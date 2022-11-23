BAZAAR: New Baptist Church hosts its annual Christmas bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at 610 28th St. Santa visits at noon.
JOINED: Karen Wheeler, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was one of six new employees hired during the spring and summer terms at Ashland Community and Technical College. Previously working at JC Penney, she joined ACTC as a custodian.
SANTA VISITS: As part of Winter Wonderland of Lights Festival, Santa visits from 6-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 25-27, Dec. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18 at Central Park’s Log House in Ashland. Santa is sponsored by Jeff and Donna Suttle. Participants may take photos.
CONFIRMANTS: Ten members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Peter Claver Catholic Church recently received confirmation at Sacred Heart Church. Bishop Mark E. Brennan of Wheeling-Charleston Diocese celebrated Mass and conferred the Sacred of Confirmation, along with Father Shaji Thomas, administrator of the two churches, assisting with the Mass. Bishop participated in a small luncheon to meet with the Confirmation teachers and lay leaders of Sacred Heart. Confirmants were Ava Clark, Sofia Davis, Lilly Earl, Cesar Mendez-Mendoza, Coby Mendez-Mendoza, Dylan Earl, Emily Davis, Aldo Mendoza, Antoni Mendoza and Andy Mendoza.
WARMING DRIVE: New coats and cold-weather items in all sizes for children and adults are being accepted for River Cities Winter Warming Drive at various area locations: Cabell Huntington Hospital; City National Bank sites (8028 Lynn Ave., Hamlin, West Virginia; 3871 Ohio River Scenic Byway, Ohio 7, Chesapeake, Ohio; 1751 5th Ave.; 1900 3rd Ave.; 5263 U.S. 60; 506 Park Ave., Ironton; 1041 Church St., Milton; 2212 Jackson Ave., Point Pleasant, West Virginia; 201 State St., Proctorville, Ohio; 206 Central Ave., Wayne; and 6888 McClellan St., West Hamlin); Huntington Internal Medicine Group; Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, West Virginia; and St. Mary’s Medical Center. Items are collected and distributed for Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29. The drive is sponsored by City National Bank, The Herald-Dispatch, United Way of the River Cities, WSAZ-TV and Mountain Health Network.
REUNITED: My heart was filled with sorrow and joy as I read about the loss of another great saint of God. Dale Musgrave took his heavenly flight Nov. 14 to meet his wife of 72 years, Dorothy Jean Musgrave, after only two months of separation as she was awaiting his arrival since Sept. 10. The 95-year-old servant of the Lord all his life was also a dedicated gospel singer as he sang with Gospel Harmony Boys and the Nobleman. He also was a choir director at area churches, song evangelist and an active member of Fellowship Baptist Church. He let his light shine, voice heard and finished his course to leave memories of his Christian walk with hopes to lead others down that road.
MODEL RAILROAD: Someone has been working on the railroad preparing for the 64th annual Model Railroad Show Friday through Sunday, Nov. 25-27, at Mountain Health Arena. Sponsored by Appalachian Model Railroad Society, the show is open from 5-8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Several railroad builds are displayed, with new and used hobby items and memorabilia being sold. Arts and crafts vendors are on site and Santa Claus pays a visit. Admission is $6 and $1 ages 12 and younger.
THANKFUL: Diana Sue Chatterton left this world Nov. 23, 2011, at age 57, after fighting cancer six years. As she was a faithful and dedicated Kroger employee 21 years, she was a loving, faithful and dedicated friend. Although we lost contact after high school days, we were reunited in the early 1990s and enjoyed the time until she moved to her heavenly home away from the pain, suffering and disappointments. I was blessed with witnessing her rededication to the Lord and saw it in her life daily. I often think of Sue, missing and loving her, but happy she’s pain-free.
NEW: A new location for Hospice of Huntington and Tri-State LifeCare opened in early November at 48 Private Drive 339, South Point, Ohio. Melanie Hall, president and CEO of Hospice of Huntington, is excited for Ohio families to utilize the new space.
PECAN SALES: Pecans are sold as a fundraiser by The Friends of Hospice. One-pound packages of large pecan halves are $13, available at Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, or by calling 740-525-2741 or 606-329-1890.
WISHES: Dale Stephens, of Wayne County, former West Virginia House of Delegates representative for several years, was employed 43-plus years, with 35 of those as a bus operator, before “throwing in the towel” Aug. 19. After the relaxing, restful and quieter lifestyle of retirement, he celebrates another birthday Wednesday, Nov. 23. Best wishes for a super day and year for a super individual always willing to lend a helping hand.
MUSEUM STORE SUNDAY: Huntington Museum of Art’s Museum Store participates in the annual Museum Store Sunday shopping day Nov. 27. The store offers extended shopping hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) with free admission for museum guests that day. Participating local artists include Debra Richardson, prints and holiday decor; Mary Jo Martin, soaps, jewelry, holiday decor; LezBake, baked goods; Snow Crow Studio, handmade art dolls and home decor; Michelle’s Geekery, all things geeky; Cath Cover, handmade bags, totes, etc.; Suzanne Alexander, author; Sage Hollow Crafts, art and crochet stuffed animals and fashion accessories; Silas Endicott, handmade jewelry, and Loved by Erika, quirky fashion.
ATTORNEY: Charles F. Bellomy, a Ceredo native who lives in Huntington, has joined the litigation practice of Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC of Charleston, focusing on personal injury litigation. He earned his juris doctor from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill School of Law, and Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in philosophy and economics from West Virginia University. Charles has practiced law in West Virginia since 2002.
LIGHTS: “Gallipolis in Lights,” a holiday light display featuring thousands of lights, begins with the Official Park Lighting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Gallipolis City Park. Live reindeer, entertainment, free hot chocolate and cookies are offered. The lighting ceremony follows at 7 p.m. at the Bandstand and a fireworks display after that. The 24-hour-a-day light display is free and available through Jan. 2, 2023.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Harold Beatty is two from 80 at 78, Shane Ratliff, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, Meghan Oxley, Erin Taylor, Sue King, Joe Denning, Charlee Adkins, Elliott Shepherd, Max Shepherd, Custer Maynor, Bailey Arkell, Brent Manchester, Roberta Noble, Nancy L. Cobb, Phyllis C. Romine, Jim Musgrave, Cokey Muth, Sam Kinker, Wendy Fisher, Judy Ross, Phyllis Romine.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Clarence and Cindy Woodworth, Ed and Brenda Chapman, Tyler and Melissa Marcum, Richard and Louetta Jimison.
CHUCKLE: A woman called on the Presbyterian minister and asked if he would preach a funeral for her dog that had died. “I can’t do that, ma’am,” he said. “Why don’t you try the Baptist preacher?” “All right,” she said, “but can you give me some advice. How much should I pay him — $300 or $400?” “Hold on,” he said, “I didn’t know your dog was a Presbyterian.”