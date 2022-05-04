CONCERT: Black Violin, consisting of Wil B playing the viola and Kev Marcus playing violin, and nominated for a Grammy award for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album in 2021, performs in an all-ages concert/Impossible Tour Spring 2022 at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $25 to $50.
APPOINTED: Dr. Peter A. Chirico, of Huntington, was appointed to West Virginia Medical Therapy Technology Board of Examiners. The appointment, made by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, ends June 30, 2024.
FLOATING: A 4 1/2-mile Fun Float begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, on Arthur S. Ferguson Jr. Canoe Trail, Chesapeake, Ohio. The event celebrates the founding of Symmes Creek Restoration Committee, formed in 1977. Participants should meet at Kay Lake launch site off County Road 32, about 2 1/2 miles north of Ohio 7, Chesapeake. Car shuttle is available between Sky Lake and Chesapeake boat launch ramp on County Road 123. Canoes may be reserved through volunteer resource network through Symmes Creek Facebook or 740-534-9669.
GRAD: Michelly Frizao graduated from Marshall University through the Regents Program and received a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was able to get back to studying in her 40s, and through scholarships from Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, where she attends, she achieved the goal, was invited to the Gamma Beta Phi National Honor Society and on the president’s list with a grade point average of 4.0. Congratulations, Michelly, for your determination in fulfilling these accomplishments.
PICNIC: The annual Cabell County Senior Picnic is “Springin’ Back Into Life” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Barboursville Park, Shelter 8. The event hosted by Cabell County Community Services Organization, open to seniors ages 60 and older, features food, games, COVID-19 vaccines and prizes. Transportation is provided. Call 304-529-4952.
LITTLE: As his nickname — Little Ronnie — indicated, he was little in stature, but Ronnie Allen Adkins made an impression in many lives throughout his lifetime. This first cousin of mine had a contagious laugh, a smile to melt the world and a heart of love, care and tenderness. Ronnie would have turned 63 years of age Wednesday, May 4, but he passed away in November 2008. His memory comes to life every day as someone remembers this “little guy” and how he loved his family.
PAJAMAS: Robes and fuzzy slippers are encouraged for the mother-daughter pajama party from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at St. Cloud Commons Lodge. Sponsored by Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, the event includes special crafts, snacks, games and a showing of Disney’s “The Princess Diaries.” Tickets are $20 couples, with no extra charge for additional daughters. No tickets are sold at the door. Contact Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, 304-696-5954 or lpatrick@ghprd.org.
AWARDED: Samantha Rubadue, of Ironton, with Marietta College’s Class of 2022, recently took a first-place national award for her undergraduate research about childhood sexual abuse in high-risk neighborhoods. The award was from National Electronic Media Association. Samantha, who serves as WCMO-TV station manager on campus, attends University of Cincinnati in the fall to continue her education and be part of the Master of Arts in communication program.
FOOD BANK: Facing Hunger Foodbank hosts a drive-thru mobile food distribution at Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 7755 County Road 107, Proctorville, Ohio, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday. Volunteers from Riverside Recovery Services also assist in distributing meat, produce, dry goods and other nutritious items.
JUDGE: Hear ye, hear ye … all rise! David Pancake, of Huntington, has been found guilty of having a birthday Wednesday, May 4, and is hereby ordered to have a happy, surprise-filled and loving one. Legally speaking, he was judge for the 6th Judicial Court presiding over Cabell County, appointed by former Gov. Cecil Underwood in 1998 and retiring Jan. 31, 2014, to have more family time. Judge Pancake, one of great respect and fair in his judgments, is a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. He is being sentenced to serve many more birthdays and make them as blessed and happy as none before.
BAPTISMS: Two individuals — Emma Kate Edwards and Laekyn Danae Scarberry — were baptized April 10 at Kenova United Methodist Church. Emma Kate, born Oct. 29, 2009, is daughter of the late Jeff Edwards and Danielle and Tracey West. She is sister of Ella and Holden and granddaughter of Terry Booth and Jim and Joan West. Laekyn Danae was born July 24, 2009, daughter of Heath and Leslie Scarberry. She is sister to Braelyn and Kase and granddaughter of Sherry Wells. May God guide them in their walk and continue to bless their lives.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Whitney Koenig, Cathy Delossantos, Bill Kendall, Tod Faller, Samuel F. Colvin, Danielle West, Monica Casto, John Collins, Lynda Hunter, Dorothy Cade, Ricky Allen Byrd spins the last of the 60s at 69, Charlene Evans.
CHUCKLE: Bonnie’s 4-year-old niece lived on a farm and was watching her dad and the vet work with some cattle. When the vet’s hat fell off, she jumped down and picked it up but continued searching for something. Finally, she handed the bald vet his hat, saying, “Here’s your hat, but I couldn’t find your hair.”