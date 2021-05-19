Community News
BLOOD: American Red Cross offers a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, in the fellowship hall of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane, West Virginia. For appointments, contact 800-733-2767 or www.redcrossblood.org and enter “hurricanecom.”
LISTED: Alison Vance, of Hurricane, was listed on the dean’s list for the spring semester at Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee. To be eligible, students must have a course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5, with no grade below a “C.”
CONCERT: Fly-In Cafe at Kyle Lane continues its Saturday concerts from 8 to 11 p.m. May 22 with Todd Thornburg performing. Dinner by Chef Patrick Becker, authentic World War II and aviation memorabilia are also available.
RETIRING: In three days — Friday, May 21 — Linda Hensley retires after 45 years of service at City National Bank, University Branch. May her retirement be one of rest, relaxation, free time and fond memories.
YARD SALE/BAZAAR: Catholic Daughters of Americas hosts a yard sale/bazaar from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22, in parking lot and old gym at St. Joseph Parish. Use 13th Street, near 5th Avenue, entrance.
RECITAL: The annual spring recital presented by Cyndi’s Dance Studio directed by Cyndi Rist-Roth begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Ironton High School. Ohio state champion twirl team and regional dance team winners perform, as do recital classes and solos.
PERFORMANCE: Rodrigo Almeida, classical guitarist son of Marshall University and member of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, performs a concert — in person and livestreaming — at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22, to promote/sell his new CD based on the Presbyterian hymnal book called “Glory To God.” Proceeds benefit EPPC Summer Camps developed in 2018 with Rodrigo teaching young kids and youth how to play the guitar. For more information regarding the CD and summer camp, visit www.enslowpresbychurch.org/copy-of-kids-program-1.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Brent Andrews, Martha Bennett, Samuel Booker, Marty Martinez, Caleb Totten, May 5; Linda Clark, Allen Kirk, May 6; Kara Rose, Whitney Williams, May 7; Jim Lewis, Grace Rexroad, May 8; Margaret Andrews, Sara Beth Hagley, Will McFann, May 9; Timothy Pelfrey, May 11; Brody Stewart, grandson of David Glick, became a teenager at 13, May 12.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Clayton Holbrook, Sharon Hockenberry, Dr. Terry Triplett, Robin Triplett, Steve Fitz, Spencyr Harmon, Randy Mayhew, Joyce Sayre, Laynce Cruz, Rosie Bright, Alex Naegele, Peggy Jeffrey, Nicki Matthews, David Geswein, Ron Piaskowski, Allison Harker, Keith Boggs turns 48, Kathryn Watts, Michael Stull.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Steve and Janet Sebert, Toby and Alisa Spiker, Carl and Sandy Pemberton.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Julia Dickens, Elizabeth Williams, Joshua Harshbarger, Nathan Kinker, Malik Harris, Jane Patterson, Marlene Khan, Mary Redling, Monica Rimer, Loretta Piaskowski, Chris Ball, Bev Johnson, Jill McGlone, Vinny Richards, Lucas Smith, A.R. Gray, Jean Dotson Johnson is in the early 80s at 84, Kristie Dawn Byrd Dunfee, youngest daughter of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, is short of age 50 by two (48), Emilee Hodges, Mary Bays, Mattie Ross becomes a tween at 12, Robbie Jenkins.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: David and Eloise Bond, Lee and Carmen Boso, Larry and Linda Wagner.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Vernon Mills, John Bennett, Judy Fisher, Jackson Harris, Steve Hodges, Hayden Jones, Vance Bunn, Wendy Bacon, Robin Byrd, Philip Lane, Connor McClanahan, Linda Wagner, Jeff Kingery, Althea Caldwell, Liz Ryder, Fiona Jane Watts, Sherry Wells, Dave Poston spins the last of the 40s at 49, Larry Blackaby.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Terry and Robin Triplett, Chris and Jane Bogan, Jonathan and Peggy Pratt celebrate No. 17.
CHUCKLE: A man made an appointment to see a new eye doctor. “Doctor,” the man said, “I think I’m suffering from poor eyesight.” “Oh, don’t worry,” said the doctor. “I can just print your bill bigger.”