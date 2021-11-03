DINNER: Oodles of noodles are seen during the 48th annual spaghetti dinner to be conducted from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Our Lady of Fatima Parish School, 535 Norway Ave. The event is drive-thru only. The menu includes Brunetti’s Bakery bread, salad and dessert. The cost is $12 and $5 children.
TREASURE: Jane Edelen was a treasure who could never be replaced. I only wish I had found her sooner although we were “email buddies” a long time before we met and then after she became filled with pain and suffering in her latter days. A servant in God’s work and taking care of her family were at the top of her list of things she loved. This wonderful inspiration passed away Nov. 3, 2018, but continues to be thought of quite often.
CHICKS: Pam Tillis, Terri Clark and Suzy Bogguss, country music artists, present Chicks with Hits at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $55.
MEMBERS: Westmoreland Baptist Church recently welcomed two more new members into its family — the Rev. Brady and Sue Lipscomb. May they always feel at home and free to work for the Lord.
CONCERT: Marshall University School of Music presents Chansons du Coeur featuring Carline Waugh, soprano, and Henning Vauth, piano, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Smith Recital Hall. The free event, sponsored by Marshall University School of Music in College of Arts and Media, is also livestreamed on Marshall University School of Music’s YouTube channel.
TWO IN ONE: Run, lady, run! Diane Scarberry, of Lesage, agreed to run a 5K race with her 13-year-old grandson, Dakota Reynolds, of Branchland, West Virginia, but she didn’t know it was a “two-in-one race” — her first and last. At age 54, this wonderful friend of my niece and the family finished third in her age group at 49 minutes. Congratulations, Diane — that was a good show for your first.
WORKSHOP: Buford Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, offers a Genealogy Workshop at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at First United Methodist Church. Brenda Cheuvront, leading genealogist in the DAR State Society, is the speaker.
CHAMPION: Alexa Baisden, granddaughter of John and Pat Baisden of New Baptist Church, recently won the Cabell County Middle School Championship in tennis for No. 1 girls singles. Way to go, Alexa!
RAPPER: Nelly, first hip hop artist to play with multiple nationwide symphonies and co-owner of the Charlotte Hornets with Michael Jordan, performs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Tickets are $43.50, $68.50, $78.50, $92.50 and $102.50.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Garnet Blake, Mary Lou Smith, Mary Lou Williams, Lillie Hall, Bonnie Ellison, Chris Burns, Jeff Hawthorne hits the double nickel (55), Paige Nelson, Chris Beal, Aubrey King, Gus Cooke IX, Toby Brumfield, Carson Tucker, Clyde Beal, Darrell Ball, Nick Morabito, Joel Boggess, Timmy Frazier.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Freddie and Linda Honaker celebrate 48 years, Debbie and Bernard McGinnis.
CHUCKLE: Bob’s wife found a flyer taped to a neighborhood telephone pole that said: “Found, male yellow Lab, very friendly. Loves to play with kids and eat Bubbles. Bubbles is the cat. Please come get your dog.”