“GUYS & DOLLS”: Portsmouth West High School presents the performance Friday-Sunday, May 12-14, at Vern Riffe Center for Fine Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. The presentation begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $14 and $12 ages 18 and younger. Contact 304-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
SPEAKER: The Rev. Ron Stoner speaks during the morning worship service Sunday, May 14, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the 10th-grade prose category included Samara Cooper, Huntington High, first/state entry, and Madison Sweany, also Huntington High, second.
REUNION: Huntington High School Pony Express Class of 1973 offers its 50-year reunion Friday-Saturday, Aug. 4-5. Friday night’s activities are conducted from 7 to 11 p.m. with food and drinks at St. Clouds Clubhouse. Saturday’s activities are from 7 to 11 p.m. with a buffet dinner, dancing with Santa Cruz Band and cash bar at DoubleTree Inn Downtown. The cost is $100 person for two nights and $75 per person for one night. Checks are payable to HHS Class of 1973 and mailed to Holly Wild, 301 11th Ave. West, Huntington, WV 25701.
NEW RECTOR: The Rev. Greg Pennington is the new rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Huntington, effective May 7. His installation is scheduled for Thursday, May 18. He has a Master of Divinity specializing in pastoral counseling and addiction and attended the Seminary of the Southwest’s Iona Program in West Virginia and ordained to the diaconate in December 2021 and priesthood in July 2022. Father Greg, wife, Megan, and sons, Owen and Gabriel, are being welcomed into the church family for what might be a long time. Fr. Greg has also served as priest in charge at St. Christopher Episcopal Church in Charleston for the past year and serves the diocese as a member of the Standing Committee, Peterkin Board and as Ecumenical Officer. May the transition be smooth, loving and unforgettable and the stay be long.
GRADUATE: Blake Fry, son of David and Debbie Fry of Esquire Golf Course, Barboursville area, is graduating from Cabell Midland High School with high honors this month. His grandparents, Raymond and Rosetta Blake of Barboursville, and aunt, Erma Coovert, also of Barboursville, are very proud of Blake and his accomplishments. May Blake be blessed with a successful future and find happiness and love in every endeavor and/or adventure in years to come.
SPORTS PHYSICALS: King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine offer free sports physicals for student athletes ages 13-19 at these area schools Friday, May 12: Easter Carter High, 8:30-11 a.m.; Portsmouth High, 9-11 a.m.; and West Carter High, 1-2:45 p.m. The fee is $25. Sports physical forms must be completed before arrival in ink with parent or guardian signature. Forms are available at KingsDaughtersHealth.com/SportsPhysicals. Call 606-327-0036 or 740-351-0980.
A FIRST: Three from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Huntington recently received their first communion. They include June Criss, Ryann Maynard and Ty Swalley. Congratulations to these three for their participation in the event.
MEET: General Andrew Lewis Chapter of Sons of American Revolution meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Galloway Insurance Office, 537 9th St. Jack Dickinson, regional author, discusses his newest book, “Herman P. Dean.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jackie Graham, Marilyn Phillips, Dolores Price, Debra Egnor, Nolan Cox, Alaya Johnson, Sandee Folsom, Teresa Jarvis, Richard Sang, Creigh Pemberton, Joan Carnahan, Lindsey Bates, Rob Rash.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Carrie and Ray Adkins.
CHUCKLE: Two elderly fans were watching as the football game entered its fourth quarter. One turned to the other and remarked: “I guess we’re in our fourth quarter of life.” “Not to worry,” his pal said, “maybe we’ll go into overtime.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
