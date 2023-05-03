MOVIE: Our Lady of Fatima Knights of Columbus presents “The Face of Mercy,” a film about the Divine Mercy of Jesus, Saturday, May 6, after the 5 p.m. mass in the parish hall of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Admission is free and gifts are given away. Refreshments are also available for donations.
WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the seventh-grade poetry category included all three from St. Joseph Catholic School: Avery Morgan, first, Cam Kellar, second, and Stacy Lewis, third.
SCREENING: A free skin cancer screening takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at St. Mary’s Breast Center, first floor, outpatient center. For appointments, call 304-526-1492.
ANGEL: It seems like I’ve known Marlene Sheets a long time, but actually I haven’t met her — only via ‘snail mail.” I hope to meet up with this precious angel in the near future. Despite experiencing serious health issues a few years ago, she has inspired me to apply a stronger trust and deeper faith in God’s healing power and share a greater love and compassion for others. This member of Huntington’s First United Methodist Church and someone I am blessed to call a friend celebrates a birthday Wednesday, May 3, and is being wished a super one with God’s many blessings and more celebrations to come.
BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry hosts a bluegrass concert with Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Admission is $15 and $5 ages 12 and younger.
MISSING: There’s never a day but what thoughts of my dad come to mind. Romie Clifford Lucas of Salt Rock passed away May 3, 2001. He was loved by his three daughters, two granddaughters and one grandson (who has grown up to look and act like him). Dad may not have lived it, but he shared good advice. He continues to be missed but lives in our hearts and minds.
PERFORMANCE: Aspire! Conservatory’s TheatreWorks presents its production of “The Little Mermaid, Jr.,” based on the Walt Disney film, at 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, May 5-7, at John P. Stephens Cultural Arts Center, Raceland-Worthington High School, 100 Ram Blvd., Raceland, Ky. Tickets are $10 and $5 children.
BABY BOY: Zach and Kim Booth of New Baptist Church became parents of a bouncing baby boy, Joel Michael, March 29. May this little prince bring much excitement, joy, happiness, love and contentment to the families.
BOOK SALE: Gently used books of fiction, nonfiction, paperbacks, juvenile and young adults are sold Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6, at Guyandotte Branch Library. The spring event, also featuring magazines and audiovisual materials, is offered from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
AWARDED: Carol Wright of Lawrence County Ohio Homemakers recently received the “Best of Show” for the club’s Achievement Day. She also placed first in hand stitchery, wall hangings, up-cycling and miscellaneous. Congratulations on being a winner.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Terri Chambers, Andrew Kinch, Harper Kinch, Ronald Stewart is still in 50s at 58, Bobby Gillette, Jessica Douglas, Violeta Quodala, Linda Frampton, Jim Backus, Teri Drown, Heidi Romero.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Pat and LaDonna Turner (1986).
CHUCKLE: While discussing Ellen’s anniversary, she said, “For our anniversary, Bud and I went to that expensive nouveau cuisine restaurant downtown.” Helen asked if it was nice. Ellen responded, “After spending $200 on dinner, we got home, looked in the refrigerator, and realized the babysitter had more to eat than we did.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
