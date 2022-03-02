BOOKS: A book sale is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 4-5, at Cabell County Public Library’s fourth floor. Gently used books of adult fiction and nonfiction, children’s and young adults, DVDs and video games, CDs and more are featured. Most books are $1 and $2. A collector’s table with rare and unusual books at bargain prices is also available. On Saturday, salegoers may fill a bag for $3 or a box for $10. Bags and boxes are provided by library. COVID-19 restrictions are enforced. The sale is sponsored by Friends of the Cabell County Public Library and features something new — fine color prints from Norman Rockwell magazine covers to NASCAR scenes priced from $2 to $10 each. Proceeds help expand and enrich library services.
LISTED: Congratulations to Haven Lochow, of Huntington, for being one of 319 students at Georgetown College named to the dean’s list for the fall semester. To qualify, a student must have completed the semester with at least 12 credit hours and a minimum 3.7 grade point average.
SERVICES: Ash Wednesday services are offered March 2 at the following locations: 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue Baptist Church; 7 p.m., Pea Ridge United Methodist Church; 6:30 p.m., Steele Memorial United Methodist Church; 1 p.m., Bethesda United Methodist Church, Ona, with the Rev. Nancy White; 6 p.m., Milton United Methodist Church with the Rev. White; 6 p.m., Kenova United Methodist Church with Billy Rutherford, lay leader; Sacred Heart Catholic Church, ashes at Mass, 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.; Enslow Park Presbyterian Church with Pastor John Yeager, drive-thru ashes/parking lot, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. and service in person and online, 6 p.m.; Highlawn Presbyterian Church, 6:30 p.m.
HONORED: Laura Nicholas, of Milton, student at Cedarville University in Ohio, majoring in psychology, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester. This recognition requires students to obtain a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
SALE: Westmoreland Woman’s Club conducts a Lucky Leprechaun rummage and hot dog sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the clubhouse. A $5 bagged lunch of two hot dogs, chips and dessert is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For advance lunch orders, call Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823. Current COVID-19 protocol is observed.
WINNER: Scout Stines, fifth-grader at Culloden Elementary School, was among 13 from 10 Cabell County schools to recently be recognized for their winning entries in the Cabell County Reading Council Young Illustrators contest. The art was displayed at the Central Board Office of the School Board during the most recent regular meeting and winners were given a special token by the superintendent to commemorate their efforts. Each drawing is also included in a future display at Huntington Museum of Art.
MEETING: Southside Neighborhood Organization conducts a meeting from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at Phil Cline YMCA, 917 9th St. Information is shared from Huntington City Council, Huntington Police Department, Huntington rental property inspector, Congresswoman Carol Miller and more. The association’s 2021 accomplishments are also reviewed, as well as plans for 2022. The new board is introduced. Call 304-617-7914.
GRADUATE: Chris Camp, of Culloden, was one of more than 1,800 students graduating from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions. He has a BSN, majoring in nursing.
GOLFING: Ironton Country Club, the only golf course in Lawrence County, is now owned by Jason Tate Bennington. Green fees are $25 for 18 holes and a cart. Annual memberships are also available. The cost is $850 nonseniors and $800 seniors. Cart fees are $600 per year for members.
RECOGNIZED: Four Huntington students were recognized on the dean’s list at West Virginia University, Morgantown, for the fall semester. They are Rebecca Blatt, fashion, dress and merchandising; Cambria Bowen, journalism; Erica Harper, exercise physiology; and Courtney Parsley, multidisciplinary studies. To be named to this list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
FIRSTBORN: The firstborn child of Dr. Mitch and Micki Shaver celebrates a birthday Wednesday, March 2. Erin Shaver, a kind, beautiful, intelligent and friendly young lady, completed law school, but now in the process of becoming a doctor. She needs to keep it in the family as her dad and twin brothers — Karl and Adam — are physicians. Here’s hoping for a quiet, happy and enjoyable day, with many to follow.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Missy Smith starts a new chapter as she leaves the 30s to begin No. 40, Sarah Daniels, Meghan Elkins, Edna Brooks, Zoe Harold, Benjamin Jones, Matt Ritter, Mike Hager, Bill Kosto, Ruth Bartels, Bill McIlvain, Sheila Markins, Roman Hill, Al Cole, Diane Whaley, who became a Herald-Dispatch employee again, becomes 67, Kenny Hann, born in 1958, Karen Spoor, Barbara Hamrick, Laura Schaffer.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Kelly and Shawn Floyd.
CHUCKLE: An Irishman, Kevin, and an American, Clint, are sitting in the bar at Cork Airport supping Guinness. “I’ve come to meet my brother,” said Kevin. “He’s due to fly in from Chicago in an hour’s time. It’s his first trip home in 40 years.” “Will you be able to recognize him?” asked Clint. “I’m sure I won’t,” responded Kevin. “After all, he’s been away for a long time.” “I wonder if he’ll recognize you?” questioned Clint. “Of course, he will,” replied Kevin. “I haven’t been away at all.”