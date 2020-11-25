GREETINGS: Haley Caldwell, fiancée of Chad Hatcher and employed at Hatcher Law Office, becomes another year older Thursday, Nov. 26. May her day be beautiful, with many to follow.
INDUCTED: Two Wayne County residents were among more than 65 students inducted into the inaugural class of National Society for Leadership and Success at Marietta College. Colten Hall, of Lavalette, and Jaden Koren, of Kenova, graduated from Spring Valley High School and are majoring in biochemistry.
RAFFLE: Tickets for a 2020 Nissan Kicks are being sold by Rotary Club of Barboursville. The cost is $20 each, and the drawing is Monday, Dec. 14. Tickets are available through the club’s Facebook page, Barboursville Rotary by scanning QR code, club members, HoneyBaked Ham, Designs by DJ and Keaton’s Collision Center. Proceeds benefit local community needs and projects.
REMEMBERING: What has been four years (Nov. 27, 2016) since Regina Mae Meade relocated to her heavenly home seems like forever for mother, Delores Beckett, brother, other family and friends. This Christian lady was 63 years old and a former employee of Cabell County Courthouse Probate Office.
SESSION: Registration is accepted for a four-week winter session at Ashland Community and Technical College. Classes, offered online, are Dec. 14 through Jan. 10. Registration for spring classes, beginning Jan. 11, is also open. Visit https://ashland.kctcs.edu/admissions/start-your-application/.
ONE YEAR: What is only one year — Friday, Nov. 27 — seems like forever since Joe Keefer traded his pain and suffering for a life of beauty, tranquility and no sickness or disappointments. The Huntington resident had celebrated his 90th birthday in May 2019 with Mountaineer Gas Co. friends and co-workers from his 41 years’ employment there. He was a dad to Mrs. Verlin (Bonnie) Hughes, eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two daughters-in-law and like a dad to my sister, Jeannie Grieco.
MOVIE: “The Polar Express with Santa” is shown from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at The Venetian, Milton. Popcorn, cocoa, cookies, meal and Santa Claus are featured. Tickets — $25; $12 ages 5-12; and free ages 4 and younger — are available at app.upserve.com/s/venetian-milton.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Clark Neighborgall II, Cheryl Adkins, Joyce Clay Songer turns 72, Kristin Ash, Kaden James Kitts, Albert Anderson, Marlanna Holley, Michaela Rice, Lou Koerner, Kim Irwin, Nico Orsini, George McPhail V, Howard Pullin, Owen Jennings.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Tim and Joy Mitchell.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Trent Eastman, Zackery Neal, Mike Brown, Doris Donovan, Kathie Faulknier, Addison Phillips, Dwight Kirtley leaves the 50s behind for No. 60, Teresa Blake, Tracy Blower, Frank Hayes, Tammy Byrd Starkey hits 61, Bill Bunch, Jimelle Bowen.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Phil and Sara Simpson, Ron and Karen Delph, Jonathan and Bailey Hill, Norman and Mary Ann McClure, Stanley A. and Pam Wood (1983).
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jennifer Fetty, Amanda Bennett, Rachel Cummings, Kim Davis, Austin Stiltner, Helen Tomblin, Brittany May, Jacob Lilly, Angie Nesmith, Tracey Patterson, Jacob Queen, Benjamin Russell, Jessica Watzek, Gene Hodges, Bill Adams, Jack Black, Luke Kinker, Heather Stull.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: David and Sandra Watkins, David and Cindie Riggs (1976), Ray and Peggy Scarberry celebrate 63 years of marriage.
CHUCKLE: A couple was celebrating the golden wedding anniversary. A local newspaper reporter visited them inquiring as to the secret of their long, happy marriage. “Well,” explained the husband, “it goes back to our honeymoon. We took a trip down to the bottom of the Grand Canyon by pack mule.” “We hadn’t gone too far when my wife’s mule stumbled. She quietly said, ‘That’s once.’ We proceeded a little farther when it stumbled again. Again, she quietly spoke, ‘That’s twice.’ In about another half-mile, the mule stumbled a third time. She promptly removed her revolver, hopped off the beast and killed it. I started to protest over that treatment when she looked at me and quietly said ‘That’s once.’”