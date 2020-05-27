Community News
CANCELED: The final PipeSounds Organ Concert for 2019-20 featuring Rob Richards performing a Pops concert at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church has been canceled for Sunday, May 31.
COUNTING: Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Cabell County students recently competed at the Regional Math Field Day at the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Logan. Individual first-place winners were Wyatt Jordan, fourth grade, Culloden Elementary; Thomas Farrell, fifth grade, St. Joseph Catholic School; Ryan Arora, sixth grade, St. Joseph Catholic; Pati Robertson, eighth grade, Barboursville Middle; Alexandra Biddle, ninth grade, Huntington High; and Grant Mullins, 10th through 12th grade, Cabell Midland High. Second-place winners were Dash Cary-Squire, sixth grade, St. Joseph Catholic; Adhist Reddy, eighth grade, St. Joseph Catholic; Jackson Stewart, ninth grade, Cabell Midland High; Mark Tabor, 10th through 12th grade, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. Other winners in 10th through 12th grade included Brooke Blom, Cabell Midland High, third; Jack McKinney, Cabell Midland, fourth; Colin Tipton, Cabell Midland High, sixth; Sin Gao, St. Joseph Central Catholic High, seventh; Smara Sigdel, Huntington High, eighth; and Rachael Bare, Huntington High, 10th.
SPLASHING: Barboursville Parks and Recreation has announced its splash park will not open in 2020. However, walking/hiking and biking trails, Lake William, community garden, skate park, Cartmill Gardens and disc golf course have reopened.
GOLDEN: Seven Cabell County eighth-graders were among 223 middle school students across West Virginia honored as Knights of the Golden Horseshoe. Recognized for their achievement in knowledge of West Virginia history were Fiona Burck, Covenant School; Caleb Ferguson, Barboursville Middle; Ava Litteral and John Riffe, both of Milton Middle; Emma Maynard, Huntington Middle; Annie Piaskowski, Our Lady of Fatima; and Andrew Vilseck, St. Joseph Grade School. Students will be honored at a later date.
GRADS: Three graduates from Cabell Midland High School have families either attending or are members at Barboursville’s Steele Memorial United Methodist Church. They are Colby Daniel Blake, son of Danny Blake and Donna Turner and grandson of Raymond and Rosetta Blake; Chase Blower, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Blower and Tracy Blower; and William Charles Turman, son of Tom and Patty Turman and grandson of Paul and Karen Turman Sr. Chase plans to major in computer engineering at West Virginia University. Will plans to major in engineering at WVU. Emma Belford and Emma Grace Olson, also graduates from CMHS, were mentioned in earlier columns.
GIFTS: Presents for Momma … Mother’s Day at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church was celebrated differently this year. The drive-in service was conducted at Cabell Midland High School, where Pastor Greg Lunsford gave Ruby Young and Roseanna Neal a gift for being the oldest at 86 each. Kayla Wallace, mother of two, was the youngest mother and will be given a gift later.
CHUCKLE: Chuck’s doctor told him that jogging could add years to his life. “He was right,” Chuck told his friend. “I feel 10 years older already.”