Renee Dunfee, great-granddaughter of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, hits the last single digit at 9, Terry Cremeans, retired from CITCO, spends the last of his 60s at 69, Bill Burns.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Larry and Carol Sumpter celebrate the “double nickel” anniversary at 55.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
