MEET: Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the club, 2962 Bradley Road. Pledge to flag leader is JoAnn Fuller; devotion is by Sandee Thacker. Hostess committee includes Candi Parsley, chair, Jennifer Parsley and Courtney Parsley. Members are asked to bring items for Easter gift bags for Westmoreland seniors. Contact Beverly Beldon, president, 304-429-2108.
FAIR TIME: Kayleigh Lucas, eighth grader at Fairland Middle School, recently placed first (39.5) for best overall project in the Lawrence County Science Fair conducted at Ironton Middle School and coordinated by Lawrence County Educational Service Center. Her project was “Static Electricity and a Leyden Jar.” Kayleigh has participated in school fairs in the past, but this was her first try at competing at the county science fair, which was open to fifth through eighth graders, and featuring more than 30 projects entered. She also placed in the superior category.
LECTURE: Wael Zatar, professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at Marshall University and 2021-22 senior recipient of MU Distinguished Artists & Scholars Award for Sciences and Technology, presents “Structural Assessment of Deteriorated Concrete Bridges using Promising Non-Destructive Testing and Evaluation Methods,” as part of the Artists, Scholars and Innovators Lecture Series. Hosted by MU’s Center for Teaching and Learning, the lecture is from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Drinko Library 349.
RETIRING: Carol Bailey, executive director of United Way of the River Cities for the past five years, retires, effective July 15. This leader has impacted many with her knowledge, leadership skills, work ethics and other talents since April 2018. She will definitely be greatly missed but is being wished the best in the next chapter of her life.
EVENT: A “Paint and Sip” tutorial on how to paint a landscape begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Cox Landing Branch Library, Lesage. Refreshments are available.
LISTED: Lindsey Dixon, Octavia Dulee-Kinsolving, Christian Dunn, Brittany Dyer, Joshua Dyer, Jackson Eastwood, Madison Edwards, Shane Elliott, Shawna Ellison, Justin, Erwin, Mindy Esmond and Sharon Facemire were among the 200-plus students to be named to the dean’s list at Mountwest Community and Technical College for the fall semester. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at semester’s end.
SPEAKER: Todd White, an American pastor, evangelist, founder/president of Lifestyle Christianity University in Watauga, Texas, former drug addict and atheist wearing dreadlocks, speaks this weekend at Christ Temple Church, Johnstown Road. Services begin at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10; 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11; 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
‘HANGING IT UP’: Greg Ray, fire chief of Ashland Fire Department and serving the city 32 years, recently hung up his helmet. Ten years before being hired in as a firefighter in 1991, he sold insurance and managed Druthers (regional fast-food place). Greg plans to spend time with wife of 28 years, Shelly, five children and six grandchildren. May he have a relaxing, restful, carefree and happy retirement.
CONCERT: “Behind the Curtain: Alex Williams” begins at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Along with his outlaw country style of the 70s, he also brings Bill “Wahoo” McDaniel and Jeremy “Frog” Miller to the stage. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.
QUILTS: In celebration of National Quilt Month in March, a quilt display continues throughout the month at Cabell County Public Library. The display is also designed for attendees to learn about talented artists and their works.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ilder Smith, Ron King, Anderson Frye, Mark Rapp, Jay Roudebush, Anna Jobe, Jan Ramey, Tammy Zornes, Pauline Sunderland, Kendra Bloss, Jad Adkins, Winston Howard with Chapman Printing Co. remains in the 50s at 57, Tim Blair.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Pastor Gordon and Connie Rutherford of Olive Baptist Church, Steve and Linda Osborne.
CHUCKLE: Touring Ireland’s countryside with a group of travel writers, that group passed an immaculate cemetery with hundreds of beautiful headstones set in a field of emerald-green grass. Everyone reached for cameras when the tour guide said the inventor of the crossword puzzle was buried there. He pointed out the location, “Three down and four across.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
