The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

MEMBERS: Tri-State Arts Association recently recognized its newest juried members — Vince Alonzo, photography, and Rong Wang, ink, both of Huntington; Aidan Christian, pottery, Barboursville; Adam Gedney, photography, Wayne; Bonnie Moore-Delong, oil painting, Louisa, Kentucky; and Ginna Wilkerson, acrylic painting, Lexington, Kentucky. Each applicant presented five original artworks to be judged by panel of peers on originality, good use of design, color and value, craftsmanship and presentation. A spring session will be offered. Contact Jesse Thornton, new members chairman, admin@reflectioninapool.com.

REVIVAL: Evangelist Roger Green speaks for revival services from 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday through Friday, Nov. 13-18, at Elmwood Baptist Church, 3045 Martha Road, Barboursville.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you