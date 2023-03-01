The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BELATED 70TH: When the Rev. Buddie and Dorothy Merritt Mills said “I do” 70 years ago, that is exactly what they meant. On Feb. 20, this Christian couple celebrated seven decades of memories, 840 months of happiness, 3,652 weeks of love, 25,567 days of wisdom, 613,608 hours of laughter, three children, four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. The good minister retired from State Electric and along with his wife, pastored three local churches — Good Hope Baptist, Mount Zion Baptist and Mount Union Baptist — and evangelized at many revivals throughout the area. It’s not too late to send anniversary wishes to them at P.O. Box 12, Ona, WV 25545. Here’s hoping this milestone was exceptional and many more will follow.

PERFORMANCE: First Stage Theatre’s production of “Seussical Jr.” is performed Friday-Sunday, March 3-5, at Huntington High School. The performance is offered at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15; or $12 ages 12 and younger. Call 304-416-5437.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

