TREES AND TRAINS: Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce features a Festival of Trees and Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, at the chamber office, 216 Collins Ave., South Point, Ohio. Friday’s activities include visits with Santa Claus, live reindeer, horse-drawn wagon rides, entertainment and more. Saturday’s events include breakfast with Santa at 10 a.m., Christmas maze, face painting, live reindeer and candle making. Bidding on Christmas trees and wreaths decorated by businesses and students from Lawrence County help provide scholarships and community development programs. Admission is one nonperishable food item to be donated to a local food pantry. The event is sponsored by A&L Homecare and Training Center LLC and Mountain Health Network.

BIRTH: May God’s many blessings be with Stacy and Jessica Long as a daughter, Rose Kaylene Thurma Long, was born Oct. 31, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. This little princess was 20 inches long. Her grandparents are Bob and Dorothy Long of Kenova United Methodist Church.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

