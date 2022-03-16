LISTED: Three Ironton residents were among more than 5,000 students named to the dean’s list at Ohio University in Athens for the fall semester. They are Kiki Martin, Kaitlyn Sheridan and Chanden Sherrill, all of College of Arts and Sciences.
EASTER EGGS: Orders are being accepted by Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church Women for hand-decorated Easter eggs, available in vanilla, coconut, cherry nut, maple nut and peanut butter dipped in milk chocolate. The cost is $5. The product may be picked up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, during the spring festival with crafts, baked goodies, hot dogs and barbecues being sold at the church. To place orders, contact 304-562-5903 or office@forrestyburdette.com with “Easter Eggs” in the subject line. Deadline is March 31.
NAMED: Five local residents majoring in exercise physiology at West Virginia University at Morgantown were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester. They are Charlotte Edmonds, William Gatewood, Ahleeyah Jackson and Raiven Scott, all of Huntington; and Kelsea Addis, of Salt Rock. To qualify for this list, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
CLOVER: The Golden Clover St. Patrick’s Day Party begins at 4 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Ramada Limited, 3094 16th Street Road. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3iekO5f.
RECOGNIZED: Heather Jackson, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University in Ohio for the fall semester. She is majoring in nursing. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
CONCERT: The Fly In Festival presents a St. Patrick’s Day event featuring the Bing Brothers from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at the Fly In Cafe, Kyle Lane, near Lesage. Cover charge at the door is $5. The cafe opens at 5 p.m.
WISHES: I’ve heard my entire life that an only child in the family is spoiled, lonely, selfish, bossy and oftimes antisocial. But there’s one only child who is far from these describing words. Michelle Fannin, daughter of Mike and Jo Fannin, of Huntington, is one of the sweetest, most intelligent, thoughtful and kind young women of all time. This Christian who attends Milton’s Lighthouse Baptist Church blows out birthday candles Wednesday, March 16. May her day be as super as she is.
BOARD GAMES: The weekly board game night is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Cicada Books and Coffee. Games offered include Ticket to Ride, Love Letter, Telestrations, Dixit, Scrabble and others. Those attending may also bring a favorite. Mask-wearing is required.
READER: Anne Dobbins with Lawrence County Ohio Extension Homemakers emailed this note: “We enjoy reading your column and community news.” And Ms. Dobbins, I enjoy hearing from you and knowing you continue to be one of the readers of this column.
FUN: A St. Patrick’s Day celebration with stories, games, treats and more begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at Cabell County Public Library.
NEW JOURNEY: Richie McNeil, former pastor of Beverly Hills United Methodist Church, began a new journey in the ministry Feb. 7. After seminary and years of pastoral ministry within the church, he is now chaplain for Hospice working out of Charleston and surrounding area. Since 2003, he has been a chaplain at Dayton Correctional Institute, youth pastor at Vandalia United Methodist Church, pastor at St. Marks UMD in Charleston, Lakeview, St. Luke’s and Humphreys in St. Albans and Tornado, before making his last stop at Beverly Hills ending Jan. 30. Prayers are with this good pastor, his wife, Leslie, and two daughters, Rylie and Sophie, for a happy, successful new journey.
SYMPHONY: West Virginia Symphony Orchestra hosts “Harry Potter vs. Star Wars” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Tickets are $22 to $77.
GREETINGS: Time moves too rapidly, causing me to lose track of important things. I’m not certain about the age Meredith “Gabi” Cobb becomes Wednesday, March 16, or if Cobb is still the last name, but I know as I followed her through high school and beginning days of Marshall University, she was an intelligent, talented, athletic, well-mannered and beautiful granddaughter of Ben and Carolyn Meredith, of Proctorville, Ohio. As she adds another candle to her birthday cake, may it be her best year ever and many more to come.
CLOSE CALLS: Alan Meek, police officer and chief of police in Huntington and Barboursville serving the public for nearly 40 years before retiring, most likely has had several close calls with death. This great Christian man, whom I cherish the fact I can call friend, also had a close call couple years ago when he became ill. Today, this hero still visits from time to time, but no hugs are allowed — only fist bumps — due to the ongoing pandemic. Alan, member of New Baptist Church, stands tall as he celebrates another year of life Wednesday, March 16. Here’s praying for another year of good health, remaining strength, love and happiness.
FILLED: Tendoy Huffman, filling the position of street commissioner as interim for the Village of Chesapeake, has been promoted to the permanent position. He replaces Danny Burd, who resigned last fall. Might be some big shoes to fill, but it can be done.
HONORED: Hannah Bledsoe, of Huntington, student at West Virginia University in Morgantown, majoring in communications sciences and disorders, was honored with being named to the president’s list for the fall semester. To be named to this list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the semester.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Caleb Bowers, Jason Haught, Lindsay Jones, John Hovey, Stephanie Cogan, Joseph Derosa, Sallie Lazaro, Ted Kluemper III, Anne Johnson, Janet Johnson, Drew Simpkins, Katie Workman, Billy Shafer Jr. is three from 60 at 57, Mary Beth Waugh is one over 40 (41), Kevin Vickers, Charles Mitchell, Shelby Nelson, Winifred Chiles, Sharon Davis, Trevor Morrison, Cliff Winters.
CHUCKLE: Sitting in the orthopedic surgeon’s office cradling his broken hand, Paul racked his brains but couldn’t come up with the medical term for his scheduled procedure. “Excuse me,” he said to the physician’s assistant. “What’s the term doctors use for setting a broken bone?” The assistant grinned and answered, “Billable procedure.”