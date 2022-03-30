CONCERT: The Oak Ridge Boys Elvira 40 (1981-2021) Tour continues at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. Tickets are $28 to $58.
CONDOLENCES: One never knows the severity of pain and suffering someone endures, but losing them through death still hurts those left behind. The Lord often places something or someone in those lives to help comfort the broken hearts and ease the grief caused by the loss. Condolences to Marsha McGuffin and her husband, Chris, in the passing of her mother, Norma Lena Clark Adkins, Feb. 5 at age 94. She was retired from American National Rubber and a member of Open Door Baptist Church. Although she is absent from the midst and greatly missed, she remains in the minds and hearts of many. May the Lord’s love, comfort and guiding hand surround those grieving the loss.
COMEDY: Nate Bargatze, American comedian and actor, presents the Raincheck Tour at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are $36 to $66.
ANGEL: After hearing about her and listening to her voice via phone message, the day finally came when I was blessed with meeting one of the sweetest and most precious ladies of all time. I felt a combination of warmth, kindness, laughter, love and wisdom upon meeting Vernice Meadows, of Huntington. This lifetime member of Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church has made my life much brighter since our friendship began. I’d like to think her life was spared from the near-fatal car accident several years ago to be my inspiration and joy. As her wind chimes play in the wind, thoughts of this special angel will always touch my heart. I love you, Momma Vernice, and your daughter, Connie Ferguson. God is so good.
ANNIVERSARY: Hanging Rock Church of Jesus Christ celebrates its 59th anniversary with a special service at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at 525 State Route 650.
BIRTH: Eddie and Vicki Smith of Barboursville’s Steele Memorial United Methodist Church became great-grandparents Feb. 25 when Dax Michael DeMoss made his grand entrance into the world. Weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces, he is son of Patrick and Kyra DeMoss, of Huntington.
GOOD GRAVY: It’s the fourth annual biscuit and gravy competition hosted by Ashland in Motion from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at The Union, 2020 Carter Ave. Entries are featured in three categories: sawmill gravy (meat gravy), country gravy (meatless) and a freestyle category. Biscuits are provided by local McDonald’s restaurants. A brunch bar and live music by local artists are also featured. “Best of Show” winners are chosen from the three categories in each division. An overall “People’s Choice Award” winner is selected by guests. The participating team displaying the most spirit and best decor is awarded the “Biscuit Blitz Award.” Sampling tickets are $1 or six for $5 and sold from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Limited day-of tickets are $10 plus tasting tickets.
LISTED: Paige Hale and Hannah Hall, both of South Point, Ohio, were among the more than 5,000 students qualifying for the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. These students attend the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.
FAIR: Treasures From the Valley and Cardinal Wishes Antiques organize “Spring on Vernon” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, on Vernon Street, Ironton. Artisans, crafters, clothing, food and entertainment are offered at the outdoor vendor fair. Admission is free.
REMEMBRANCE: Lily Patrick is being remembered Wednesday, March 30, as she would have been 100-plus years old (probably 104). She was the mother to one of my family’s longtime special friends, Marcena Turley, of Lincoln County. Lily passed away Oct. 3, 2014, at age 96, but her memory lingers in the minds and hearts of many.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sharon Clay, Kayla Evans, Emily Cloer, Bob Brinkman, Karsyn Thomas is still in the single digits at 8, Tony Wilks with Huntington and Hose, South Point, Ohio, location, Joseph Leggott, Eric Legg, Trey Wilson, Jessica Jarvis, Elizabeth Lawhon, Bethany Bentley, Rachel Turner, Michelle Schussler, Jerry Duesterhaus, Mary Lou Sullivan, Kaitlyn Thompson.
CHUCKLE: A Christian missionary, Jemima, was walking in Africa on Easter Saturday when she heard the ominous padding of a lion behind her. “Oh, Lord,” prayed Jemima, “grant in thy goodness that the lion walking behind me is a good Christian lion.” And then, in the silence that followed, Jemima heard the lion praying too, “Oh, Lord,” he prayed, “I thank thee for the food I am about to receive this Easter time.”