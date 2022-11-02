“THE MUSIC MAN”: Charleston Light Opera Guild presents Meredith Willson’s story at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Tickets are $28.50 and $33.50. Contact 304-561-3570 or www.theclaycenter.org.
HONORED: Megan Watts, of Barboursville, was one of several Girl Scouts receiving the highest honors Girl Scouts can achieve at their grade level. This Junior Scout earned the Bronze Award. Congratulations, Megan, on this achievement.
BASKET BINGO: A Vintage Longaberger Basket Bingo fundraiser begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Boyd County Extension Office, 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $20 for 20 games, payable at door. Door prizes, raffle basket, 50/50 are also available. Refreshments are available for purchase. Proceeds benefit Boyd County Homemakers.
GALA DAY: As Norma Casto, longtime chairperson of the gala events for Cabell County Public Library, wears the birthday hat Wednesday, Nov. 2, may it be a gala event just for her. It was a pleasure speaking with her via phone a few weeks ago — she is such a delight. This fine lady and one of my special friends is deserving of a great day and wonderful year.
PROGRAM: Ohio University Southern hosts a public event to celebrate and honor veterans, active military, National Guard and Reserve members from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in Lecture A of Collins Center, Ironton. The keynote presentation celebrating the history of women in the military from the Revolutionary War to present day is provided by Teresa McKenzie, Ohio Southern Accessibility and Veterans Services coordinator. A reception follows in the center’s lobby. Admission is free. The university also celebrates its military family with the Veteran and Military Tribute Wall and Missing Man Table through Monday, Nov. 14, in the center’s lobby.
BAKER: It’s no surprise and not her first time for placing high in baking competition at the annual West Virginia Pumpkin Festival in Milton. Mary McClure, member of New Baptist Church in Huntington, took first place in cakes/cupcakes with her Pumpkin Spice Whoopies; first in cookies; and second in pies. Congratulations, Mary, on your winnings.
COATS: Brrr … help others stay warm this winter. Coats are available for free to anyone in need from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Wayne Church of Christ, 313 Bluefield St.
WINNERS: Top three area school poster contest winners in the recent Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District’s contest were Jerzee Holland, first; Jonah Campbell, second; and Kyla Carpenter, all of Symmes Valley Elementary. Caly Schneider received an honorable mention.
FESTIVAL: The annual fall festival sponsored by the United Methodist Women takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane, West Virginia. Arts, crafts, vendors, hot dogs, barbecues, other goodies and country store items are available.
SALE: Ladies for Christ at First Guyandotte Baptist Church sponsor its first bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5, at the church, 219 Richmond St. A sale of hot dogs, soups and baked goods is also offered.
CRAFT: Youth are invited to make “Sensational Scarecrows” out of a box at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Cabell County Public Library’s fourth floor.
CONCERT: Michael W. Smith, Kenova native, offers an unforgettable night of music and worship during his return to the road with “The WayMaker Tour.” Joined by Jon Reddick, Smith performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets are $9.88 to $129.75 (meet and greet).
PRESENTATION: “Harvesting Space for a Greener Earth,” a seminar about how space technology and resources can be used to help solve energy and environmental problems on Earth, by Les Johnson, NASA technologist and author, begins at noon Friday, Nov. 4, at Ashland Community and Technical College’s teleconference room of the Learning Resource Center, Ashland. The Ashland native graduated from Paul G. Blazer High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Transylvania University and master’s degree at Vanderbilt University. He is the principal investigator of the USA’s first interplanetary solar sail space mission, Near-Earth Asteroid Scout at the NASA George C. Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Book-signings are also available.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Carol Ashworth, Jacob Hensley, Peggy Wilmink, Jack Hendrick, Jennifer Simms, Linda Arthur, Sara Castle, Mary Raines, Paul David Brown is over the mid-70 mark to 76, Jim Dixon hits the mid-70 mark at 75, Syd Hanson, Debbie Thaxton.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Ron and Barbara Jarvis celebrate No. 35.
CHUCKLE: “Daddy, I want to ask you a question,” said Bobby after his first day in Sunday school. “Yes, Bobby, what is it?” “The teacher was reading the Bible to us — all about the children of Israel building the temple, the children of Israel crossing the Red Sea, the children of Israel making sacrifices. Didn’t the grown-ups do anything?”