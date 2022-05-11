AWARDED: Jacob Farris and Tiffany Fitzpatrick, recipients of Bachelor of Science degrees in early childhood education at Ohio University Southern in Ironton, were presented the Spirit of Southern awards. The award recognizes graduating students who have demonstrated academic success, distinction in involvement and contributions to the campus and community. They were among 115 spring graduates recognized during the graduation ceremony April 28.
CONCERT: Mountaineer Opry hosts Fast Track Band at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Barboursville. Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors; and $5 children. Call 304-743-5749.
WINNERS: Ironton Child Welfare Club recently named winners of 2022 Eddy Awards from a test given to top 25% of sixth-grade students from Ironton Middle and St. Lawrence Catholic schools, where 27 students qualified this year. Honorees from Ironton Middle included Lilly Cremeans, daughter of Melissa Spriegel; Levi Deer, son of Katie and Derique Bacon; Ryan Frazee, son of Sean and Melissa Frazee and Sue Rice; Liam Hatfield, son of Jim and Keely Hatfield; Siera Johnson, daughter of Christina and Erik Johnson; Payton Parish, son of Katherine and Preston Parish; Briar Boothe, daughter of Michelle Boothe; Beckett Townsend, son of Ryan and Beth Townsend; St. Lawrence School: Peyton Ford, son of Dr. Jason and Kelly Ford; Sophia Rowe, daughter of Jimmy and Jenny Rowe. Award recipients and their parents are recognized and honored in a ceremony hosted by Ironton Child Welfare Club Thursday, May 12, at Ironton Middle School.
MEETING: General Andrew Lewis Chapter of Sons of American Revolution meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Galloway Insurance office, 537 9th St. Jack Dickinson, well-known author, discusses Civil War soldiers from Wayne County, such as Rebel Bill Smith and Yankee Jim Smith. The meeting is open to public.
INSTALLATION: Westmoreland Woman’s Club has its year-end celebration and installation of officers at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road. Pledge leader is Freeda Crockett. Devotion is by Joyce Clark. Hostesses are the executive board. Call Beverly Beldon, president, 304-429-2108.
OVER 30: Kimberly Byrd Poston, who celebrated a birthday a week or so ago, should now be vested in Cabell Huntington Hospital. The daughter of Carolyn Byrd Williamson completes 31 years with the health facility Wednesday, May 11. Could she be working toward another 31 years? Congratulations and thanks for your continued service … hopefully we can meet some day.
RODEO: Not a horse rodeo, but a community bike rodeo will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Old Westmoreland Foodland, 459 Camden Road. The free event offers fun and challenging bicycle activities, tips to maintain the bikes, helmets giveaway and door prizes. Bring your bike and ride.
MUSICAL: Wesley Kids Children’s Choir presents the year-end musical “The Sailor’s Bible” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Huntington’s First United Methodist Church. Rhonda Adkins, pianist extraordinaire, accompanies the kids’ choir, along with some “bigger kids.” Carolyn Waggoner and Emily Riggio, choir assistants, assist with backstage things.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dawn Barcroft, Lauren Lipinski, Tyler Ray, Alden Smith, Tammi Cox, Robbyn Sarvas, Fred Madder, Patrick Owen Miller, Jo Anna Smith, Carol Thorp, Barb Tufts, Dot Adkins, John McMahon, Carly Hughes, Madison Hall, Caroline Prater, Heather Murray.