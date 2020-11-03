GREEK: The first-ever Greek Festival grab-and-go is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Online prepaid orders are available only. Visit stgeorgehwv.org/Greek-fest-grab-and-go-2020.
FUNDRAISER: A fundraiser benefiting Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter is underway with raffle tickets sold until noon Saturday, Nov. 7. The drawing is conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday on Facebook Live. This is the third annual Bucks4Barks fundraiser to benefit Western West Virginia Animal Rescue Alliance. Each $100 ticket is a chance to win a cash prize ranging from $1,000 for third place to $5,000 for first place. Second-place winner receives $3,000. Tickets are available at the shelter, 1901 James River Road, or from Heather Aulick, Martha Cummings, David Coughenour, Terri Effingham, Pam Miller, John Proctor, Mark Cross, Kevin Heath, Cathy Greiner, Julie Thompson, Teresa Atkins, Ashley Morrison, Kim Crabtree, Lisa Krasnow, Nikki Johnson, Patty Jennings, Pat Hooten, Courtney Cross, Rosalee Hall or Frances O’Connell Hughes.
COUSIN: A special lady of relation becomes another year older Friday, Nov. 6. Louise Adkins, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Wayne County and first cousin and childhood buddy to my mother, is one of the sweetest, compassionate and beautiful Christians anyone could meet. Perhaps not having the health of yesteryear, she continues to care for her sister living with her, as well as others in the family. May Louise know she is loved and often thought about as she blows out birthday candles.
CONCERT: The Steel Woods and Channing Wilson with Dustin Burchett and KY Clear perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $20.
CARAVAN: Vietnam Veterans of America sponsors a Veterans Day caravan Wednesday, Nov. 11. Lineup begins at 10 a.m. at Ceredo’s FoodFair parking lot, proceeding on U.S. 60 through Kenova, Ceredo, Huntington, Barboursville, Ona and ending in Milton. Ron Wroblewski is president of VVA, Tri-State Chapter 949. Call 304-453-4712.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Hunter Ward is legal at 21, Kassandrae Claxton, Jason Riggio is still in the 40s at 48, Maria Lauro crosses the 60-mark to 61, Carol Miller, Shauna Lively, Sara Lee, Charlie Bailey, Holly Sauvageot, Karen Alexander, Sandra Sakhai Owens, Savannah Sakhai, Jackson Daugherty, Erna Lett, Stephanie Fetty, Libby Knight, Angie Gibson, Joe Gilmore, Ruth Anna Johnson, Scott Proffitt.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Major and Lynnette Simms, Josh and Trace Phillips (2006).
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Evelyn Martin, Myra Caldwell Cheek leaves the 60s behind for No. 70, Joshua Caruthers, Chrystal Maynard, Destinee Spears, Tim Strickland is 62, Danny Bryan crosses over No. 70 to 71, Steve Hensley, Danell Martin, Matt McClay, Cheryl McCallister, Tom Bailey, Chuck Kingery, Sam Colvin, Beau Farley, Maridel Witten, Jean Kouns, Danny Jackson, Chris Casazza, Shawn Daly, Evelyn Martin, Mary Ann McClure.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bobby and Meredith Greene.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Beverly Harshbarger hits the mid-80 mark at 85, Jackie Riggio McCaffrey nears the mid-50 mark at 54, Rhonda Crockett, J. Anthony Statin is 28, Randi Bias, Audra Bailey, Sharon Ambrose, Ryon Andreae, Abigail Harman, Glenn Harman, Caroline Faucette, Kathleen Beach, Tammy Morabito, Laura Florence, Katrina White, Doug McKee, Beverly Jarrett, Megan Johnson.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Charles and Isabelle Bonecutter, Kenny and Carolyn Smith, Matt and Sara McCormick (2015), Jim and Linda Vealey.
CHUCKLE: The teacher asked the class, “What’s the formula for water?” One student answered, “H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O.” The teacher said. “That’s not the formula I gave you.” The student responded, “Yes, it is. You said it was ‘H to O.’”