COOKING: Senior Focus Friday features Eric Carter, DO, with HIMG Gastroenterology, sharing his story of how a live liver donor transplant saved his life from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Huntington’s Kitchen. The free event, featuring a healthy meal to anyone 50 and older, is limited to 16 participants. Registration is required. Contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtons-kitchen.org.

LISTED: Christina Faucette, Aspen Ferguson, Arielle Flores, Alexis Fortner, Lara Foster, Bryson Frasher, Brittani Fry, Laney Gannon, Brayden Gilpin, Justin Grahamn, Emily Green, Josef Greene and Brandee Griffiths were among the 200-plus students to be named to the dean’s list at Mountwest Community and Technical College for the fall semester. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at semester’s end.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

