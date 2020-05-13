Community News
GREETINGS: Another year has passed and it’s time to send birthday greetings to Dallas Cassidy, a reader who never misses this column. Perhaps best known around the Mountaineer Gas Co. family and some retired ones, he celebrates a birthday Wednesday, May 13. Hope his birthday is as grand as he is and his year be filled with good health, happiness, fond memories and love.
GRADUATE: Congratulations to Rachel Marie Pickett … she graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan College with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. The daughter of Jim and Teresa Pickett, of Barboursville, and members of Barboursville’s Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, also minored in management. Rachel is pursuing an accounting position and may potentially begin working toward an MBA.
CANCELED: The Jakes 14th annual Fishing Day, hosted by National Wild Turkey Federation South Hills Longbeards Chapter, scheduled for June 13 at Lake Vesuvius, Pedro, Ohio, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An alternative date has not been set.
WISHES: Twenty years ago Friday, May 15, God thought it was too boring on Earth, so he sent Cassidy Wallace with her vibrant personality, continued energy, kind heart, thoughtfulness and fun spirit. This Friday, Cassidy leaves her teenage years behind to try her hand on another chapter of her life. The Hallmark co-worker family at the Huntington Mall hasn’t been bored since Cassidy began employment. Here’s wishing this beautiful young lady the best birthday ever, with many more to follow.
AWARDS: A Huntington resident is one of six University of Mississippi students receiving the annual Omicron Delta Kappa Freshman Leadership Awards. Amy Jones-Burdick, of Huntington, is a member of Honors College and Trent Lott Leadership Institute and studying public policy leadership and psychology. She also is a member of the Honors College Senate and Associated Student Body Senate. A recipient of the Doris Raymond Honors College scholarship, she participated in the 2020 Parade of Beauties and volunteers with the Ole Miss Food Bank. She recently was selected for membership in Lambda Sigma National Honor Society.
FRIEND: Every year at this time, I pause to count my blessings of friendship and find Luanna Karlet continuing her rank at the top. Luanna, saxophonist with the Ceredo- Kenova Alumni Band and pianist at First Baptist Church in South Point, Ohio, is one of the sweetest, kindest and most loving Christian women a person would ever want to meet. Her life has made an impact on me for nearly 15 years. As Luanna blows out birthday candles Thursday, May 14, may her day be super with fond memories, love, happiness, family and friends.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Roberta McCoy, Madison Michelle Mahoney, Caitlin Dunfee, Madison Boylan, Joshua J. Mosley, Peggy Waugh, Sandy Parker, Gail Kelly, Doug Childress, Marc Fizer, Angie Harkins, Casey Levy.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Andrew and Kara Dutton, Robert and Kay Ratcliff.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kathy Plumley still in the 40s at 47, Roxy Turner, Jennifer Baker, Sara Bosley, Arnold Sullivan, Kathleen Burgess, Thelma Carter, Becky Landin, Evan Jarvis, Doris Staton.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Patty Dacci celebrate No. 43, Aaron and Kristi Holley.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jerry McCallister is one over the 70-mark (71), Nyle Dygert, Amy King, Chris McCoy, Alexandria Ambrose, Laura Rowsey, Harrison Brown, Kathy Via, Polly Given, John Borkowski, Bev Kimbler, Ella Edwards, Kelly Rutherford, Maddie Nease.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Woody and Jennifer Wood celebrate No. 27, John and Mary Thomas, Steve and Joyce Damron, Jeff and Jane Sawyers (2010), Brenda Brown and James B. Brown; Charlann and Chris McKenna.
CHUCKLE: During a church meeting on family, the instructor asked, “When we reach the end of our mortal existence, will we say, ‘I wish I’d spent more time on the job?’” He persisted, “Has anyone ever wondered that?” “Yes,” said one man. “Right after I got fired.”