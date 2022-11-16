TREES AND TRAINS: Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce features a Festival of Trees and Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, at the chamber office, 216 Collins Ave., South Point, Ohio. Friday’s activities include visits with Santa Claus, live reindeer, horse-drawn wagon rides, entertainment and more. Saturday’s events include breakfast with Santa at 10 a.m., Christmas maze, face painting, live reindeer and candle making. Bidding on Christmas trees and wreaths decorated by businesses and students from Lawrence County help provide scholarships and community development programs. Admission is one nonperishable food item to be donated to a local food pantry. The event is sponsored by A&L Homecare and Training Center LLC and Mountain Health Network.
BIRTH: May God’s many blessings be with Stacy and Jessica Long as a daughter, Rose Kaylene Thurma Long, was born Oct. 31, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. This little princess was 20 inches long. Her grandparents are Bob and Dorothy Long of Kenova United Methodist Church.
BACK IN TOWN: For over a century, he’s been quiet but Michael Knost’s “Return of the Mothman” begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Foundry Theater, Huntington City Hall, second floor, 800 5th Ave. Tickets are $5 online or at the door.
GUEST: The Rev. Dr. Mark Conner, former District superintendent and retired pastor of United Methodist Church, recently was the guest speaker at Milton United Methodist Church.
CONCERT: Rush Concerts presents the Grammy-nominated, multiple American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and Dove Award winner — MercyMe — and author of “I Can Only Imagine” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Mountain Health Arena. Tickets begin at $30.
HONORED: Tom Elbert Williams, who died last year at age 75, was honored posthumously as the 2022 Veteran of the Year during the fourth Lawrence County Veteran of the Year ceremony at Ohio University Southern. His wife, Barbara, and sons, Craig and Scott, accepted the award from Lt. Col. John Turner (retired).
REOPENING: Marshall University School of Art and Design features the grand reopening of Birke Art Gallery from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. The gallery’s new home is at Visual Arts Center, 927 3rd Ave. Refreshments are served.
HIRED: John Hannah, of Cannonsburg, Kentucky, was one of six new staff members recently hired during the spring and summer terms at Ashland Community and Technical College. Previously an employee at Ashland Credit Union, he was hired as information technology manager at ACTC.
FUNDRAISER: Alchemy Theatre Troupe performs “Cozy Cheers for Charity” from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Sip Downtown Brasserie. Tickets are $75. Proceeds benefit the troupe’s December production.
APPOINTED: Susan Canfield LeFew was recently appointed associate state director of community outreach with AARP West Virginia. She is responsible for the development and implementation of AARP’s community engagement and outreach strategies at the state and local level. The graduate of West Virginia University and Leadership West Virginia served in senior administrative roles at University of Charleston, working closely with President Marty Roth, former President Edwin H. Welch and the board of trustees since 2017. She is well qualified to fill this new position.
MUSICAL: Portsmouth Area Arts Council and Children’s Theatre present “Mary Poppins,” the Broadway musical, Friday through Sunday, Nov. 18-20, at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Eloise Covert Smith Theatre, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. The popular Disney presentation begins at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 and $10 ages 18 and younger. Contact info@vrcfa.com or 740-351-3600.
“CHRISTMAS IN THE VILLAGE”: The annual Village of Rio Grande event is from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at University of Rio Grande in Ohio. Free activities include a horse and carriage ride by Rio Ridge Vendors. The Grinch is expected to attend. Santa Claus, Christmas music and a real camel are also featured. Hot chocolate by Three Dots is available for purchase. Trinity Studios takes photos with Santa for a fee.
HOLIDAY ROCK: The Wizards of Winter, a holiday rock event featuring former members of The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Def Leppard, Rainbow, Alice Cooper, Blue Oyster Cult and WOW, begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. Tickets are $25 and $35.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jennifer Harrison, Peter Groff spins the last of the 70s at 79, Jeremy Adkins, Linda Locey, Darrell Vanhorn, Libby Bird, Michael Brown, Sharon Jones, Debbie Milton, Patsy Neumeyer, Gary Robson, Frances McComas, Julie Merritt, Liam Watson, Sharon Wimmer, Charles Brown, Carlos Monge, Andrew Meadows.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bristel and Justin Minsker, Keith and Pamela Smith.
CHUCKLE: Tony and Daisy were discussing colleges when Tony said, “My college has turned out some great men.” Daisy said, “I didn’t know you were a college graduate.” Tony replied, “I’m one they turned out!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
