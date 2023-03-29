RUMMAGE SALE: The Willing Workers Sunday School Class of Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church hosts a churchwide fundraising rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the church fellowship building. Furniture, toys, craft supplies, household goods, clothes and more are featured.
LISTED: Twenty-five Ironton residents were among 88 students to be listed on the dean’s list at Ohio University Southern for the fall semester. They include Doug Crabtree, Eric Day, Beth Douglas, Gemma Fletcher, Shannon Frazee, Baylie Harrah, Ashlie Howard, Whitney Howard, Kasey Kimbler, Tyson Lewis, Faith Mahlmeister, Holly Maynard, Kylie Miller, Trent Milleson, Ryan Payne, Ty Perkins, Eden Russell, Hannah Sansom, Kaitlyn Saunders, Sarah Snowden, Ryan Vasvary, Emma Whaley, Madeline Whaley, KaCee Wilson and Camryn Zornes. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate grade point average.
EGG HUNT: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District offers its free Paws in the Park Easter egg hunt at 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Ritter Park Fountain Area. More than 6,000 doggie treat-filled Easter eggs with several additional pet prize eggs hidden are available. The furry friends may dress in Easter’s best to compete in a costume contest and have pictures made with Easter Bunny. Contact Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
WINNERS: Connor Westfall, eighth grader at Hurricane Middle, placed first in the recent 8th Grade Regional Math Field Day Competition. Other eighth graders placing in the Putnam County Schools’ competition were Bear Fuller, third; and Paxton Haddox, alternate. Jonathan Easter, seventh grader, was also congratulated on his second place winning, as was Lenon Hodge, third place. William Samples, sixth grader, placed third.
LAST: The last of the annual series of Lenten fish dinners offered at Our Lady of Fatima Parish School concludes Friday, March 31. The dinner served from 5 to 7 p.m. includes fish OR fried fish OR fish tacos, cole slaw, green beans, hush puppies, baked potato OR French fries, dessert and drink. Cheese pizza is available for children. The cost is $10; $5 ages 3-12; and free ages 2 and younger. Proceeds benefit the school.
CONCERT: As the Marshall Artists Series closes its 86th season, Mountain Health Network presents “Rockman Live in Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. The Oscar-award winning epic musical fantasy charts the life of the legendary Elton John live in concert with a full orchestra performing the iconic soundtrack live to picture. Tickets are $76.49, $87.45 and $98.42. Contact 304-696-6656 or ticketmaster.com.
NINTH: Peggy Neal, retired Cabell County Courthouse employee, is a great-grandmother ... for the ninth time. Cohen John Neal was born Feb. 8 to Tucker and Jessica Neal of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church. Congratulations to the family on another little blessing.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ellis Conley, Sam Sentelle, Kellianne Johnson, Brooklyn Leach, Gavin Bailey, Okey Harless, Cole Diamond, Elizabeth L. “Lorentz” Baber, James B. Tardy, Rebecca Hamilton, Nancy Crum, Vern Reichenbecher, Virginia Benson, Gary Riley of Proctorville, Ohio, crosses the mid-80 mark to 86.
CHUCKLE: Someone’s friend Joe recently went on the Dolly Parton diet. He was asked, “How did it work?” The answer: “It really made Joe lean, Joe lean, Joe lean, Joe lean!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
