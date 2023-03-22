The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

FUNDRAISER: A spaghetti dinner is from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at South Point Community Center, South Point, Ohio. The menu includes spaghetti, salad, rolls and beverage. The cost is $8. Proceeds help with medical expenses for Carl Bonecutter, long-time South Point resident needing a double-lung transplant as result of a diagnosis of Alfal antitrypsin deficiency. A bake sale and raffles for gift baskets are also available. Contact Nichole Bonecutter, 740-479-1379, or “Carl Bonecutter’s Lung Transplant” at gofundme.com.

CONCERT: Nashville Nights with Scott Stevens begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at The Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. Doors open at 6 p.m. Other performers include The Reeves Brothers and Jess Kellie Adams. Tickets are $25, $35, $45, $55 and $65.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you