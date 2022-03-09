DINNER: Baked steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable, coleslaw, rolls, coffee, tea and dessert are included on the menu for the VFW Post 9738 Auxiliary dinner to be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 11, at 227 Main St. The cost is $12. Proceeds support veterans’ programs.
NAMED: Kaylee Sheridan was named to the dean’s list at Columbus State Community College for the fall semester. The Ironton resident is majoring in digital design and graphics. To be named to this list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.
MEET: General Andrew Lewis Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Galloway Insurance office, 537 9th St. The topic is West Virginia History Hero’s Barry Huffstutler’s website, “Cabell County Doors to the Past.”
INDUCTEE: Congratulations to Chad D. Lavender, M.D., as he was inducted into the 2022 WV Executive Magazine’s Health Care Hall of Fame. Dr. Lavender, fellowship-trained in sports medicine, is an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery and a board-certified orthopedic surgeon. He is the author of a book and numerous articles in peer-reviewed journals.
SOUND CHECKS: Cha Wa, Grammy-nominated Mardi Gras Indian funk band with support from Shelem, West Virginia rapper, are featured at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Pre-show entertainment is from Charlie Blac, DJ. Tickets are $23.50.
LISTED: Three Miltonians were listed on the dean’s list for the fall semester at West Virginia University, Morgantown. They are Mitchell Klein, forest resources management; Regan Swan, agribusiness management; and Sienna Weeks, multidisciplinary studies/MBdS. To qualify for this recognition, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
BOARD GAMES: The weekly board game night is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Cicada Books and Coffee. Bring own game or play from collection, which includes Ticket to Ride, Dixit, Love Letter, Scrabble and others. Mask wearing is observed. Contact https://www.facebook.com/groups/cicadabooksboardgamenights.
BLESSING: Mary “had a little” Lamb of Huntington begins the last of her 80s as she celebrates her 89th birthday Wednesday, March 9. This mother of four remains at the top of my best blessings and closest friends over the years. Our friendship goes back to our Herald-Dispatch years and it’s one that I wouldn’t trade for anything. She was a great listener, mentor, leader, coworker, cook and Christian individual displaying love, patience, understanding and sharing advice and a wonderful blessing from God. May Mary’s birthday be a surprise-filled one with many more to follow.
PERFORMANCE: The 2003 National Hammered Dulcimer Champion at age 18 performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at First Presbyterian Church in Ironton, as part of Ironton Council for the Arts Series. Joshua Messick of Colorado Springs, Colorado, featured instrumentalist on the film, “Mary and the Witch’s Flower,” released in 155 counties and territories, has been playing the instrument since age 9, arranging music at 10 and composing in high school. He gave a film premier performance at TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood, California, was the headline artist at the 2017 and 2018 Walnut Valley Festival. and performed multiple times on WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour. Video clips of his music may be viewed at https://joshua-messick.com. Tickets are $15.
RECOGNIZED: Two Kitts Hill, Ohio, residents were among more than 5,000 students qualifying for the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. They include Christopher Crabtree and John Higgins, both from College of Arts and Sciences.
MUSICAL: Kentucky Ballet Theatre and Ashland Youth Ballet present “The Little Mermaid” at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $18 to $50.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Gretchen Bias, Hunter Canterbury, Carey Roland, Sallie Smith, Frances Adkins, Patti Bruce, Stephanie Mathis leaves the 20s behind for number 30, Cemonet Williams, Jack Stines, Randy Ferris still in the 50s at 53, Mariyah Hitchcock becomes “sweet” 16, Faye Brinkman, Alan Carlstrom, Jill Gilbert, Sam Holdren, Cameron Kimble, Cathy McClanahan, Hannah Claire Hawks is two into the 20s at 22, Lisa Fowler, Matt McCormick, Pris Beard, Brian Massie, Belle Thomas, Pris Beard.
CHUCKLE: Two accountants were in a bank when a gang of armed robbers burst in. While some of the robbers snatched bundles of cash from the tellers, others lined the customers up against the wall and relieved them of their wallets, watches and other valuables. As the robbers made their way down the line, one accountant pressed something into the hand of the other accountant. “What’s this?” said the second accountant without looking down. His colleague replied: “It’s that $100 I owe you.”