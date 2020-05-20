Community News
CONGRATS: Congratulations to Emma Grace Olson, daughter of Nathan and Christie Olson of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church. She graduated from Cabell Midland High School. Best of luck, Emma.
POSTPONED: The 93.7 The Dawg’s Dawg Dazzle 2020, originally scheduled for July 3 at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington, is tentatively rescheduled for Sept. 4 due to COVID-9 pandemic.
GRADS: Three local residents were among nearly 700 students graduating recently from Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina. The traditional in-person commencement exercises are scheduled for Aug. 29 at the Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium. Cherish Carpenter, Ona resident, graduated magna cum laude with a BS in elementary education. Christopher Harmony, of Huntington, graduated with a BA in biblical studies. Charles Wilson, also a Huntingtonian, graduated with a BS in composite social studies education.
SPEEDWAY: Racing returns to Ona Speedway on Saturday, May 23 … but without fans in the stands due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sponsored by Kindred Communications, fans may watch the race free of charge on the speedway’s Facebook page and Kindred’s social media outlets. Racing action begins at 4 p.m. The next event at the speedway is June 13.
MEMORIES: I can’t let this weekend pass without remembering a special high school friend later becoming like a sister. If Diana Sue Chatterton Burch hadn’t been called to her new address in heaven several years ago, she would have celebrated a birthday Thursday, May 21. Remembering Sue brings smiles as she was so great and fun to be around.
CLASS: Three Wayne Countians completed the Class 2-19 as the 53rd class of West Virginia National Guard Program, as part of the Mountaineer ChalleNGE Academy in Kingwood, West Virginia. Cadets Elizabeth Ball, Ashley Smith and Andrew Staley completed the 22-week residential phase of ChalleNGe and traveled to the state Capitol in Charleston. Cadet Ball, daughter of Autumn and Jeffrey Hodge, of Wayne, and Gary and Amy Ball, of Prichard, was in Platoon 1 and recognized for receiving the Overall Most Improved, 3-D Award, Commandant’s Cup, S2C Award, Instructor’s List (2) and Mentorship Award. She also obtained the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons. Cadet Smith, daughter of Jeffery and Gina Smith, of Wayne, was in Platoon 5 and recognized for receiving the Overall Most Improved, Instructor’s List (2) and Mentorship Award. She also obtained the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons. Cadet Staley, grandson of Brenda Meadows, of Huntington, and son of Casey Staley, of Prichard, was in Platoon 6. Recognized for receiving Physical Training Award, Health Ribbon, Level I PT Award (4) and Mentorship Award, he also obtained the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
JOLLY: For he’s a jolly good fella — David “Dave” Jordan, of Milton, is in fact a jolly good fellow. Always smiling and offering a funny joke, he is such a treasure to many he knows and makes the best of every day. If you see this retired Marshall University professor around the area Friday, May 22, give him a thumbs up as he celebrates becoming another year older. Here’s wishing this great and true friend a day (and upcoming year) with laughter, birthday cake, candles, fond memories and good health.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kristie Dawn Byrd Dunfee, youngest daughter of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, nears the 50 mark but only 47, A.R. Gray, Lucas Thompson becomes “sweet” 16, Emilee Hodges, Mary Bays, Jane Patterson, Marlene Khan, Mary Redling, Mattie Ross becomes double toothpicks at 11, Monica Rimer, Loretta Piaskowski, Julia Dickens, Nathan Kinkert, Elizabeth Williams, Jean Dotson Johnson is still in the 80s at 83, Chris Ball, Bev Johnson, Jill McGlone, Vinney Richards, Joshua Harshbarger.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Lee and Carmen Boso, David and Eloise Bond celebrate No. 64, Guy and Karen Baisden, Larry and Linda Wagner.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robin Byrd, Larry Blackaby, Jeff Kingery, George McDaniels, Connor McClanahan, Dave Poston, Althea Caldwell, Liz Ryder, Fiona Jane Watts, Sherry Wells, John Bennett, Judy Fisher, Jack Harris, Steve Hodges, Hayden Jones, Philip Lane, Linda Wagner.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Alex and Lindsay Conley, Terry and Robin Triplett, Chris and Jane Bogan, Jonathan and Peggyann Pratt, Dave and Rose Henson.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Shelly Adkins hits the mid-20 mark at 25, Elizabeth Green, Lisa Nord, Mitzie Trout, Steve Spoor, Carol Cisco, Lacey Moore spins the last of the 20s at 29.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: David and Patti Cooper, Erick and Jessica Willis, Joe and Angie Whitfield celebrate No. 6, Rob and Robin Armstrong (1982), Bill and Mary DeMoss (1961), Greg and Pam Hill (1982).
CHUCKLE: The injury to the piglet wasn’t serious, but it did require stitches. So June sent her teenage daughter back into the farmhouse to get needle and thread and bring it to her while she looked after the squealing animal. Ten minutes later, she still hadn’t returned. “What are you doing?” June called out. She yelled back, “Looking for the pink thread.”