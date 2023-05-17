GOLF TOURNAMENT: Members Choice Credit Union hosts the 22nd annual Jonathan Ferguson Memorial Golf Tournament at 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 19, at Hidden Cove Golf Course, Grayson Lake State Park, Grayson, Ky. A continental breakfast and registration begins at 7:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun. Proceeds benefit the Jonathan Ferguson Fund and Continuing the Legacy Foundation. The event is conducted for rain or shine. Contact Tiffany Black, business development manager, tblack@mccu.net or 606-326-7069.
INSTALLED: The Rev. R. Gregory Pennington is installed as rector at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Huntington on the Feast of the Ascension at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18. The Rt. Rev. Matthew D. Cosden presides. Welcome to Fr. Pennington and his family, Megan, Owen and Gabriel.
MEETING: A luncheon and meeting with Cabell County Association of Retired School Employees begins at noon Thursday, May 18, at Huntington’s New Baptist Church. The event, open to all retired professional and service personnel of Cabell County, costs $13. For reservations, call Nancy Eplin, 304-736-1261.
DEDICATIONS: Two babies participated in the recent baby dedication service at Madison Avenue Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Jordan and Amanda Eggnatoff brought their son, Asher Scott. Becky Collins brought her grandson, Oscar Grey, son of Brian and Kasey Meadows.
EXHIBIT: “Beyond Violet,” featuring works by Christina Kerns, a new media artist and associate professor at Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, is displayed through July 28 within the Visual Arts Center’s Birke Art Gallery. The free solo exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
SPORTS PHYSICALS: King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine offer free sports physicals for student athletes ages 13-19 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Symmes Valley High School. If athletes can’t make the free dates, appointments are accepted for $25 or they can visit primary care provider or pediatrician. Sports physical forms must be completed before arrival in ink with a parent or guardian signature. For forms, visit KingsDaughtersHealth.com/SportsPhysicals. Call 606-327-0036 or 740-351-0980.
ROLL ON, BABY! Chonda Pierce, stand-up “queen of Christian comedy” bringing laughter to millions of individuals around the country, television hostess, author and actor, has learned through life to just “Roll With It,” as things got rough and those “stinky” negative experiences seemed overwhelming. My sister, Jeannie Grieco, and myself were blessed with going to watch her new movie with that title reflecting on the life of prayer, being faithful and trusting God, while people could laugh, cry or do both at the same time.
STUDENTS: Lillian Baldridge and Nickles Mitchell, nursing students from Collins Career Technical Center in Getaway, Ohio, received $500 awards by the Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities to assist with their education. Dorothy Spillman and Dennie Letcher with the group participated in the awards presentation, as did other members, Sandra Hieneman, Ann Riffe and Barb Porter.
SHOWS: Ms. Ohio and Ms. Teen Ohio Preliminary Show begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Vern Riffe Center for Fine Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $55. The Ms. Ohio and Ms. Teen Ohio Final Show begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at a cost of $65. If tickets for both shows are purchased, the cost is $99 plus ticketing fees. Contact info@vrcfa.com or 740-351-3600.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rita Pelfrey, Don Collins, Keyria Franklin, Skip Johnson, Caleb Turner, Judy K. Dunlap, Ruth Ellen Kelley, Audrey Pickett, Glen Dailey, Kristi Hawthorne closes in on the end of 40s at 48, Amanda Stapleton, Ken Jordan, Samantha Linville, Chuck Watson, Nancie Perry, Peggy Brown, Craig Sergent, Hilary Brownstead, Devona Taylor.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Dennis and Brandy Andrus, Rick and Natalie Hemann (1996).
CHUCKLE: During a recent physical exam, Jim’s doctor asked him about his physical activity. The elderly man described a typical day. “Well, yesterday afternoon, I took a five-hour walk about 6 miles through some pretty rough terrain. I waded along the edge of a lake, pushed my way through brambles, got sand in my shoes and eyes. I narrowly avoided standing on a snake. I climbed several rocky hills; however, I had to stop several times,” he said. Then he continued, “The mental stress of it all left me shattered. In the end, I drank eight beers.” Inspired by the story, the doctor said, “You must be one heck of an outdoorsman!” “No,” Jim answered, “I’m just a really bad golfer.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas
