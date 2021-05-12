Community News
HOLDING: Teresa Meadows turns 59 and holding Wednesday, May 12. May this sweet lady’s special celebration be a little less laid back than what may come next year, as one can’t hold on to one age forever.
KIDS: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts the River Valley Kids to Parks Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at April Dawn Park, Milton.
WINNERS: Third-grade Cabell County students participated in the 25th annual Creative Writing Contest in the prose category. Sponsored by Cabell County Schools Reading Council, winners included Gracelynn Perdue with Robin Blankenship, teacher, first; Cully Smith, second, and Alice Hatfield, third, both of Meadows Elementary with Kathy House, teacher. Winners received a certificate, personalized medallion and copy of the 2021 Creative Writing Contest Anthology.
ANOTHER: It’s time to wish happy birthday greetings to Dallas Cassidy, retired Mountaineer Gas Co. employee after many years’ service and someone who never misses reading this column. He continues to uplift and inspire many as he celebrates a birthday Thursday, May 13. One could say Dallas is just a “good ole boy,” well-liked and appreciated by former co-workers, family and friends. May his special day be filled with surprises, happiness, good health and other ingredients making it great.
MOVIE: Family Movie Night kicks off with “Trolls World Tour” from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Barboursville Park Amphitheater. Bring blanket and favorite snacks or purchase snacks from vendors. Admission is free.
MEET: Westmoreland Woman’s Club conducts a year-end celebration dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at clubhouse. Joyce Clark gives devotion. Freeda Crockett leads pledge to flag. Hostess committee is the executive board. Call Beverly Beldon, president, 304-429-2108.
PRAISES: Friday, May 14, is a day to sing praises to Luanna Karlet, of South Point, Ohio, as she wears the birthday hat. Luanna, saxophonist with Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band and pianist at First Baptist Church in South Point, has an angelic attitude of inspiration and kindness. This great Christian friend continues to be a blessing to many. May her special day be an unforgettable one, with more to follow.
FUNDRAISER: Ironton’s Shake Shoppe, 1625 Liberty Ave., donates 20% of its Saturday, May 15, proceeds to Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State (formerly Huntington WV Area Habitat for Humanity). The shop is open from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Call Robbie Brown, manager, 740-532-8013, or Dayna Carter, 304-634-7924.
MUSIC: Mountaineer Opry features music by Bobby Maynard and Breakdown from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Barboursville. Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors; and $5 children. Call 304-743-5749.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Piper White, Eugenia Nichols, Sarah Hamlin, Kennedi Brainard, Callie McClanahan, Sabrina Ray, Darrell Legg, Regina Lafferty, Raul Hernandez, Ridge Hickman, Adam Nash, Beverly Turner, Caitlin Dunfee, Tim Cumpton nears the 60s at 57, Kalim Barnes hits the legal age of 21, Ann Ray, Betty Hinkle, Jacob Hettrick is 37, Janet Sebert.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeremy and Danielle Grant, Chad and Lori Halstead.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mary Marshall, Marc Fizer, Angie Harkins, Casey Levy, Michael Clark, Madison Boylan, Joshua J. Mosley, Jordan Armstrong, Roberta McCoy, Gail Kelly, Sheri Duncan, Kathy Plumley remains in 40s at 48, Madison Michelle Mahoney, Peggy Waugh, Sandy Parker, Dr. Allen Reasons, Tommy Adkins.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Andrew and Kara Dutton, Robert and Kay Ratcliff.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Luke Douglas, Thelma Carter, Becky Landin, Alyse Lewis, Alex Hill, Doris Staton, Evan Jarvis, Roxy Turner, Cara Bosley, Jennifer Baker, Arnold Sullivan, Bev Sauvageot, Tabetha Laverty, Saylor Peyton, Sara Bosley.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Patti Dacci celebrate No. 44, Aaron and Kristi Holley.