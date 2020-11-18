EVENT: “Christmas at Camden” is from 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in November, beginning Nov. 20. Tickets are available at gate or camdenpark.com.
MEMBERS: Three new members by baptism were accepted at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. They are Case Gaskins, Ethan and Ella Copley.
SOLO: “An Evening with Walter DeBarr” is from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at The Venetian Estate. Dinner and drinks in the historical pub are available. Social distancing and masks are required.
BIRTH: He’s nearly a month old. In fact, Theodore Lawrence Franks was born Oct. 20 to Bradley and Rebekah Perry Franks. He is grandson of Audy and Laura Perry and Dr. Adam and Emily Franks. May this bundle of boy bring happiness, love, enjoyment and happy memories. Welcome to the world, little one.
AgZOOM: “Frost seeding and soil management” discussed by JD Johnson during the virtual AgZoom sponsored by West Virginia University Extension Service in Wayne and Cabell counties concludes at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. The training may be accessed by phone or internet. To connect with Zoom, contact 304-526-8458, 304-272-6839, jewilson@mail.wvu.edu or like Facebook page.
DEADLINE: Applications deadline for American Institute of Architects West Virginia and West Virginia Foundation for Architecture scholarships is Wednesday, Nov. 25. The scholarship is open to West Virginia residents studying architecture, generally out of state, as West Virginia does not have an NAAB accredited architecture program. Apply at https://aiawv.submittable.com/submit or visit http://www.aiawv.org/awardsscholarships/scholarships/application/.
GIVEAWAY: A winter clothing giveaway hosted by New Hope United Methodist Church is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 21, at 111 Township Road 1130, Proctorville, Ohio. Face masks and social distancing are required. Call 740-886-5311.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Pamela Hagley, Emma Dudley, Bob Palmer, Emelia Adkins, Meagan Shepherd, Penny Bailey, Sabrina Martin, Pam Hagley, Clarence Bess, Dave Blevins, Cody Dunlap, Mary Marcum, Emme Newhouse, Sarah Sturm, Jesse Howerton, Kamryn Brooke Dunfee-Clark, great-granddaughter of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, celebrates the last of the single digits at 9, Kobe Clark, Andrea Roberts, Helen Walker still in the 60s at 67, Buck Woodard, Tim Knopp, Trisha Scott, Bud Gay, Donna Hager, Scott Pauley, Brian Reilly, Jim Adkins, Madalynn Ball turns 5.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Shannon and Sara Dean, Pat and Brenda Cornwell, Ed and Vicki Smith.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Micah Krantz, Taylor Thompson, Jessica Rutherford, Debra Wellman, Scott Bradley, Paula Grace, Sarah Cartwright, Linda McClain, Mindy Backus, Bob Boyes, Kenny Burner, Dwight Qualls, Jocelyn Jasko, Rebecca Denning, Susan Pelfrey.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Gary and Phyllis Ross (1966), Kenny and Dixie Burner (1982), Ron and Becky Nisbet, Bill and Amy Jarrell (2011).
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jay White, Stacey Bias, Michael Ray Skeens, Liam “Buddy” McComas hits the legal age of 21, Sharon Mann, Isaiah Crager, Lannie Cline, Brandon Tarter, Barb Vanhoose, Dwight Icenhower, Krista Marcum, Candace Ealey, James Quinlivan, Mickey Prino, Salem Mattscheck, Steve Neal, Darrell Smith, Bristel Minsker, Brandi Kennedy closes in on 40 at 38.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Ken and Brenda McClain (1982), Luke and Bessie Vanover.
CHUCKLE: Billy’s mother heard him in the kitchen and asked, “Billy, what are you doing there in the pantry?” Billy answered, “Fighting temptation, Mom.”