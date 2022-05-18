ORCHESTRA: Cabell Midland High School Orchestra presents its spring concert and the final one for Ron Caviani, orchestra director and music teacher 28 years, who is retiring, at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, in auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The orchestra, which won Outstanding Orchestra in Nashville, Tennessee, earlier this year, also performed for eight elementary schools last April. Admission is free.
GRADS: Clarra Brown, Jordan Christian and Kara Smith, all Crown City, Ohio, residents, were among the 115 students graduating from Ohio University Southern in Ironton for the spring semester.
CONCERT: The 9th Street Live Series features Buffalo Wabs and The Price Hill Hustle from 7-11 p.m. Friday, May 20, at 9th Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues. The concert is free.
PARTICIPANTS: Men from Kenova United Methodist Church recently playing the “Re-enactment of the Last Supper” included Vinny Richards, Stanley Wood, Jack Streets, Jeff Sanders, Vince Agee, Charles Shumaker, Fox Heaberlin, Steve Morrison, Albert Jarrell, Skyler Ratcliff, Randy Hall, Tom Foster, Dusty Mills, Billy Adkins, Billy Rutherford and Bobby Clarkson.
PERFORMANCE: “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” is performed at 6:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 21-22, at Barboursville Middle School. Admission is $10; $5 students.
TEACHER: Lauren Smith is on her way to Syracuse University’s Setnor School of Music for the fall semester to pursue a master’s degree in piano performance. The music teacher at Buckhannon-Upshur High School is daughter of David Smith, Barboursville High School grad, and granddaughter of Wilma Smith of Barboursville. Lauren graduated from Notre Dame High in Clarksburg, W.Va., and West Virginia Wesleyan College. Congratulations Lauren on being accepted to this university.
FUN DAY: Animals from The BARKer Farm petting zoo, inflatables, kids’ crafts and a performance by Kelley’s Bridge are featured during Briggs Library Community Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at South Point Library. Admission is free.
SCHOLARSHIP: John E. Santos is the recipient of the one-year $500 Lynn Angel Scholarship presented by Gallia County 4-H Club. The son of John and Melissa Santos is a member of Hope’s Helping Hand 4-H club and River Valley FFA Chapter. He plans to become a pre-med major, focusing on surgery at Marshall or Kent State universities.
PHYSICALS: King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine offer free sports physicals for student athletes ages 13 to 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Kentucky Christian University gym, Grayson. They are also available at 5 p.m. at East Carter; 5:30 p.m., West Carter; and 6 p.m., Elliott County. Sports physical forms must be completed before arrival in ink with parent or guardian signature. If not available for free physical, appointments are accepted for $25 fee. Masks or facial coverings are required. Call 606-327-0036 or 740-351-0980.
NUMBER 70: It could be said John Ferguson of Huntington is a “man of steel,” as he retired in October 2020 from Steel of West Virginia after 21 years’ service. I met John for the first time in May 2021 and he seemed quite the gentleman with happiness, love, wisdom, a caring heart, warm spirit and Christian faithfulness. Wednesday, May 18, he says goodbye to the 60s and is given a friendly welcome mat to his 70s as he celebrates number 70 in birthday years. After blowing out all those birthday candles, he may not need to exercise his lungs for a month, but may this new adventure bring great things, including good health, relaxation, rest and time with family and friends.
ART AFTER DARK: An evening of art, entertainment and interactive fun is offered after the Downtown Charleston Art Walk from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, in Juliet Art Museum of Clay Center. Exhibits include Patchwork: Recent Drawings by Ric Ambrose and Ellie Schaul; Reimagining the Family; a Sixty-Year Retrospective Exhibition. The free event is sponsored by AARP of West Virginia.
RACE: Ona Speedway presents K and J Demolition and Excavation Night with USCA Eastern Midgets and ZMax Pro Grand National Racing Series classes at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21. General admission is $15 ages 15 and older; $10 ages 11-14; and free ages 10 and younger.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Erik Legg, Jesse Golden, Kristina Painter, Len Rogers, Betty Tomes, Grant Thomas Hawthorne turns 24, Teresa Dial, Amy Neal, Delores Davis, Beckett Dean, Alexander Sanders, Jared Fredeking, Teri Rowe, Pat Quackenbush, Anne Dandelet.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Sharon and Don Gross.
CHUCKLE: It was a regular day at the hospital when a woman came into the burn ward with both ears burned. The doctor in charge had never seen an injury quite like it. He asked, “How did you get both sides burned like that?” She answered, “Well, when I was ironing my work suit, the phone rang and I mistakenly picked up the iron instead of the phone.” “Well, that explains one ear,” said the doctor, his eyebrows raised as high as they can get, “but what about the other ear?” “Well, I had to call an ambulance, didn’t I?” answered the woman.