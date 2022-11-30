TREES: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State offers its annual Christmas tree sale as long as they last. Freshly cut trees shipped from Virginia include White Pine, Scotch Pine and Fraser. New varieties include Concolor Fir and Canaan Fir. Wreaths are also available. Trees may be purchased at two locations — HIMG parking lot, 5170 U.S. 60 East, and Ashland Tennis Center, corner of 13th Street and Oakview Road.
VILLAGE: Heritage Farm Museum and Village is transformed into a winter wonderland for the annual Christmas Village celebration from 5-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10. Visits from Santa and Frosty are also available. Activities also include a live Nativity, wagon rides, Christmas cookies and wares sold by artisans. Tickets are limited. Contact HeritageFarmMuseum.com.
RECIPIENTS: Charles Cox, James Isaac Campbell, Caleb Campbell, Madison Canterbury, Jason Crum, Destiny Cox, Ashley Casey, Courtney Clarke, Anna Carter, Charis Chambers, Jackson Childers, Hunter Caudill, Adrian Compston, Sarah Caldwell, Kala Chapman, Avery Childs, Elizabeth Caudill, Jacob Claar, Adison Caldwell, Brayden Coffey, Christopher Cordle, Zoie Conley, Mikaila Cox, Tessa Carter and Jonlyn Carter were among others from Ashland Community and Technical College awarded more than $171,000 in scholarships for the fall 2022 semester.
CONCERT: Mountaineer Opry hosts a concert featuring Open Rail Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Cabell 4-H Conference Center, Booton Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets are $15 and $5 ages 12 and younger.
NEW BABY: Donovan Alejandro Meadows was born Oct. 19 to Dustin Meadows and Odette Chapman, weighing in at 5 pounds, 1 ounce, and 18 inches long. His grandparents are Tammy Meadows and David Thompson, both of Kenova United Methodist Church. May this little one bring much joy, love and happiness to the families and friends.
MARKET: Breakfast, lunch, variety of gifts, crafts and more are available during the Christmas market sponsored by Pea Ridge Woman’s Club from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Barboursville Farmers Market, Farmdale Road. A performance featuring Cabell Midland High School’s Rhythm in Red Show Choir is also available. Santa provides children’s treats. In case of inclement weather, the event moves to Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church.
ARTISTS: Tina Howard Ousley, Prestonsburg, Kentucky, resident who studied biology at Morehead State University and currently a professor of biology at Big Sandy Community and Technical College, and Tim Smith, also a Prestonsburg resident with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Eastern Kentucky University and a Master of Fine Arts in sculpture from University of North Carolina Greensboro, present a dual artist show during the F!nal Fr!day art walk Dec. 2 at Grayson Gallery and Art Center. A reception follows from 6-9 p.m. “Postcards for Eastern Kentucky,” works in post cards and prose by Eastern Kentucky Arts Project students, are displayed. Entertainment is by Huntington Blues Society All Stars and Friends. Admission is free; however, donations are accepted.
PARADE: Barboursville’s annual Christmas parade begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, on Central Avenue and ending at Water Street. The tree-lighting ceremony follows in Nancy Cartmill Garden, Water Street, followed by the Village of Lights driving tour of lights through Barboursville Park continuing through Dec. 31.
BALLET: Huntington Dance Theatre and Unlimited PossAbilities, along with Marshall University, present Huntington’s favorite holiday tradition — “The Huntington Nutcracker” — at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, at Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. Another performance begins at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Tickets are $25. A “Nutcracker” gala Friday features a silent cake auction and the characters are available.
COMEDY: Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Charleston Coliseum. Tickets range from $39 to $200.
THIRD: Marshall University School of Music presents its third of four end-of-semester concerts at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Smith Recital Hall. Featured is MU’s Jazz Ensemble I. Admission is free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Barbara Baker, Patty Damron Blevins, Danny Smith of Huntington Hose and Hydraulics in South Point, Ohio, becomes the “double nickel” at 55, Jamie Levy, Richard C. Hodge, Chip Merritt, Tony Ryder, Crystal Merritt, David Blackwood, Darron Nelson, Jim Noel, Matin Khan, Candy Ciccolella, Fox Heaberlin, Greg Kiser, Jamie Henry.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Frank and Judy Hayes.
CHUCKLE: A father took his son Billy to the JC Penney mall to see Santa. They stood in line awhile, and finally the boy was able to meet Santa and sit on his lap. “What would you like for Christmas, Billy?” asked Santa. “An X-Box and a Hobbit game,” Billy said. “OK, we’ll see what we can do about that,” said Santa with a big smile. Later on that day they also went to see Santa at the Sears mall. When Santa asked Billy what he wanted for Christmas, Billy said, “An X-Box and a Hobbit game.” “Will you be a good boy and do what your daddy tells you?” Santa asked. Billy turned to his dad and said, “Let’s go back to the other Santa, Dad.” “Why Billy?” asked his father. “Because I didn’t have to make any deals with that one,” Billy said.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.