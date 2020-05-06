Community News
SHOW: The spring marketplace crafters and vendors show featuring local handmade crafts, made-from-scratch sweets and more has been rescheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 13 at Tri-State Worship Center, 901 Solida Road, South Point, Ohio. Admission is free.
19: Ibri Trammell, of Huntington, grew up too fast. Wednesday, May 6, she dances through the last of her teen years at 19. Ibri, daughter of Aaron and Ida Trammell, is a great dancer and has been named queen or won competition in several area pageants. Perhaps she is close to graduating college already, but may her year be as super and beautiful as she is.
DEADLINE: Ashland Community and Technical College accepts applications for the fall 2020 semester Practical Nursing Program class until May 15. Prospective students must complete the application for the program, an ACTC application and preadmission online advising conference. Information may be found online at https://ashland.kctcs.edu/education-training/program-finder/nursing-lpn.aspx. Contact Terri Ratliff, LPN program coordinator, 606-326-2465 or terri.ratliff@kctcs.edu.
PARTICIPANTS: Five Johnson Central High School students were chosen to participate in the Rogers Explorers Program and a sophomore was selected for the Rogers Scholars Program sponsored by The Center for Rural Development. The Rogers Scholars Program selection was Rebecca Spradlin, daughter of Clay and Marlene Spradlin, of Stambaugh, Kentucky. Because of COVID-19, the Rogers Scholars and Rogers Explorers camps are not active this year, but the following are participants for the Rogers Explorers Program: Laney Bledsoe, Paintsville Junior High School, daughter of Willie and Janice Cole, of Salyersville, Kentucky; and four others from Johnson County Middle School — Emily Farler, daughter of Stephen Farler and Jeanetta Music, Prestonsburg; Karah Lafferty, daughter of Gary and Natasha Lafferty, Staffordsville; Lauren Osborne, daughter of Michael Osborne and Jenny Salyer, Paintsville; and Braydon Staniford, son of Ronnie Staniford and Kimberly O’Bryan, Paintsville.
RECOVERING: Thoughts and prayers are with Bill Keyser, of Salt Rock, a longtime friend like part of the family. He recently had open heart surgery but seems to be gaining strength as he’s been seen mowing his yard on the riding mower. This Christian husband, dad, granddad, neighbor and friend continues to be at the top of the “best friends” list for my family. May God continue blessing him with strength and willpower to full recovery.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Terrell Johnson, Sally Davis, Ethel Dunfee, Jimmy Robinson, Kim Miller, Rick Brown, Karla Elmore, Jordan Beach spins the last of the teens at 19, Linda Clark, Allen Kirk.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Michael and Patsy Stephenson, Robert and Coral Mallory of Proctorville celebrate No. 65.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Michael Scott Johnson still in the 50s at 54, Bethany Adkins, Chris Head, Allison Reilly, John Piaskowski, Luke Rapp, Jonathan Coburn, Tyler Turner, Shane Mills, Kara Rose, Whitney Williams.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Mark and Megan Peterson.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rick Hannan, Malita Gray, Chrystal Moon, Laney Louise Long turns 7, Chase Connor Watts begins the third teen year at 15 and may be eligible for driving permit, Karen Jones Ward, Huntington East High School Class of 1965 graduate, James Earl Black turns 17, Pam Woodall, Rex Roby, Ryan Keefe, Jerry Woodall, Cindy Westbrook, Charles Michael Moore, Brittney Arthur, Erica Pomeroy, Scott Warner.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Greg and Teresa Davidson, Paul and Peggy Cox, Ben and Cheryl Davis.
CHUCKLE: Not realizing her mother had leftover turkey in the oven’s broiler, 19-year-old Becky turned the oven on to bake cookies. Once the oven was hot, she put in the cookies and came back to check on them 10 minutes later. When she pulled open the oven door, flames shot out, and Becky shouted, “Mom! Fire!” as she closed the door. Immediately the mother called the fire department and rushed the family out of the house. The firefighters were over in a flash, and they quickly hosed the oven down with some foam, then helped clear the house of smoke. As one young fireman was leaving, he turned to the mother and said, “Your daughter is cute. I would ask her out, but I only date women who can cook.”