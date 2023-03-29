The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

RUMMAGE SALE: The Willing Workers Sunday School Class of Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church hosts a churchwide fundraising rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the church fellowship building. Furniture, toys, craft supplies, household goods, clothes and more are featured.

LISTED: Twenty-five Ironton residents were among 88 students to be listed on the dean’s list at Ohio University Southern for the fall semester. They include Doug Crabtree, Eric Day, Beth Douglas, Gemma Fletcher, Shannon Frazee, Baylie Harrah, Ashlie Howard, Whitney Howard, Kasey Kimbler, Tyson Lewis, Faith Mahlmeister, Holly Maynard, Kylie Miller, Trent Milleson, Ryan Payne, Ty Perkins, Eden Russell, Hannah Sansom, Kaitlyn Saunders, Sarah Snowden, Ryan Vasvary, Emma Whaley, Madeline Whaley, KaCee Wilson and Camryn Zornes. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate grade point average.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

