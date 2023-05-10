The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

“GUYS & DOLLS”: Portsmouth West High School presents the performance Friday-Sunday, May 12-14, at Vern Riffe Center for Fine Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. The presentation begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $14 and $12 ages 18 and younger. Contact 304-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.

SPEAKER: The Rev. Ron Stoner speaks during the morning worship service Sunday, May 14, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

