MEET: Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the club, 2962 Bradley Road. Pledge to flag leader is JoAnn Fuller; devotion is by Sandee Thacker. Hostess committee includes Candi Parsley, chair, Jennifer Parsley and Courtney Parsley. Members are asked to bring items for Easter gift bags for Westmoreland seniors. Contact Beverly Beldon, president, 304-429-2108.

FAIR TIME: Kayleigh Lucas, eighth grader at Fairland Middle School, recently placed first (39.5) for best overall project in the Lawrence County Science Fair conducted at Ironton Middle School and coordinated by Lawrence County Educational Service Center. Her project was “Static Electricity and a Leyden Jar.” Kayleigh has participated in school fairs in the past, but this was her first try at competing at the county science fair, which was open to fifth through eighth graders, and featuring more than 30 projects entered. She also placed in the superior category.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

