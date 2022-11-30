The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

TREES: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State offers its annual Christmas tree sale as long as they last. Freshly cut trees shipped from Virginia include White Pine, Scotch Pine and Fraser. New varieties include Concolor Fir and Canaan Fir. Wreaths are also available. Trees may be purchased at two locations — HIMG parking lot, 5170 U.S. 60 East, and Ashland Tennis Center, corner of 13th Street and Oakview Road.

VILLAGE: Heritage Farm Museum and Village is transformed into a winter wonderland for the annual Christmas Village celebration from 5-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10. Visits from Santa and Frosty are also available. Activities also include a live Nativity, wagon rides, Christmas cookies and wares sold by artisans. Tickets are limited. Contact HeritageFarmMuseum.com.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

