Community News
TWO: Obie Maynard, blue-eyed husband of Theresa Maynard, is having a birthday Friday, March 27, as he crosses the mid-60 mark. And it should be a big one since last year’s celebration wasn’t conducted as he had a heart attack on his birthday and then came a five-bypass open heart surgery. On Saturday, March 28, he celebrates again, but not another birthday. It happens to be the 29th wedding anniversary with his wife. May his “double” end-of-the month celebrations be those that are not easily forgotten, with many years of fond memories, love and happiness to follow.
MEMORIES: Nita Rose Gore has been gone six years … I can still see her sweet smile and hear the kind words. She passed away March 25, 2014. She was a die-hard member of Catholic Daughters of America and the local Catholic church and community, where she made a huge difference. Her memory lives in the hearts and minds of many knowing and loving her.
DEDICATED: The dedication ceremony of the Norma Jones Parish Hall was conducted in early March at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Chesapeake, Ohio.
FEST: Rain or shine, the third annual Brewgrass Festival of afternoon craft beer, cider and music takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. May 23 at Heritage Station. More than 50 craft beers and ciders from breweries from all over the world are featured. Live music from Ona, Sasha Colette and Alex Blankenship is also offered. A limited number of tickets are sold. No ticket refunds are available. Attendees must be age 21 or over to attend. Contact 304-972-6960; www.tapsatheritage.com; or Taps at Heritage Facebook page.
DIRECTOR: Eric Ramsey is the new West Virginia Convention of Southern Baptists executive director-treasurer at the state office in Scott Depot, West Virginia, succeeding Bill Henard, WVCSB executive director from 2015-19 and currently pastoring First Baptist Church in Athens, Tennessee. Eric, associate pastor of First Baptist Church of Fort Smith, Arkansas, since 2015, has an undergraduate degree from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, and a Master of Arts in communications (emphasis in theology and missiology) from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. He also has an honorary doctorate in theological education from the Baptist Theological Seminary of Trujillo in Peru. He and wife of nearly 32 years, Gaye, are parents of Andrew and Alisha.
GALA: The annual library gala sponsored by Cabell County Public Library set for Saturday, March 28, is postponed. A tentative date is June 20.
YOUNGEST: Robert Edward “Bobby” Lucas, youngest brother to my dad, lived in Dandridge, Tennessee, at the time of his death March 26, 1996, at age 56. Formerly of Lincoln County and Huntington, he was a member of Olive Baptist Church and father of two daughters and several grandchildren. Growing up, Bobby was a quiet individual and didn’t like to tell anyone no. Boy, that changed. The last time I talked to this uncle before his passing, he talked so much that he grew hoarse and lost his voice from time to time. What a wonderful evening that was as Bobby was a special uncle whom I will never forget.
ARTWORK: Six Cabell County students recently had their art pieces selected to be exhibited at Tamarack near Beckley, West Virginia, for the annual Youth Art Exhibition. The five Huntington High School student winners are Nathan Allen, “Last Minute Pollination”; Emma Conway, “The Beauty of Nature”; Laney Gannon, “Eternal Youth”; Emily Gilkerson, “Lavender Collection”; and Gabrilla Hill, “All Tech Out.” Kile Minnix from Nichols Elementary School placed for “The Calm River.” The exhibit is displayed through Monday, March 30, in the Youth Art Gallery of Governor Hulett C. Smith Theater Lobby, Tamarack.
CANCELED: West Virginia Symphony Orchestra cancels the “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” movie with live orchestra for Saturday, March 28, at Charleston’s Clay Center.
GARDENER: He’s a gardener, master of all outdoors advice, member of Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church and cooks up some mean spaghetti and homemade sauce and other Italian dishes using recipes from his mom and grandmother, I’m told. John Marra, retired Cabell County extension agent with West Virginia University and “Saturday Morning Report” on WSAZ-TV, turns over another leaf — he celebrates another birthday Wednesday, March 25. May he be treated to a wonderful day, with many more birthdays to follow.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Dr. Warren and Judy Dumke, Feb. 1; Ron and Judy Pease, Feb. 13; Charles “Junior” and Ann Weatherholt, March 3; Jeremy and Carla Setliff, March 6.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: John Freeman, John Romans, Parker Campbell, Raymond Spurlock, Tracy Waugh, Ervin Jones, Todd Rickman, Andre Price, Brian Hardman, Alphedia Miller Anselmi, Zander Lee Shelton turns 1, Teresa Heffner.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Martin and Laura Fenik.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Carolyn Bagby, Mary Webb, Juan Barrios, Allie Womack, Michael Cline, Silas Spurgeon, Amy Ward, Diana Archer, Jonathan Perry, Ian Bowman-Vidal, Kay Chapman Ramey nears the mid-70 mark at 73, Michael Cline.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Tom and Starla Kisling, John and Linda Hovey.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: James Case, Isaac Bostic, Phyllis Clagg, Genevieve Bishop, Chris Edmonds, Rebekah Perry Franks, Thomas Rushton, Carolyn Templeton, Suzanna Chapman, Chase Blower, Dave Brier, Jerome Blatt, Kelly Brown, Felix Cheung, Linda Kelly, Alec Cyrus, Bear Baisden.
CHUCKLE: At a company staff meeting, the president asked a supervisor why his project hadn’t been started. The executive sheepishly said that he was waiting for a “go” signal. With that, the president stalked out of the room and returned a few minutes later with the company flag. Standing in front of everyone, he raised the flag and, in race-car fashion, lowered it swiftly while shouting, “Go!”