Community News
MEET: In person … Southside Neighborhood Organization meets from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Phil Cline Family YMCA, 917 9th St. Invocation is by Laura Mullarky. Pledge leader is Madi Akins. Doug Korstanje discusses “For a Better Us.” A neighborhood watch and Facebook page rules and “Sound of the Alarm Program” by Roy Grimmett of American Red Cross are discussed. Matt Null of Huntington Police Department, Jan Rader of Huntington Fire Department and City Council members and other neighborhoods have been invited. Attendees must enter through day-care center entrance. Greeters are Carolyn Becker and David Glick. Free Kid’s Watch for children ages 4-13 is provided by meeting, sponsored by Realty Advantage, Amy Ward. Snacks, bottled water and coffee are available from hospitality committee led by Jill Wild and Jessica McCormick.
SALE: Westmoreland Woman’s Club sponsors a “lucky leprechaun” rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, at the clubhouse. A bagged lunch of two hot dogs, chips and dessert is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $5. For to-go orders, call Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823.
RETIRING: Okey Harless, district superintendent of West Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church since mid-2017, is retiring. Effective July 1, the Rev. Joe Hill adds the West District superintendent responsibilities to his current role as DS of Midland South District, per Sandra Steiner Ball, resident bishop.
CONTEST: Seventh-graders in West Virginia may participate in a St. Patrick’s Day essay contest as part of first lady Cathy Justice’s “Student Artist Series.” In 500 words or less, essays must be about a friend they feel lucky to have and explain why. Entries to include the student’s phone number, email address, school name and teacher email address may be mailed to First.Lady@wv.gov or The Governor’s Mansion, 1716 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston, WV 25305. The deadline is March 8. Winners are announced by Wednesday, March 17. Winning essays receive awards. Contact Katie Speece, 304-558-3588 or kate.e.speece@wv.gov.
MAGIC: A magic comedy three-course dinner and live two-act comedic magical performance is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at the Venetian Estate, 1742 Midland Trail, U.S. 60, Milton. The cost is $40 and $15 ages 11 and younger. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Matt Stanley, featured on NBC and FOX television networks and guest on “Night Shift” with Kevin Ferguson, and Sheena Reagan, comic and writer from Cape Coral, Florida, recently named Florida’s Funniest Female 2018, perform. For reservations, visit www.venetianestate.com.
REMEMBRANCES: No matter how long loved ones have been gone from our midst, they aren’t forgotten. Karen S. Holland Lemaster thinks about her late husband, Ben, who celebrated his 70th birthday Jan. 26 in heaven. She and twin sister, Sharon K. Holland McNeely, also lost an older brother, Jennings Jay Holland, on April 15, 2008, and would have been 77 years old Feb. 12 and also missed by Phyllis Holland Mosley, Gary Lee Holland and Bobby Holland.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Michael Thompson, Toni Carlton, Stephen Nelson, Missy Morrison, Jamie Starkey, Joel Black, Jocelyn B. Leeth, Phil Corkrean, Kevin Bannon, Eddie Marcum, Brooke Dudley, Jennifer Adams, Joe Collins, Tommie Templeton.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Billy and Michelle Byrd Shafer celebrate No. 35, Bob and Phyllis Kiser.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ava Collins begins her second teenage year at 14, Jenifer Johnson, Tonda White still in the 60s at 63, Alvie Clark, Ken Fetty, Jerry Chaffins, Bob Blankenship, Lee Boso, Kenneth Fetty, Sharon Flowers, Lydia Jordan, Bill Snoddy, Charles Neighborgall III, Tom Wheatley, Phil Hotchkiss, Aaron Jefferson, Sarah Setran, Rosalee Dorsey, Russ Williams, James Chappell.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Molly Jones, Natalie Chapman, Eleanor Miller, Roberta Mitchell, Chuck Adams, Matthew Chaney, Carter Bacon, Eileen Pettigrew, Linda Harrison, Stan Wonnell, John Lafferty, Aileen Marcelo, Matthew Kingery, Chris Sizemore, Trae Caudill, Linda Johnson.
CHUCKLE: A boy arrived at school one morning wearing only one mitten. The teacher asked, “Jimmy, why do you have only one mitten?” “Because I was watching the weather forecast last night,” Jimmy replied, “and it said that today would be sunny, but on the other hand, quite cold.”