WRITERS: The A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series at Marshall University presents poetry readings by Mary B. Moore, Joel Peckham and A.E. Stringer at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Marshall University Memorial Student Center, Room BES. The event, sponsored by College of Liberal Arts and Department of English, is free. Facial coverings are required.
TWINS: Seeing double … twin sisters Sharon Kay Holland McNeely, of Barboursville, and Karen Sue Holland Lemaster, of Kenova, celebrate their 67th birthday Wednesday, Nov. 10. These ladies are Ceredo-Kenova High School Class of 1974 graduates. May these wonderful ladies double their fun on this special day, with many to follow.
PERFORMANCE: Paul Blazer High School’s JROTC, bands, choirs and theater students present the annual Veterans Day assembly at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in Anderson gym, Ashland. Retired Lt. Col. John W. Turner, senior Army instructor at the high school, speaks. A slideshow with pictures of local veterans with ties to the school is offered. Soldiers who didn’t return with the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action will be honored. Masks are requested. Call 606-327-6040.
PERFECT? A perfect record anyway! Riley Buckner, a Chesapeake Middle School student, was named student of the month for October. The great-grandson of Joyce and Bobby Mannon of New Baptist Church in Huntington was recognized for his excellent academic record, having great attendance, being a kind and helpful classmate, role model for manners, turning in all his work on time and consistently being on task. Thumbs up, Riley. Keep up the good work.
MEET: Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the clubhouse. Devotion is by Carole Boster; pledge leader, Sara May. Hostess committee includes Marlene Thacker, chair, Sherri Blake, Dreama Morriss and Sandee Thacker. Call Beverly Beldon, president, 304-429-2108.
BAND: Mountaineer Opry hosts the Keven Prater Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors; and $5 children. Concessions are available.
FUNDRAISER: Putnam Area Community Enrichment Foundation offers its annual fundraiser from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at The Garage, Teays Valley. Tickets include food, drinks, live auction and more.
PARADE: Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District host a Veterans Day parade and ceremony Thursday, Nov. 11. The parade assembles on 14th Street West at 9 a.m. at the gazebo and moves out at 10 a.m., proceeding south on 14th Street to Memorial Boulevard and then to Memorial Arch where the ceremony begins at 11 a.m. J. Brian Nimmo, director of Herschel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, speaks. Refreshments are served by American Legion Auxiliary Huntington Post 16 ladies.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Linda Ore, Stevie Karr spins the last year of his 30s, Martha Carlstrom, Jeanie Jarvis, Maggie O’Dell, Brian Slappe, Ansel Meade, Oskar Meade, Madison Harper, Jeff Riley, Cathy Wells, Earl Heiner, Jim Weiler, Brenda Touchon, John Spoor, Stephen Matthews, Nicholas Chapman, Monica Dunfee, Ernest Leonard, Sierra Rose Bailey, Julia Rutherford, Benjamin White, Pastor David Lemming of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Earl Heiner Jr., Tammy Walls, Paul David Duley, Olivia Sauvageot, Carl Chapman, Robert Ratcliff, Ron Nisbet.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Art and Myra Lydick.
CHUCKLE: John Smith lived in Staten Island, New York, and worked in Manhattan. He had to take the ferryboat home every night. One evening, he got down to the ferry and found there was a wait for the next boat, so John decided to stop at a nearby tavern. Before long he was feeling no pain. When he got back to the ferry slip, the ferryboat was just eight feet from the dock. Smith, afraid of missing this one and being late for dinner, took a running leap and landed right on the deck of the boat. “How did you like that jump, buddy?” said a proud John to a deck hand. “It was great,” said the sailor. “But why didn’t you wait? We were just pulling in!”