PRESENTATION: Mike Beck, Huntington Museum of Art’s conservatory director, discusses “Gardening for Pollinators” at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at the museum’s Grace Rardin Doherty Auditorium. A $40 registration fee is charged for acquiring five plants to start a garden; otherwise, no fee is charged for attending the PowerPoint presentation and no registration is required. Contact www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
GRADS: Four Wheelersburg, Ohio, residents were among 115 students graduating from the spring session at Ohio University Southern in Ironton. They are Steven Beckett, Jessica Collier, Tyler McCormick and Jenna Young.
BAND: Mountaineer Opry hosts Sideline Bluegrass Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, 6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Admission is $15; $15 ages 12 and younger. Masks and social distancing are required. Call 304-743-5749.
NEW MEMBER: Phillip Russell became a new member of Kenova United Methodist Church May 22 by transfer from First Church of the Nazarene in Fort Wright, Kentucky. May God continue to bless and guide him in his walk.
CONCERT: As part of the 9th Street Live Concert Series, Brad Goodall with Ally Fletcher is featured at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Pullman Square, 9th Street. Admission is free.
EDUCATOR: Cabell County Board of Education has a new member — 75-year-old Dennis Caldwell — after officially resigning as a Cabell County substitute teacher. Having worked as a teacher or administrator in multiple schools throughout the county, he worked in Cabell County schools about 44 years and was an elementary administrative assistant for the board. With his decades of experience and education, there is no doubt he will be a good addition to the group.
BIRDS: Three Rivers Avian Center presents “Birds of Prey” at 2:30 and 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Beech Fork State Park, Barboursville.
AUTHOR: Sheila Redling — writing as S.G. Redling — visits Cabell County Public Library at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28. She is the writer of nine mysteries/thrillers and will speak about her craft and trials of publishing. She also offers a Q&A time. The in-person event is also streamed on Facebook.
SHOW: Barboursville Middle School presents its talent show at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Barboursville Park Amphitheater. Bring a chair. Concessions are available. Admission is $5.
DANCE: In celebration of 37 years, Speakeasy Singles sponsors a reunion dance from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at West Virginia State University, Institute. Music is provided by Stonestreet Band. Free line dance lessons with Nathan are offered from 7 to 8 p.m. The cost is $10. Contact 304-805-4109 or events@speakeasysingles.com.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Noah Jordan, Leah Wallace, Ginny Blake, Cason Kessinger, Sasha Kessinger, Megan Peterson, Joseph Williams, Bill Cyrus, Maxwell Hazlette turns 26, Barbara Sheils, Rhett Watts.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Robert and Kathy Jackson, Bradley and Rebekah Franks, Tim and Kristi Haney, Roger and Edna Cole, Erik and Jennifer Weingardt, Matthew and Roxy Turner.
CHUCKLE: A 5-year-old girl was visiting her grandparents and was an unruly child, showing very little respect for her grandparents. After yet another embarrassing episode with her grandmother, her humiliated mother sought to discipline the girl. Her mother said, “How dare you treat your grandmother like that; you wouldn’t treat your other grandmother like that, would you?” The little girl immediately changed her expression and became very serious. She looked up at her mother and innocently answered, “Oh, no, Mother! I would never treat her that way. She’s too nice for that!”