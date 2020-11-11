GIVEAWAY: A free clothing giveaway is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14, in fellowship hall of Seventh Avenue Baptist Church. Face masks and social distancing are observed.
MINISTER: The two vocations in the life of Paul Nelson Holton, of Salt Rock, went hand in hand, one might say — principal and pastor/minister helping, inspiring and watching them grow. The soft-spoken Cabell County principal for more than 30 years and pastor 33 years left for his heavenly journey Sept. 30 at age 76, following a battle with Lewy body dementia. May God’s mighty hand continue to comfort his wife, Marsha, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members during this great loss.
MEET: Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at clubhouse. Guest speaker is Teresa Boyes, chief of volunteer services, Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. Hostesses are Beverly Beldon and Marlene Thacker. Beverly also leads pledge to flag. Facial masks and social distancing are required. Call President Beverly, 304-429-2108.
104th: Jo Collinsworth, of Huntington, recently celebrated her 104th birthday with a cake and community family. May her new year be wonderful with love, happiness and surprises.
READER: Charles Lloyd, emeritus professor of classical studies at Marshall University, reads a selection from his new novel, “The Walls of Sparta” (Lethe 2020), at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. The event, appropriate for a general audience and sponsored by Classics Department in College of Liberal Arts at MU, is streamed. Contact chrol@marshall.edu to get link to session.
FOUR YEARS: Who seemed a soft-spoken man, the Rev. Thurman “Jack” Winters Jr. raised his voice in local pulpits to proclaim the gospel for several years. Jack was a retired employee of CSX Transportation and member of Barboursville’s Minerva Lodge 13 AF&AM. The husband, father, grandfather and friend is being remembered as four years ago, he passed away (Nov. 13, 2016) at age 81.
AgZOOM: “Parasite Control in Ruminants” discussed by JJ Barrett during the virtual AgZoom sponsored by West Virginia University Extension Service in Wayne and Cabell counties begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. The training may be accessed by phone or internet. To connect with Zoom, contact 304-526-8458, 304-272-6839, jewilson@mail.wvu.edu or like Facebook page.
REMEMBERING: It’s folks like Pauline Adkins, better known as “Polly,” that makes remembering them easier. The mother and grandmother passed away Nov. 13, 2013, at age 80. She was joined by her husband, Garland, earlier this year. The Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church member and Sunday school teacher for many years was a dedicated Christian. There’s no doubt her skills and presence continue to be missed.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Howard Adkins, Thelma Niday, Fred Bunch, Lenora Sutphin, Mary Cate Francke, Delkenia Mills, Becky Sturm, Max Blake, Lanna Waugh, Harper Ashley, Meredith Hall, Jeff Journell, Phil Fraley, Nick Ciccarello, Dee Sarver, Lisa White, Laura Florence, Katie Barton, John Belcher spins the last of the 50s at 59, Mary Ann Schaefer.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Benjy and Sheila Mosley (1983).
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Holly Hickman, Larry McCoy, Robbie Williams, Jay Powers, Megan Archambault, Abby Birkhimer, Brittany Elkins, Phyllis Brace, Robert Price, Will Alexander, Dolores Wetherall.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: T.J. and Ashlee Hill (2016), Jerry and Phyllis Johnson, Paul and Lorri Turman.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kathy Bailey, Ed Stone, Martha Cummings, Angela Clay, Nick Turner, Katie Summers, Pam Templeton Simpkins, Huntington East High School Class of 1965 graduate, turns 73, Amanda Brent, Pam Simpkins, Jill Boyes, Patricia Grierson.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Billy and Kelly Adkins (1981).
CHUCKLE: “In our family,” a little girl told her teacher, “everybody marries relatives. My father married my mother, my uncle married my aunt, and the other day I found out that my grandmother married my grandfather.”