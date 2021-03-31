Community news
CRAFT: An April Fool’s Day craft is available all day Thursday, April 1, at Barboursville Public Library. Stop by and pick up your craft.
FAREWELL: Pastor Bronson Clark with Ona’s Bethesda United Methodist Church for several years is relocating. A drive-by goodbye for him and his family is from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 3, at the church. If you can’t make the event, mail a card to 2500 Historic Circle, Morrisville, NC 27560.
COMMUNION: Huntington First Church of the Nazarene offers a Good Friday service with communion at 7 p.m. Friday, April 2.
DRIVE-THRU: Registration for RVCARES Baby Bites Pantry and Care Closet Spring Infant Essential Drive-Thru event is open to pregnant or parenting individuals of infants up to age 3. Registration is limited to the first 100 callers. Call 304-470-0462. The drive-thru event is from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at 2021 West 5th Ave. Each registered infant receives a free package including diapers, wipes, formula, baby/toddler food and snacks, hygiene products such as shampoo, baby wash and diaper cream and a sensory toy. Mask wearing and social distancing are required during pickup.
LISTED: Koral Nikole Ray of Wayne County, majoring in kinesiology, and Ryan Matthew Goodson of Lawrence County, Ohio, majoring in human health sciences at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester. To make the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes.
SERVICES: A Maundy Thursday service begins at 6:30 p.m. April 1 in the parking lot of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. A Good Friday online-only music presentation begins at 7 p.m. Friday, April 2. Reservations are suggested for Easter services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, April 4.
READER: Thanks to Bonnie Herrold for this emailed note: “I am a fan and read your column every day it appears in the HD.” That certainly was an encouraging note, Bonnie.
PANCAKES: South Point Fire Department hosts a pancake breakfast fundraiser at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at 104 Eisenhower St. The cost is $8 and $5 ages 12 and younger. Curbside pickup and delivery within the village are available. To place orders, call 740-317-4443 or 740-744-8426.
ANNIVERSARY: It is just a blink of an eye (April 2, 2015) since I was standing beside my firstborn niece, Cathy Adkins Boling, as she became the bride of her new husband, Kenneth Porter, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Unlike some couples today, this one took the vows seriously — for better or for worse — as many things have taken place since that happy day, but they continue to cherish and love each other until death do they part. Perhaps the biggest challenge of their six years thus far is the adoption of Kenny’s grandson, David, at birth. May Cathy and Kenny have a super anniversary, with many more to follow.
HUNT: Little Bunny Foo Foo’s Easter-themed scavenger hunt is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Gallaher Village Library. One family is permitted at a time.
COMBINED: Beverly Hills United Methodist Church offers a combined Maundy Thursday/Good Friday service at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1.
LISTED: Six Catlettsburg, Kentucky, residents were among more than 8,400 students qualifying for the fall semester dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens. They include Olivia Adams, Gladys W. and David H. Patton, College of Education; Shelby Chaney, Jenna Fannin, Katelyn Ferguson, Sarah Shavers and James Woods, all from College of Health Sciences and Professions. Students earning 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved this distinction.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Gail Hendrick, Donna Montie, March 3; Harrison Zornes, March 7; Brittany Hicks, March 9; Drenda Lambert, March 10; Nancy Hampton, March 11; Margaret Mankin, March 12; Jim Barr, Bill Hampton, March 13; Gary Daniels, Landon Smith, March 14.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mark Montgomery turns 63, Gwen Harbour, Debby Moore, Rhonda Castle, Judith Schoenlein, Lina Ramey, Kerry Fizer, Sharon Hodges, Lesley Thomas, Steve Bond, Deanna Mader.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Brad and Crystal Merritt.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Candace Dawn Cremeans, Judy Huddy becomes 91, Stan Hanson, Sherry Kennedy, Lynell Geer, Jonathan Booth spins the last of the 20s at 29, Brady Donahue turns 26, Colin Loftus, Orpha Martin.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Joel and Connie Boggess.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ann Hurley, Debbie Methax, Nancy Watts, Paul Clark, Michael Blatt.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Emma Lee and Leonard Morrison.