MEET: Tri-State Chapter 2309 of the Compassionate Friends meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church. Masks are not required if fully vaccinated. Complete plans for annual candlelighting service at 7 p.m. Dec. 12. Zoom is available. Contact Kathy, 304-751-6849 or kspence@zoominternet.net.
SERVICE: Teays Valley Ministerial Association hosts the Putnam County Thanksgiving community service honoring first responders at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Teays Valley Nazarene Church. Cameron Temple with Teays Valley Community Church speaks. Attendees are asked to bring snack to place in baskets for first responders.
LECTURE: “Artists, Scholars and Innovators” Lecture Series continues Thursday, Nov. 18, with a virtual live, remote presentation at 4 p.m. Dr. Dawn Goel, associate professor in the Department of Psychology and 2019-20 Marshall University Distinguished Artists and Scholars Award, Senior Recipient for Arts, Social Sciences, Humanities, Education and Business, speaks on “Physician Bias, Patient Gender and Recommendations for Knee Arthritis.” The lecture is sponsored by Center for Teaching and Learning. Visit marshall.edu/cti/artists-scholars-innovators-lecture-series or cti@marshall.edu.
SEMIFINALIST: Grant Mullins was one of three Cabell Midland High School students who was a National Merit semifinalist in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. He is son of James and Alison Mullins, of Culloden. This academically talented senior has the opportunity to continue competing for 7,500 National Merit scholarships worth nearly $30 million offered nationwide in the spring.
BAND: Mountaineer Opry hosts Sideline Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors; and $5 children.
EXHIBIT: “Foundations Review: Selected Student Works,” hosted by the Marshall University School of Art and Design, continues Wednesday, Nov. 17, through Friday, Dec. 3, at Birke Art Gallery in Smith Hall. This exhibit displays works by art and design students completing the Foundations Review process. A reception is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
QUEEN OF HEARTS: Tickets for Queen of Hearts must be purchased by 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at American Legion Post 177, for the drawing, 50/50 and membership at 8:30 p.m. North Entertainment provides music at 7:30 p.m.
TREES AND TRAINS: Paramount Women’s Association sponsors the Festival of Trees and Trains from Friday, Nov. 19, through Monday, Nov. 29, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Entertainment returns, as does cocoa with Santa for the children. The festival is open from noon to 8 p.m. daily except Nov. 21 and 28, noon to 5 p.m., and Nov. 25, 4 to 8 p.m. Singing Kernels perform at 6 p.m. Nov. 19, followed by Mikey Ashmore at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 activities include cocoa with Santa, noon to 2 p.m.; Boyd County High School Jazz Band, 3 p.m.; Mattox Hale, 4 p.m.; Trinity Church choir, 5 p.m.; Bobby Blanton, 5:30 p.m.; Tri-State STEM and M Chorus, 6 p.m.; Nutty Buddies Dance Team, 7 p.m. Nov. 21 events feature 1 p.m., Ashland Youth Ballet; 2 p.m., Jessi McDaniel; 3 p.m., Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band; 4 p.m., Ironton High School Chorus. Monday is Scout Day. Sensory Hour is from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 26, followed by Huntington Harmonica Club, 5 p.m., Kelly’s Bridge, 6 p.m., Emma Stephens, 7 p.m. Cocoa with Santa is offered from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, followed by Saints Alive, 3 p.m., International Folklanders, 4 p.m., Russell High School Jazz Band, 5 p.m., Russell Chamber Orchestra, 6 p.m., and Anne Stephens, 7 p.m. Ashland Regional Dance Team is featured Sunday, Nov. 28, followed by Philip Osborne, 2 p.m.; Advance Methodist Handbell Choir and awards/ribbons pickup, 3 p.m.; Steve Free and bidding closes/raffle drawings, 4 p.m.; and purchased item pickup, 6 p.m. Purchased item pickup is also from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29.
BLUEGRASS: The second concert in the Ironton Council for the Arts series features String Therapy, progressive bluegrass band from Lancaster, Ohio, playing some rock and roll, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, in Ironton High School Auditorium. Tickets are $15 and free to students. Season tickets are $50.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Cindy Ballengee, Nan Price, Paul Clevenger, Hunter Whitley, Mary Fugate, Vic Mays, Marc Rutherford, Landon Campbell, Mary Scott, Joan Gross, Vickie Delp, Grayson Collins, Joe Bronosky, Mary Cochran, Emily Conzett, Shelly Tucker, Jacob Gray begins the second teen year at 14, Michelle McMaster crosses the halfway mark to 100 (51), Teresa Maybin, Maddox Dean, Ken McGlothlin, Emma Runion.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Rick and Linda Harris, Sam and Mary McClure, Dana and Bill Kosto.
CHUCKLE: At first, it was funny. Whenever Russell’s mother played the piano, their poodle would sing along — enthusiastically, in an ear-splitting howl. Everyone would laugh, but after a while, the dad couldn’t take it any longer. “For Pete’s sake,” he begged, “play something the dog doesn’t know.”