COOKING: Senior Focus Friday features Eric Carter, DO, with HIMG Gastroenterology, sharing his story of how a live liver donor transplant saved his life from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Huntington’s Kitchen. The free event, featuring a healthy meal to anyone 50 and older, is limited to 16 participants. Registration is required. Contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtons-kitchen.org.
LISTED: Christina Faucette, Aspen Ferguson, Arielle Flores, Alexis Fortner, Lara Foster, Bryson Frasher, Brittani Fry, Laney Gannon, Brayden Gilpin, Justin Grahamn, Emily Green, Josef Greene and Brandee Griffiths were among the 200-plus students to be named to the dean’s list at Mountwest Community and Technical College for the fall semester. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at semester’s end.
PANCAKES: Stack ‘em high ... East Huntington Kiwanis Club hosts its annual pancake festival from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at New Baptist Church, 610 28th St. Donation is $8 at door or $7 in advance if purchased at Tic Toc Tire, Chandler’s Plywood, Spurlock’s Flowers, the church, Sunoco on Bridge Street Guyandotte or club members. Raffles are also offered.
NAMED: Kristopher Tibbs of Proctorville, Ohio, was named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H., for the fall semester. To be eligible for this distinction, full-time undergraduate students must have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
FELLOWSHIP: Tri-State Bible College hosts a pastors coffee and fellowship at 9 a.m. Friday, March 17, at the college, 506 Margaret St., South Point, Ohio. Joe Youngblood, director of Revival and Missions International, is the guest. The free event does not require reservations. Call 740-377-2520.
OFF AND RUNNING: Todd and Kathy Lester of Barboursville are proud parents. Their son Dr. Will Lester graduated from University of Kentucky and Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and is completing a three-year pediatrics residency at University of Florida Children’s Hospital in Gainesville. Now, the grandson of Geraldine Perry and Russ and Mary Witten is off and running in July to begin a three-year fellowship in pediatric intensive care at the University of Texas Southwest Children’s Hospital in Dallas, Texas. Congratulations on these accomplishments.
ARTISTS: Artstream Nomadic Gallery, a roving mobile ceramic gallery touring all over the country, visits Huntington Museum of Art from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19. Justin Donofrio, Sanam Emami and Lisa Orr, three Arstream artists, nationally recognized ceramicists and former Walter Gropius Master Artists, demonstrate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. in HMA’s Clay Studio. Admission is free. Food trucks from The Viper Wood Fire Oven Pizza sell food from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Hill Tree Roastery Coffee offers free coffee samples and sell bags of coffee from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
COMPLETED: Timothy A. Hively Jr., member of Bellefonte Police Department, was among more than two dozen graduates of Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. He completed 800 hours of training in the program.
EASTER BUNNY: The Easter Bunny hops into the Huntington Mall at Barboursville for a “Hoppy Easter” event benefitting the Huntington Children’s Museum. The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Center Court. $1 bids are accepted for a chance to win gift baskets, gift cards and merchandise.
RECOGNIZED: A dozen Flatwoods, Ky., residents were among 199 students named to the dean’s list at Ashland Community and Technical College for the fall semester. The 12 students included Charis Chambers, Harley Cook, Morgan Croson, Megan Marie Dunn, Marcus Randall Frazier, Devin Wayne Hall, Landon Chase McDowell, Austin Allen Parsons, Ian Michael Rowsey, Hope Renae Weddington, Markus Chase Wheeler and William Braxton Willis. To be eligible for this list, a student must earn a 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average and successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work number 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course).
OPEN MIC: First Presbyterian Church hosts the first in a planned series of “Open Mic” events from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the church, 1015 5th Ave. All musicians, artists, poets, comedians and thespians are invited to participate. Coffee and mixed pastries are available.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Marcia Canterbury, Daniel Maue, Riley Burmfield, Caiden Hale, James “Jim” Smedley still in the 50s at 56, Jessica Knuckles, Meghan Marie Jackson begins the second teen year at 14, Deborah Tackett, Susan Crum, Jeffrey Chapman, Charlotte Vossler, Elayna Edwards, Taryn Lambeth, Stanley A. Wood, Ralph Sager, Peggy Fillmore, Noah Barebo.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Eric and Jennie McKinney.
CHUCKLE: Marilyn’s granddaughter asked her why she called her husband “Hon.” “It’s a term of endearment,” the grandmother explained. Grandpa mumbled, “After more than 40 years, it’s a term of endurement.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
