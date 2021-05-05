SIGNING: A print release and signing by P. Buckley Moss is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at 3rd Avenue Art Gallery and Custom Framing by Jenks. She releases a new Camden Park print and is available for signing other prints brought by attendees.
MEMBERS/BAPTISMS: Lewis Memorial Baptist Church reported the following baptisms and new memberships into their congregation for the month of April: Justin, Cassie and Josie Beckner, Jason Hughes, Sophia Shanklin and Addison Zamow. May they always walk after the Lord and inspire others along the way.
MUSIC: Mountaineer Opry at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center in Barboursville hosts Northwest Territory from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 7. Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors; and $5 children. Call 304-743-5749.
LITTLE GIRL: Kayla Wallace (then Pauley) was a little girl learning to walk when she first came into my life. The daughter of Tim and Paula Pauley now has a little girl and boy of her own, along with her husband, Chris. Kayla was always a wonderful Christian and an inspiration to many. She celebrates her 32nd birthday Wednesday, May 5. May the event for this registered nurse be as special as she has always been to me.
MARKET: “This little piggy went to the market” … For the eighth season, Ironton Farmers Market, a project of Ironton aLive, is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until the end of October at 218 South 2nd St.
PRESIDENT: Paul Czarapata, interim president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents since October, was recently chosen as its president. He is the former college vice president and chief information officer. Before joining the college in 2000, he was a software consultant and manager with PeopleSoft and adjunct professor at Bluegrass Community and Technical College and University of the Cumberlands. He has a bachelor’s degree in operations management and information systems from Northern Illinois University and a master’s degree in business administration and a doctorate in instructional technology leadership from Morehead State University.
OUTDOORS: Barboursville Baptist Church sponsors a free outdoor concert featuring the Tribute Quartet at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Barboursville Park Amphitheater. Bring a lawn chair. A love offering is taken.
66TH: It seems such a short time ago that Coral and Bob Mallory, of Proctorville, Ohio, were being wished a happy anniversary. And Thursday, May 6, it’s time to say it again. This time, happy 66th anniversary, with many more of good health, happiness, love, fond memories and togetherness.
RALLY: The South Point Food Truck Rally is available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Veterans Park Boat Ramp.
READER: Sandra Budden, member of Kenova United Methodist Church, sends this precious email: “Thank you for all you report in the newspaper. Your column is always the first section I read.” Those words are such encouraging and appreciated ones.
CONCERT: Rodney Crisp is featured in concert from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Fly-In Cafe, Kyle Lane, Huntington. A dinner by Chef Patrick Becker is also available, as are authentic World War II and aviation memorabilia.
GROWING UP: It’s OK she is already grown up. In fact, Ibri Trammell always acted older than she was, but gives up the teens Thursday, May 6, to try the 20s. The only daughter of Aaron and Ida Trammell has won many awards for her beauty, dancing skills, attitude and personality. She is one-of-a-kind young college student being wished a happy and great day.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Karla Hysell, Bettina Kelly, Connie Grimm Holley, Aikesi Markham, C.R. Neighborgall IV, John Hayden, Courtney Ashley, Jenna Fields, Brian Wallace.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sally Davis, Ethel Dunfee, Rick Brown, Karla Elmore, Kim Miller, Karen Spoor, Terrell Johnson, George White, Michelle Wellman, Angela Deering, Jordan Beach begins the new chapter of the 20s.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Michael and Patsy Stephenson, Eddie and Michele Epperson celebrate No. 21.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bethany Adkins, Allison Reilly, John Piaskowski, Luke Rapp, Debby Drum, David Hardin, Norah Copley, Jonathan Coburn, Tyler Turner, Michael Scott Johnson hits the “double nickel” at 55, Shane Mills.
CHUCKLE: Fred asked, “Mom, can I get $20?” The mother, showing some frustration, responded, “Does it look like I’m made of money?” Fred questioned, “Well, isn’t that what M.O.M. stands for?”