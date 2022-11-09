MEMBERS: Tri-State Arts Association recently recognized its newest juried members — Vince Alonzo, photography, and Rong Wang, ink, both of Huntington; Aidan Christian, pottery, Barboursville; Adam Gedney, photography, Wayne; Bonnie Moore-Delong, oil painting, Louisa, Kentucky; and Ginna Wilkerson, acrylic painting, Lexington, Kentucky. Each applicant presented five original artworks to be judged by panel of peers on originality, good use of design, color and value, craftsmanship and presentation. A spring session will be offered. Contact Jesse Thornton, new members chairman, admin@reflectioninapool.com.
REVIVAL: Evangelist Roger Green speaks for revival services from 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday through Friday, Nov. 13-18, at Elmwood Baptist Church, 3045 Martha Road, Barboursville.
APPOINTED: Juanita Dempsey has been appointed to a senior management position in physician operations at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Effective Oct. 1, she oversees operations for physician practices located in Highlawn Medical Building, including cardiovascular and thoracic surgeons and electrophysiology, as well as Scott Orthopedic Center. With 25-plus years of experience in health care management and nuclear medicine, she has 14 years as a senior manager at HIMG and three years as manager of Scott Orthopedic Center. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in nuclear medicine from Wheeling Jesuit University.
GIVEAWAY: A clothing giveaway organized by Marshall University student group Herd4Christ is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at 26th Street Church of Christ, 101 26th St. Clothing for men, women and children, along with household items, blankets, shoes and toys, are available. The items are given on a first-come, first-served basis. Contact herd4christ@yahoo.com.
SELECTED: Rich Sutphin, executive director of West Virginia Rural Health Association, has been chosen to participate in the fall 2022 cohort of READY Nonprofits by Appalachian Regional Commission. He was to participate in 10 weeks of course work and peer-to-peer learning designed specifically for Appalachian nonprofits and delivered by an array of content specialists. Once he completes the course, the association is eligible to apply for up to $25,000 in match-free funding to implement a capacity-building project in rural West Virginia. Congratulations, Rich, on this accomplishment.
PERFORMANCE: Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance presents “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Nov. 9-12 and Nov. 16-19, at Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. A performance also begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Tickets are $20; $15 ages 60 and over and employees; and free to MU students with valid ID. Call 304-696-ARTS.
REMEMBERING: Pastors like Winford Allen Curry just aren’t made any more as he was dedicated, faithful and concerned about lost souls. He is being remembered Wednesday, Nov. 9, as it’s the anniversary of his death (2021). The 81-year-old Milton resident pastored eight area Baptist churches 40 years and often used his bass voice to sing God’s praises. This good man of God accepted Christ at a young age, taught Sunday school and served as a deacon at Milton’s Union Baptist Church before he was called to preach. He retired from Carpenters Local 439, was a Marine veteran, husband to Nellie Chapman Curry, dad to two children, grandfather to two and great-grandfather to two. May his family know they are in the thoughts and hearts of many knowing and loving this man of God and are thankful for his ministry.
PRINCES/PRINCESSES: Leo Hiesinger, exchange student from Germany and hosted by Evan McMullen and Jason Grindle, of Huntington, was named junior prince during the 2022 homecoming activities at the Cabell Midland/Hurricane High School football game conducted in October. Sophia Grierson, daughter of Amber Stratton of Culloden and Terry Grierson Jr. of Ona, was junior princess. Carson Gue, son of Michael Gue of Culloden, and Madeline Pratt, daughter of David and Jennifer Pratt of Ona, were named sophomore prince/princess. Samuel Phillips, son of Steve and Shellie Phillips of Huntington, was named freshman prince, while Jordan “Rex” Queen, daughter of Nannette Argabrite of Huntington and Darren Queen of Webster, was named freshman princess. Congratulations to all, and may this evening be always counted as one of their fondest school memories.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Traci Brown, Deloris Rooper, Luke Sergent, Grant McGuire, Mary Madsen, Kyle Hughes, Brian Matthews, Pablo Montoya, Colton Edwards, Rikki Massie.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Nathan and Sadie Daly.
CHUCKLE: “Why do you keep reading your Bible all day long?” a youngster demanded of his grandfather. “Well,” he explained, “you might say I am cramming for my final examinations.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
