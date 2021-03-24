EVENTS: Marshall University Women’s History Month continues at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 25, with Undergraduate Research in Women’s History: “Unfair and Lovely: Colorism in South Asia and the Diaspora.” “Accented Cinema: Moroccan Women’s Exilic and Diasporic Filmmaking” begins at 1 p.m. Friday, March 26. Contact Claire Snyder, snyder71@marshall.edu, or Laura Michele Diener, diener@marshall.edu.
MEMBERS: Newest members at Westmoreland Baptist Church are two youngsters — Jan and Malaki Ballengee. As they begin this journey, may they be blessed beyond measure as they continue to work and follow the Lord.
CLASS: “Gardening 101” classes via Zoom continue at noon Thursday, March 25, by Evan Wilson, agriculture and natural resources extension agent from WVU Extension Service. The topic is “Planting Your Garden, Harvesting and Storing Your Produce.” The educational series is sponsored by Cabell County Public Library.
NAMED: Four Cabell County residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Kentucky, Lexington. Majoring in agricultural and medical biotechnology were Elisabeth Anne Dick, Gabrielle Von Hammers, Blake J. Tilley and Kelly E. Whitmore. To make this list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes.
CRAFTS: Ashland Town Center hosts “Cute as a Bunny Crafts To-Go” from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25. This free event follows with Easter Bunny. COVID-19 safety guidelines are enforced. Reservations are required. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cute-as-a-bunny-crafts-go-go-tickets-145559096175.
TRIO: Wednesday, March 24, isn’t a national holiday … just yet, anyway … but a birthday celebration for a trio of special physicians trying to keep folks healthy and happy. All three stationed with Marshall Family Medicine — Drs. Dilip Nair, Mitch Shaver and John Parker — often work tirelessly to provide time and excellent care. On this day, a prescription is written for a healthy dinner, relaxation and good health, followed by many more birthdays.
VOICE: A familiar voice in the gardening world celebrates another birthday Thursday, March 25. Retired from West Virginia Extension Agency and former spokesman for WSAZ-TV Channel 3, John Marra is still alive and well sharing his expertise in TV commercial time. May this good buddy have a great day with rest and relaxation along the way.
SMILE: Every time I saw Nita Gore, she had that comforting, true and bright smile to go along with inspiring and kind words. An active member at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church for many years, and helping with community activities, she passed away March 25, 2014, at age 86. She dedicated her life helping others as she was a nurse for St. Mary’s Medical Center and Dr. Joseph Farrell and retired from Presbyterian Manor Nursing Home. Thoughts of this fine lady are on the minds of many as she has been gone from our midst seven years.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Agnes McCaskey, Catherine Cole, Renee Counts, Lynn Cummings, Susan Nickels, Brenda Hawthorne, Ron Johnson with C.J. Hughes, Rizza Garrett, Kelci Clark, Grant Beckett, Kim Matthews, Greg Crews, Katelynn Clark, Skeeter Henry, Glen Miller, Ronald “Ron” Jones employed with C.J. Hughes Construction.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Parker Campbell, Raymond Spurlock, Tracy Waugh, Brian Hardman, Emma Nunez, Teresa Heffner, Zander Lee Shelton turns 2, Sherri Laurence, Almedia Miller Anselmi, Anthony Herr.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Dwight and Linda Weekley, Martin and Laura Fenik.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Michael Cline, Ervin Jones, Silas Spurgeon, Diana Archer, Jonathan Perry, Ian Bowman-Vidal, Michael Cline, Juan Barrios, Kay Chapman Ramey is still in the 70s at 74, Amy Ward, Mary Webb, Allie Womack.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: John and Linda Hovey.
CHUCKLE: A meek little man in a restaurant timidly touched the arm of a man putting on an overcoat. “Excuse me,” he said, “but do you happen to be Mr. Smith of Newport?” “No, I’m not!” the man answered impatiently. “Oh — er — well,” stammered the first man, “you see, I am, and that’s his overcoat you’re putting on.”