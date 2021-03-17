Community News
SCAVENGER: An Easter egg scavenger hunt is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 20-21, at Huntington Mall, Barboursville. The event is open to ages 12 and younger. Prizes are awarded. Call 304-733-0492.
FRIEND: It’s been a long time, no-see situation for a wonderful friend. In fact, it was January 2019 when my family last spent time together with Erma Coovert, of Barboursville. This Christian lady can’t be beat as a friend — always just a phone call away. As she celebrates becoming another year younger Friday, March 19, may she know the love of my family is with her along with hopes of meeting very soon to celebrate the two missed events (2020 and 2021) in style.
TEENAGER: Cade Washington-Ball is a teenager one more year as wishes for a fabulous No. 19 are spread Wednesday, March 17. Blow out those candles on the cake and share love, happiness and memories of yesteryear and hopes for tomorrow.
NAMED: Aden Marie Watts, graduate of Tolsia High School, was named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester at Hollins University, Roanoke, Virginia. She is daughter of Andrea Prince and Dennis Watts, of Fort Gay, West Virginia. To attain this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 average on a 4.0 grading scale.
WORKSHOP: Dr. Kim Keffer, professor of instruction at Ohio University Southern, speaks during a virtual workshop conducted by Ohio University Southern Workforce from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 26, via Zoom. The $25 cost includes course materials, “People Styles at Work … And Beyond: Making Bad Relationships Good and Good Relationships Better” by Robert Bolton. Registration deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, March 19, at https://commerce.cashnet.com/ousworkforce. Contact 740-533-4593 or workforcesuccess@ohio.edu or Stephanie Burcham, coordinator of Center Outreach Initiatives, Ohio University Proctorville Center, blacks@ohio.edu or 740-867-6701.
BUNNY: Easter Bunny arrives Friday, March 19, at Ashland Town Center. He is available for visits from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Advance registration is strongly encouraged for social distancing and contactless payment for photo packages. Visit ashlandtowncenter.com.
MOTOCROSS: Professional and amateur motocross racers are featured during the Tri-State MX 2021 Indoor Series Friday and Saturday, March 19-20, at Charleston Coliseum. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. each day. The cost is $22.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kim Eng, Ryan Lafferty, Lawson Alan Williamson of Proctorville, Ohio, begins the third of the teen years at 15, Joey Johnson still in the 60s at 68, Cohen Jordan, Justin Hysell, Beverly Roby, Jessica Crockett turns 33, while twin sisters Lindsey and Leslie Crockett celebrate No. 36, Reese Dunlap, Jenni Butler, Walker Scott, Abigail Thomas, Jennifer Boggess, Ryan Holdstock.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Randall and Judy Hatfield.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Shane Hufford, Marieanne Cordle, Connor Brown, Vincent Derosa, Ken Wolfe, Y Daugherty, Mike Sumner, Casey Caldwell, Hailee Stiltner, Charles Swafford, Joey Saxton, Jim Daniel Jr., Patrick Duke, Bob Force, Todd Lester, Mark Messner.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Susan and David Johnson, John and Becky Collins, Roy and Nancy White.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Garret Bolt, Robin Hutton, Isabella Mayes, Kim Berry, Elmer White Jr. turns 92, Justin Campbell with C.J. Hughes, Hannah Diane Whitt becomes legal age of 21, Dan Jenkins, Marsha Dilley, Sally Mizerik, Chase Wilson, Elizabeth Mitchell, Betsy Cotton, Rita Canterbury, Justin Campbell and son Josh (turns 24), both employed with C.J. Hughes Construction, Terry Thornburg.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Josh and Jodi Fromholt.
CHUCKLE: When Mom and Dad went to the food market one day along with little Johnny, times were a little hard and money was somewhat low. Upon checking out at the checkout counter, little Johnny spotted a nice candy bar on the shelf and requested to Dad (Big Johnny) that he would like to have one of the candy bars. Dad promptly told him that he was low on cash this day and was unable to get him one. Little Johnny said, “Just write a check, Dad!”