Community News
MEET: Southside Neighborhood Organization hosts its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Rob Stinett and Lance Roberts present an “active shooter” training session. Enter double doors off parking lot. New members are welcome to attend.
LECTURE: Joan Quigley, author of “Just Another Southern Town: Mary Church Terrell and the Struggle for Racial Justice in the Nation’s Capital,” is featured during Marshall University’s Charlotte Schmidlapp Distinguished Lecture at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Foundation Hall. A reception begins at 6:30 p.m. Books may be purchased.
PHOTOGRAPHY: Laura Moul teaches “Beginning Digital Photography” classes this month at Hobby Lobby, Barboursville. The classes are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 10, 24 and 31. Pre-registration is required. Each session costs $30, or $80 for all sessions, including reference material. Call 304-743-8281.
DRAWING: Middle and high school students may attend “Drawing Basics for Teens” classes taught by Brandy Jefferys from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, March 7 through April 4, at Huntington Museum of Art. The five-week class costs $85 or $115 nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
FILMS: Marshall Artists Series offers its spring international film festival Thursday through Saturday, March 5-8, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Shows include “Styx,” 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday; “Pain and Glory,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; “The Third Wife,” 5:30 p.m. Friday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday; “Parasite,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday; “One Child Nation,” 11 a.m. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday; and “Woman at War,” 12:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 per film and free to full-time MU students with valid student ID.
BLOOD: Your blood is needed … National Technical Honor Society hosts a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Cabell County Community Technical Center.
DINNER: The annual Lenten fish dinners continue from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. The cost is $10; $5 ages 3-12; free ages 2 and younger. A 50/50 raffle is also available. Contact www.olofps.org or 304-523-2861.
CONCERT: Joe Diffie, Mark Chesnutt and David Lee Murphy are featured in “Country Unplugged” tour at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Clay Center in Charleston. Tickets are $72.50, $52.50, $42.50 and $92.50.
HIRED: Doug Sheils, veteran marketing and communications professional and Emmy award-winning video journalist, was recently hired as OVP Health’s chief marketing and communications officer. Doug’s voice has been heard throughout the area as he spent 20 years in marketing and public relations at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Genesis Hospital System and King’s Daughters Medical Center, was senior media relations representative for Ashland Inc. and reporter, producer and anchor at WOWK-TV.
INDOORS: An indoor yard sale is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Fairland East Elementary School, Proctorville, Ohio. Proceeds help fund Fairland East Playground Project. For a $5 donation, shoppers can get an early preview from 8 to 9 a.m.
GOSPEL: Adriaunna Paige Foundation hosts a benefit gospel sing from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at 540 31st St. Redeeming Love, Rachel and David Horn, Rob Belotte and others are featured. A concession stand is open.
ADVISER: Scott Bumgardner, Edward Jones financial adviser in Barboursville, was among 800 financial advisers qualifying from the firm’s more than 17,000 financial advisers in the U.S. and Canada to attend the Edward Jones Financial Advisor Leaders Conference May 14-17 in St. Louis, Missouri.
APPLICATIONS: Applications for a $1,000 annual scholarship supporting outstanding high school seniors or college students of the greater Huntington area pursuing higher education in history, education or other service fields are being accepted by Carter G. Woodson Memorial Foundation Inc. Applications are due no later than March 15. Awardee is notified at the foundation’s annual banquet April 11. Call 304-690-2435 or write Scholarship Chairman David Harris, Carter G. Woodson Memorial Foundation Inc., PO Box 5483, Huntington, WV 25703-0483.
NAMED: Timothy Stollings, of Prichard, West Virginia, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
RETREAT: One Another Women’s Ministries of Beulah Baptist Church hosts “From Ashes to Beauty: A One-Day Spiritual Retreat for Women” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the church, 20 Township Road 1087, Proctorville, Ohio. The cost is $15. Call 304-544-1657.
MUSICAL: “Follies: The Broadway Musical,” presented by Alchemy Theatre, begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6-7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Cabell County Board of Education. Tickets are $15. Performances are also conducted at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 13-14.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jenifer Johnson, Tonda White turns 62, Alvie Clark, Patty Justice, Jacob Armstrong, Jerry Chaffins, Ken Fetty, Doris Wellman, Tom Wheatley, Phil Hotchkiss, Aaron Jefferson, Patty Justice, Bob Blankenship, Lee Boso, Kenneth Fetty, Sharon Flowers, Lydia Jordan, Bill Snoddy, Sarah Setran, Charles Neighborgall III.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Molly Jones, Eleanor Miller, Roberta Mitchell, Hollynn Clagg, Linda Johnson, Natalie Chapman, Stan Wonnell, John Lafferty, Aileen Marcelo, Matthew Kingery, Nyta Brooks, Chuck Adams, Matthew Chaney celebrates his first, Carter Bacon.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Russell Hall, Wm. Michael Dawson, Cooper Henderson, Deana Milum, Patrick Lafferty, Sandy McDonald, Lisa Moss, Helen Pakstis, Deborah Prestera, Mary Ann Schell, Libby Mount, Jan Naegele, Carole Bacon, Randall Hatfield, Christopher Rittenhouse,
CHUCKLE: After losing another tooth, 8-year-old Seth became more and more curious about the tooth fairy. So, putting two and two together, he came right out and asked his mother, “Mom, are you the tooth fairy?” “Yes, I am,” she answered, assuming he was old enough to hear the truth. And he was. He took this rather jarring news quite well. But as he headed for the door, he turned toward his mom with a quizzical look on his face, and asked, “How do you get into the other kids’ houses?”