LUNCH: A free lunch-to-go is offered at noon Saturday, May 29, at Madison Avenue Christian Church.
WISHES: Ella Jon Cheetham is being sent wishes for a happy birthday Thursday, May 27. This youngster celebrates turning double toothpicks (11). May it be a surprise-filled day with lots of family and friends.
FESTIVAL: The third annual Brewgrass Craft Beer and Music Festival featuring more than 50 craft beer/ciders and multiple music acts hosted by Taps at Heritage is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 29. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
SPLASH: Make a splash — opening day at the Splash Pad at Barboursville Park is Saturday, May 29. The park is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
LISTED: Kristen Bledsoe, of Ashland, was named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter term’s dean’s list. Full-time students must achieve 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester; and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 and EW2, EW3 and EW4, or EW5 and EW6.
JAZZY: Marshall University’s Jazz Studies Program hosts a Virtual Jazz Camp for music students age 13 through adults Monday through Friday, June 14-18. Sessions are at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. livestream through MU Jazz Facebook page. “Jazz-MU-Tazz” Jazz camp is a six-day, five-night camp covering jazz improvisation, jazz theory, listening skills and instrument/section master classes by members of MU jazz faculty. Registration fee is $75. Once registered, instructions for payment and how to join the camp Facebook group are sent to email address provided. Visit www.marshall.edu.
CONCERT: 9th Street Live! Concert Series hosted by Kindred Communications continues Friday, May 28, on 9th Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues, Huntington. Music is provided by Of the Dell with Cutler Station from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Presented by Yes Ford and Yes Chevrolet and others, sponsors include The Herald-Dispatch, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe and others.
EARNED: Jamie Leigh Szewczyk, of Hurricane, West Virginia, earned a master of business administration degree from the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Maryland.
FLY-IN: Creek Don’t Rise presents a concert at The Fly In Cafe, Kyle Lane, from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 29. Dinner by Chef Patrick Becker is available, as are authentic World War II and aviation memorabilia.
CAMP: Hometown Heroes Camp, open to ages 5-12, is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, June 1-4, at Marshall Rec Center. The cost is $140 and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sandy Hann, Nancy Sturgeon, Hollybrooke Cline, Oliver Mast, Zane Franklin, Dick Swisher, Terri Haney, Bryson Haught, Jack Newhouse, Catherine Rushton, Marge Montgomery, Kathy Lister, Patricia Avey, Staige Davis, Dakota Weant, Chandler Ratcliff, Danny Quaranta, Pattie Walker, Tristan Kendrick, Will Cunningham, Reagan Robbins.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Rocky and Zandra Lawrence, Dustin and Taylor Dean (2007), Evan and Becky Arkell.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Chris Beal, Stephanie Wallace spins the last of the teens at 19, Jennifer Goble, Jim Whitehead, Brealynn Harper, Kylee Hasson, Georgann Holbrook, E.A. Dowling, Nick Duffield, Kirk Jennings, Ted Keown, Patricia Enochs, Michael Watts, Ted Johnson, Karianne Fischer, Katherine Moore, Billy Wolfe, Harrison Massie.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jon and Darrah Cain, Andrew and Madeline Colvin (2018), Charles and Susan Stephens.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jonathan Richard Pratt and Joshua David Pratt, twin nephews of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, give up the 30s to try No. 40, Richard Fillmore, Johnny Ray White, Ronald Eubanks, Don James hits the double nickels at 55, Donna Lewis, Tara Blinn, Mark Booth, Aliyah Deuser, Judy Tarter, Audrey Jennings, Laura Jordan, Art Lydick, Bruce Morris, Riley Elkins, Rebecca Cooper, J.D. Maue, Geane Revely, Randy Davis, Kyle Chandler.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: David and Robin Lane celebrate No. 38, Jim and Teresa Pickett, Ellis and Julie Conley, Gordon and Jean Eads.
CHUCKLE: It was a Saturday morning, and the lobby of Bob’s apartment building was bustling with people coming and going. As the mail carrier arrived, one of his neighbors came barreling through the lobby, chatting on her cellphone. Seeing the mail carrier, she yelled across the lobby, “Oh, by the way, I just found out that my husband’s magazine subscription expired several months ago. You were right; you haven’t been stealing it.”