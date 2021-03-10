Community News
LISTED: Taylor Baker, of Huntington, and Mckenna Meadows, of Milton, graduated summa cum laude and named to the president’s list at West Virginia University at Parkersburg. They maintained a 4.0 grade point average while earning 12 or more hours of college credit.
MEET: Westmoreland Woman’s Club offers a dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at the clubhouse. Hostesses are Beverly Beldon and Marlene Thacker. Sandee Thacker provides devotion. Ramona Burcham is pledge leader. Face masks and social distancing are required. Call Beverly, president, 304-429-2108.
WINNER: Byron Leftwich, Marshall University graduate and Thundering Herd quarterback, was always super and went on to prove it Feb. 7 as he helped coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in winning the Super Bowl LV championship against Kansas City Chiefs. The 41-year-old is offensive coordinator for the Bucs. Congratulations, Byron, on this win, and wishing more of the same in the future.
MONTHLY: The monthly meeting for Tri-State Chapter 2309 of The Compassionate Friends is a virtual meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11, using the Zoom App. The app can be downloaded to a phone or computer. The Grief Support Group is primarily for parents or grandparents who have lost a child/grandchild. Call Kathy Spence, 304-751-6849.
COOKS: After a year with Woodlands Culinary School through Rouxbe, an online culinary training and certification, five enrollees worked through two levels of the program to become the first graduates. The professional cook graduates include Morgan and Ethan Herdman, Aaron Bond, Chris Henson and Emma Thompson.
HUNTS: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District offers its first two of eight safe, socially distanced neighborhood Easter egg hunts with Easter Bunny Saturday, March 13, in the local area — 10 a.m. at Westmoreland Park and 4 p.m. at Camp Mad Anthony Wayne. Each hunt includes more than 2,500 candy and toy-filled eggs. Prizes are also awarded. Pre-registration is required; 50 participants are limited. Contact www.ghprd.org, Facebook or 304-696-5954.
BLESSINGS: Bob Withers, longtime friend and retired editor/reporter/columnist with The Herald-Dispatch with several years’ service, also wears many other hats — pastor of Seventh Avenue Baptist Church, author, husband, dad, granddad, railroad buff, to name a few. But he doesn’t need to remove any to wear the special one — the birthday hat honoring his 76th birthday Wednesday, March 10. May his life continue to be filled with good health, love, friendships, fond memories and more birthday cakes.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alivia Revely begins the third of the teen years at 15, John Shaffer is over 60 (61), Dreama Varney, Jay Byrd, Charles Williams, Dannylnn Marie Kendrick, Leslie Scarberry, Jason Stapleton turns 43, Will Morgan, Sara Simpson, Ben Norton, Bert Fulks, Kylie Fisher, Faye Isaacs, Pam Morrison, Monti Kayes, James Waldeck, Grant Gatewood, Ramona Thomas.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Marsha and Shawn Gue.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Richard Cremeans still in the 50s at 56, Amy Edmonds, Charlie Walters, Shirley Roberts Byrd, Skippy Cremeans crosses the mid-50 mark to 56, Sheri Tadlock, Dennis Caldwell, Logan Bush, Sam Mayberry, Clara Adkins, Annie Keys, Candy Steele, Kyle Smith, Rachel Bourne, Angie Bailey, Jim Hawley, Myrtle Sebastian, John Frost, Jacque Biddle.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bill and Sue Jeffries.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jan Thornton, the Rev. Clifford Schell, Jonathan Sparks, Mary Lou Lakin turns 85, Kemp Morton, Ann Wade, Janet Walker, Pam Rash, Kathy Clagg, Donna Workman, David Byrd, Jennie Goodall, Jananne Reynolds, Kim Hoopper Vincent, Ephigenie Udoh, Rachael Fadely, Lee Hoyer, Mary Lou Lakin, Kathryn Keener, Ian Carlton.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Steve and Leslie Wells (2004).
CHUCKLE: The boss strolled through his department one day and abruptly stopped at the desk of an employee who was watching a series of cute kitten videos on his computer. “Why aren’t you working?” asked the boss. “Well,” replied the employee, “it’s because I didn’t see you coming.”