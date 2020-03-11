Community News
BLUEGRASS: Larry Stephenson Band performs bluegrass music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Mountaineer Opry/Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, Barboursville. Admission is $15 and $5 ages 12 and younger.
DANCE: Empower Athletics hosts its third annual daddy-daughter dance from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at West Carter Middle School, Olive Hill, Kentucky. Tickets are $15 couple and $5 extra for each additional daughter.
“FOLLIES”: The Broadway musical by Alchemy Theatre begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 13-14, at Cabell County Board of Education. Tickets are $15.
CHEERS: The 13-member Fairland High School Cheerleader Team, consisting of one senior, five juniors, four sophomores and three freshmen coached by Shawna Leep, placed fourth in the recent 2020 UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Florida. This was the school’s first visit to a national competition in 20 years. Schools placing ahead of them were Bowling Green High of Kentucky, first; D’lberville High of Mississippi, second; and Vanderbilt Catholic High of Louisiana, third. Congratulations on a well-done competition.
RAILROAD: A model railroad show is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Kyova Mall, Ashland. Admission is free.
UNLUCKY?: To some, Friday, March 13, may be considered an unlucky day. But for those knowing the Christian qualities of a local husband, father and grandfather — Ben Meredith — thoughts are what a blessing he has been and continues to be. The true family man becomes a year older but doesn’t seem to have slowed down much, if any. May his year be a bit less hectic and filled with good health, fond memories, continued Christian fellowship, love and happiness.
PERFORMANCE: Portsmouth Area Arts Council and Children’s Theatre present “Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 13-14, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Vern Rife Center for the Arts, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $12 or $6 ages 18 and younger. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
MEET/SALE: Westmoreland Woman’s Club offers two events this weekend — meeting and rummage/hot dog sale — at its clubhouse. The meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, features Sandee Thacker as devotion leader, flag pledge by Ramona Thacker. Program is “Services of Senior Wise Program at Cabell Huntington Hospital.” Hostess committee includes Candi Parsley, chairwoman, with Jennifer and Courtney Parsley. The sale is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 13-14. Proceeds benefit the club’s charitable activities, including two $1,000 college scholarships to Spring Valley seniors. To-go orders are available. Contact Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823.
CHALLENGE: A chili and soup challenge sponsored by Serving Hearts Sunday School Class takes place from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Elmwood Baptist Church, Martha Road, Barboursville. Donations are accepted for expenses related to Camp Parchment Valley Summer Teen Camp.
LISTED: Hurricane residents named to dean’s list for fall semester at West Virginia University include: Alik Assi, Abigail Baker, Dalton Geter, Rachel Baker, Lindsey Beane, Conner Watts, Madylin Weeks, Jocelyn Bishop, Jeffrey Boggess, Jacqueline Bonar, John Carnell, Matthew Whitwer, Marissa Carter, Colin McEldowney, Madeline Dawson, Margaret Sorrells, Grace Krisher, Evan Dearing, Karlee Edwards, Sophie Tosclair, Delaney Furr, Jaxon Miller, Anthony Halkias, Madison Hebb, Emma Henry, Nathaniel James, Caroline Leadmon, Mason LeMaster, Sophie Northup, Sarah Lipinski, Branson Martin, Braden Stewart, Adrianna McDaniel, Kaylee McKenzie, Haley Stewart, Alec Neu, Abigail Osborne, Makenna Slack, Gabrielle Portillo, Cameron Sexton, Meghan Shaffer, Antonia Soto, Rachel Stump, Trevor Withrow and Kayla Yutzy. To be named to the list, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
CONCERT: Alina Kiryayeva, concert pianist extraordinaire from New York, performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Ohio University Southern Riffe Rotunda, to close out the Ironton Council for the Arts Concert Series. Tickets are $10, available at door, and free to OU students with ID.
BAND: Rocky Nash and Last Chance Band plays rock, blues and country music from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Fly-in Cafe, Lesage.
MUSICAL: “Finding Neverland,” Broadway musical performed by Southern Ohio Performing Arts Association, is from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Vern Riffe Center for Fine Arts, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $65, $60 seniors and $32 ages 18 and younger. Contact info@vrcfa.com or 740-351-3600.
REUNION: A reunion for former employees of S.S. Kresge in Ironton begins at 5 p.m. March 20 at Ironton Frisch’s Big Boy, meeting room. Contact Sue Lunsford, 740-532-5689. Bring pictures and memories of yesteryear to share.
“MAMMA MIA!” Paramount Players presents the musical Friday and Saturday, March 13-14, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Hours are 7:30 pm. Friday and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 and $30.
