GOLF TOURNAMENT: Members Choice Credit Union hosts the 22nd annual Jonathan Ferguson Memorial Golf Tournament at 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 19, at Hidden Cove Golf Course, Grayson Lake State Park, Grayson, Ky. A continental breakfast and registration begins at 7:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun. Proceeds benefit the Jonathan Ferguson Fund and Continuing the Legacy Foundation. The event is conducted for rain or shine. Contact Tiffany Black, business development manager, tblack@mccu.net or 606-326-7069.

INSTALLED: The Rev. R. Gregory Pennington is installed as rector at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Huntington on the Feast of the Ascension at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18. The Rt. Rev. Matthew D. Cosden presides. Welcome to Fr. Pennington and his family, Megan, Owen and Gabriel.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

