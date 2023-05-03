The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

MOVIE: Our Lady of Fatima Knights of Columbus presents “The Face of Mercy,” a film about the Divine Mercy of Jesus, Saturday, May 6, after the 5 p.m. mass in the parish hall of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Admission is free and gifts are given away. Refreshments are also available for donations.

WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the seventh-grade poetry category included all three from St. Joseph Catholic School: Avery Morgan, first, Cam Kellar, second, and Stacy Lewis, third.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you