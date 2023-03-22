FUNDRAISER: A spaghetti dinner is from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at South Point Community Center, South Point, Ohio. The menu includes spaghetti, salad, rolls and beverage. The cost is $8. Proceeds help with medical expenses for Carl Bonecutter, long-time South Point resident needing a double-lung transplant as result of a diagnosis of Alfal antitrypsin deficiency. A bake sale and raffles for gift baskets are also available. Contact Nichole Bonecutter, 740-479-1379, or “Carl Bonecutter’s Lung Transplant” at gofundme.com.
CONCERT: Nashville Nights with Scott Stevens begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at The Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. Doors open at 6 p.m. Other performers include The Reeves Brothers and Jess Kellie Adams. Tickets are $25, $35, $45, $55 and $65.
PERFORMANCE: Lee Dean, local minister, gospel singer, dad to two daughters and inspirational speaker, presents The Sinatra Show at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Sal’s Speakeasy in Ashland.
MEMORIES: She was a one-of-a-kind lady and probably the neatest individual (in appearance and other areas) I have ever met. Her name was Audrey Knapp Fox, Herald-Dispatch employee with 30 years’ service as linotype and teletype operator before moving ahead with computer technology. After retirement, she was a homemaker and gardener with the most beautiful flower garden imaginable. A sophisticated-looking friend and married to William E. “Bill” Fox 66 years, whom I never forgot after her retirement and often visited and talked via phone. Her memories remain with me Wednesday, March 22, as she would have celebrated a birthday. Audrey passed Oct. 18, 2016, at age 88.
ENTERTAINER: Kane Brown, five-time AMA winning entertainer, brings his “Drunk or Dreaming Tour” to Huntington Saturday, March 25. The performance begins at 7 p.m. at Mountain Health Arena. Guests are Dustin Lynch and LOCASH. Tickets begin at $40.
CERTIFIED: Four Cabell County teachers were among 153 West Virginia educators recognized during the annual National Board Certification recognition celebration conducted by West Virginia Department of Education at Charleston Marriott Town Center. Recipients of the National Board Certification were Elicia Barr, Laura Booth, Syreda Howell and Deborah Fife Jackson.
PROGRAM: Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program, in conjunction with Barboursville Library, host a program on many online services offered at Cabell County Library by David Owens, assistant director of adult services, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 24, at the new Barboursville library. He teaches how to navigate the website, access apps, order books, read books on apps, use genealogy and more. Light refreshments are served.
FREE MEAL: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach hosts a free community meal from 3 to 4:15 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Barboursville Senior Center. The menu includes egg casseroles, biscuits and gravy, sausage links, fruit, cookies and beverages. Call 304-736-5092.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mike Ballard, Jeane Chaffin, Sharon Smith, Angelia Rayburn, Jacynn Pemberton, Aaron White, Patricia N. “Pat” Daugherty, “Boots” McComas, Karla Viglianco, Ashley Brown, Donna Dunn, Abigail Willis, Connie Gunter, Jennifer Waugh, Liza Petty, Bonnie Black, Rickey Hunter, Simeon Schray,
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bob and Pam Templeton Simpkins celebrate number 55.
CHUCKLE: An elderly lawyer and his wife had 12 children and needed to move as his rental agreement was coming to an end for the home where he lived but was having difficulty finding a new home. When he said he had 12 children, no one would rent to him because they knew the children would destroy the home. He could not lie and say he had no children, because he was a lawyer and lawyers do not lie. So, he had an idea: he sent his wife for a walk to the cemetery with 11 children. He took the remaining one with him to see homes with the real estate agent. He liked one of the homes and the agent asked, “How many children do you have?” He answered, “12 children.” The agent asked, “Where are the others?” The elderly lawyer answered, with a sad look, “They are in the cemetery with their mother.” And that’s the way he was able to rent a home for his family without lying. Moral: It is not necessary to lie, one only has to choose the right words. Lawyers don’t lie ... they are creative.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
