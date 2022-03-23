RECOGNIZED: Twenty more of the 80 members serving the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church for at least 50 years and recognized at the recent Member Recognition Sunday celebration include: Jackie Lycan, Margot Martin, Joy McIlvain, Linda McMahon, Mary Harvey Midkiff, Jean Miller, Matt Miller, Nancy Mitchell, McDonald Morris, Ruth Morris, Thom Nash, Becky Oblinger, Paula Owen, David Pancake, Francis Perry, Carol Peters, Ron Prater, Ruth Prater, Merton Prunty and Molly Robertson.
DUO: Marshall University School of Music presents Duo Atypique (clarinet and trombone) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Marshall University Jomie Jazz Center and Performing Arts Center.
SURPRISE: David Phillips, fourth-generation director of Phillips Funeral Home in Ironton, was caught off-guard and surprised with recently being honored for National Funeral Directors Day. The certificate of recognition given annually to a funeral home in the Nurse Honor Guard of River Cities’ service area was presented by six nurses dressed in traditional nurse attire and white hats. Presenters were Dorothy Spillman, Maria Oakes, Madonna Bryant, Bobbie Farris, Annette Scott and Rhonda Woolum.
NAMED: Josh Matney, of South Point, Ohio, was named to the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. Josh is attending Scripps College of Communications.
RECOVERY: Prayers and thoughts are with Pete and Connie Mastrangelo of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church as he recovers from major back surgery. May his pain be minimal and healing process/full recovery short.
CONFERENCE: Greenup County Genealogy and Historical Society hosts the 2022 Northeastern Kentucky Genealogy Conference featuring speakers, music, vendors, door prizes and light refreshments Friday and Saturday, April 1-2, at Greenbo Lake State Park Lodge. The cost is free Friday and $20 Saturday. The first 40 pre-registering by Friday, March 25, receive a special conference packet. Forms are available at greenupgenealogy.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/2022-Conference-Registration-Form.pdf.
LISTED: Fourteen Ona residents were named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Marshall University. They are Brian E. Ash, Madeline I. Blevins, Caroline L. Cartwright, Samantha J. Cogar, Peyton H. Damron, Claire A. Fulks, Destyn W. Kingery, Andrew T. Lester, Makayla R. Mathews, Olivia B. Maynor, Joshua D. McCallister, Victoria G. McCallister, Ethan B. Niebergall and Kolbey A. Walker. To qualify for this list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
AUCTION: Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Visit AKY and Paramount Arts Center have launched the Country Music Highway Silent Auction to help the theater fund the marquee restoration, with all proceeds going toward that project. Thus far, donations include Wynonna Judd with tickets to her June show at Paramount and an autographed guitar; Chris Stapleton “Starting Over” album; Loretta Lynn, autographed “Coal Miner’s Daughter” first edition and “Still Woman Enough”; Paramount Arts Center, autographed SteelDrivers album; and Appalachian Wireless Arena, tickets to Whiskey Myers and Dustin Lynch concerts. To view auction items, visit soar-ky.betterworld.org/auctions/country-music-highway-tribute-sh. The auction ends Friday, March 25.
TABS DONATION: Logan Vance and Bryce Vance, brothers attending Fairland West Elementary School, recently donated more than 200,000 aluminum soda tabs to the Ronald McDonald House in Huntington. Earlier this year, each one donated 66,750 pop tabs, making a grand total of 333,500. The House takes the tabs to a local metal recycling business, where they are reimbursed for aluminum, with approximately 1,400 tabs in a pound.
BOARD GAMES: Cicada Books and Coffee continues its weekly board game night from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 25. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/cicadabooksboardgamenights.
MINISTER: Although I had known and heard Pastor Carl Merritt preach many times, he showed great compassion, love, strength and grief for the family during the death of my sister, Linda Hoover, in 2002, who was a member of his church. The Ona resident was founding pastor of Lighthouse Baptist Church and an inspiration to many throughout his years of preaching/teaching/leadership. Wednesday, March 23, marks the sixth year since his passing at age 73.
CHILI FEST: The snowy weather didn’t stop the crowd attending the annual Chili Fest hosted by Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities a few Saturdays ago. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fest had been canceled the past two years. This year’s fest featured 18 cooks, eight craft vendors, and Lawrence County commissioners, County Auditor Paul David Knipp and a local judge as judges of the finished chili product.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Heather Bloss, Natasha Beckett, Bevin Stull, Karla Atkins, Judy Clendenin, Alex Cremeans, Terri Stull, Rochelle Bragan, Thea Thompson, Dee Cook, Mary B. Vital, Stephen Hawthorne turns 32, Quintana White Clark is 33, Zane Moore, Thea Thompson, Matthew Shaver, Gena Yost, Joe Faucette, Connie Mastrangelo, Logan Denning.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Scott and Monica Revely, Mike and Angela Fitch, Bobby and Mollie Bannister.
CHUCKLE: Though Bella took pride on appearing younger than her 59 years, she had a reality check when she brought her mother back to the nursing home after a visit with them. As she struggled with her suitcases, two elderly gentlemen held the door open for her. “We hope you will be very happy here,” one said to her.