DINNER: A free Thanksgiving dinner is served from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, at Ironton Farmers Market. If unable to make it to the location, call 740-646-4243 for delivery.
NEW BABY: Chris and Kayla Osborne became parents of baby boy Jack Stephen Osborne on Oct. 31, weighing in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Steve and Linda Osborne of Madison Avenue Christian Church. Congratulations, Chris and Kayla, on this birth, and may he always be led in the ways of the Lord.
TRAINS AND SANTA: All aboard … Winter Wonderland Express Train Rides and Visits with Santa, as part of Winter Wonderland of Lights, continue from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 26-28. Train rides are offered at Central Park and 22nd Street, Ashland, while Santa visits at Central Park Log House. Other rides and Santa visits are offered Dec. 3-5, 10-12 and 17-19. The cost is $3 per person.
REMEMBERING: Joyce Clay Songer of Roanoke, Virginia, cousin to Carolyn Byrd Williamson, would have been 73 years old Nov. 8. She passed away Oct. 25, 2021. She was loved and remembered on her celebration date, as well as other days.
WRESTLING: Superstars are in action live from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 28 at Charleston Coliseum. The WWE Supershow tickets are $20, $30, $40, $55, $60, $75 and $110. Wrestlers include Roman Reigns and Smackdown Tag Team Champions — The USOS vs. Finn Balor and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match, women’s champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair, and others.
ROYALTY: Caroline Kinder was selected as Ms. Marshall at this year’s Marshall University homecoming game. She is daughter of Angie and Ted Kinder and granddaughter of Joyce Kinder and the late Milton Kinder, all of New Baptist Church. Caroline was sponsored by Baptist Campus Ministries. Her sister, Sarah, also gained royalty as she was named Junior Princess to the Homecoming Court at Cabell Midland High School. Let’s hear a big hand clap for these young ladies.
SUBMISSIONS: “Elf on the Shelf” is the theme for the Christmas Business Decorating Contest sponsored by Village of Barboursville and Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau. Decorations should be completed by Wednesday, Dec. 1. Submissions are judged Friday, Dec. 3, with winners announced Monday, Dec. 6. First-, second- and third-place awards are given. Admission forms are available on the Barboursville Parks and Recreation Facebook site and may be submitted online or dropped off at the bureau, 701 Main St. Call 304-733-1500.
WINNER: Chandler Schmidt, son of Travis and Cristina Schmidt of Milton, was a Heisman scholarship school winner at Cabell Midland High School. Congratulations, Chandler, on this achievement.
DISPLAY: The work of Mark Tobin Moore, a Charleston-based artist, is exhibited through Friday, Dec. 3, at Ohio Southern Art Gallery, Ironton. The Navy veteran with a bachelor’s degree in studio art from the University of Charleston, master’s degree in art from Marshall University and a master of fine art in painting from West Virginia University is a mixed-media painter and collagist. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
THOUGHTS: Not just on her birthday — but quite often — are thoughts of a special aunt of mine. Deloris Gillespie of Proctorville, Ohio, and mother to two sons passed away Nov. 24, 1983, but she made many Christmases for me and my two sisters joyful as we were growing up. She and her kind gestures will never be forgotten. We never could repay her, but here’s hoping our heartfelt thanks and forever love helped somewhat.
DOCTOR: I’ve only known Dr. Cindy Winger about 15 years, but she is a friend above many others and one I wished I had met sooner. As she celebrates a birthday Wednesday, Nov. 24, may she be blessed with cards, well wishes, birthday cake, gifts and hugs.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Matt Miller, Bret Hensley, Stephanie DeRose, Ezra Dow, Bill Allen, Tammy Baker, Ruth Blankenship, Scarlett Bradley, John Patterson, Myrtle Mancini, Evan Knight, Jay Brooks, Lula Belle Burgess, Debi Campbell, Jody Duncan, Joyce Kinder, Valerie Moore, Samantha Copley, Hudson Hash turns 7, Oliver William Ratliff becomes 2, Shaylynn Davenport, Tammy Adkins, Beverly Bowman, Priscilla Robinson, Jackson Streets.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Wylie and Christie Jeffrey, Jim and Marilyn Thompson.
CHUCKLE: Eddie’s wife desperately wanted a parrot. When she found one advertised in the paper, they went to meet it. The owner, however, admitted the bird had one annoying habit. “He has learned to mimic the ear-piercing sound of the smoke alarm,” the owner said. “But don’t worry. For some reason, he only repeats it when my wife is in the kitchen.”